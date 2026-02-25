IP Infusion, a global leader in open networking software solutions, today announced the launch of OcNOS 7.0 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona. This release marks a shift in the industry's transition from legacy vendor-locked solutions to open, automated vendor-agnostic infrastructure.

Backed by a rapidly expanding ecosystem of over 600 global customers, IP Infusion has become the foundational open networking platform for Service Provider networks, Neo-Cloud Data Centers, and high-capacity Data Center Interconnect (DCI).

"OcNOS 7.0 has become the Service Provider's strategic evolution platform of choice," said Miguel Alonso, Chief Product and Marketing Officer of IP Infusion. "We are providing operators with the field-proven tools to accelerate the evolution of legacy infrastructure, secure the internet edge, and automate the entire lifecycle of their networks. At MWC, we will demonstrate how providers can confidently scale IPoDWDM and AI-ready networks while maintaining operational control and long-term sustainability."

In the AI Data Center, networking is critical as the backbone of the GPU infrastructure. OcNOS 7.0 streamlines AI fabrics with low-latency, lossless networking that maximizes GPU efficiency and open automation to support faster deployments and secure operations at scale. By leveraging IP Infusion's commercial open model on white-box hardware, operators can achieve 40-60% TCO savings over closed, vertically integrated solutions.

Four Key Pillars of Innovation in IP Infusion's OcNOS 7.0:

IP Infusion addresses the most critical pain points in modern networking with OcNOS 7.0. Key capabilities include:

IPoDWDM Open Converged IP/Optical Transport Evolution: With support for Open Hardware Platforms and Optics from multiple vendors, OcNOS 7.0 moves beyond a simple transponder-to-ZR replacement, giving Service Providers true control of their network evolution. OcNOS 7.0 combines native 400G/800G ZR/ZR+ optics with a complete Segment Routing feature set. The release introduces capabilities for Segment Routing Traffic Engineering, BGP Free Core, and Segment Routing with Flexible Algorithm (Flex-Algo). This approach simplifies the control plane, reduces label-switching complexity, and streamlines operations by providing deterministic, service-aware paths end-to-end.

Hardened Security at the Internet Edge: BGP RPKI-based invalid-route rejection and hardened BGP peering controls protect networks against route leaks and prefix hijacking. This enhances routing table integrity and reduces operational exposure to global routing incidents.

Cloud-Native Operations: The new release adds support for Docker and Kubernetes (K8s) for container lifecycle management. Operators can now run their monitoring tools, security probes, or even custom microservices directly on the router in an isolated container environment.

Real-Time Automation Visibility: IP Infusion added over 100 new gNMI-based streaming telemetry sensors, on-change streaming, and full NetConf/gNMI integration for real-time fabric optimization, faster rerouting, and proactive capacity planning across converged IP/optical networks.

Schedule a Meeting with the IP Infusion Team at MWC 2026

Schedule a meeting with the IP Infusion team at MWC 2026 to learn more about how IP Infusion can support control of network evolution:

IP Infusion Executive Suite (Hall 7, Meeting Room 7B3Ex). MWC 2026 event page: https://www.ipinfusion.com/ip-infusion-will-be-at-mwc-2026/

Experience the Future of Open Networking at MWC 2026

Visit IP Infusion's ecosystem partners to see solutions in action:

UfiSpace (Hall 5, Stand 5A61): Featuring Carrier-Grade Disaggregated Solutions, including high-density cell site gateways and aggregation switches powered by OcNOS, optimized for modern broadband, 5G-Advanced, and AI edge requirements.

Featuring Carrier-Grade Disaggregated Solutions, including high-density cell site gateways and aggregation switches powered by OcNOS, optimized for modern broadband, 5G-Advanced, and AI edge requirements. Fujitsu 1Finity (Hall 2, Stand 2G60): Showcasing a Total IPoDWDM Solution featuring the Fujitsu 1FINITY optical platform integrated with OcNOS. This demonstration highlights the practical integration of IP and optical layers within the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) ecosystem to reduce latency and power consumption.

Showcasing a Total IPoDWDM Solution featuring the Fujitsu 1FINITY optical platform integrated with OcNOS. This demonstration highlights the practical integration of IP and optical layers within the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) ecosystem to reduce latency and power consumption. IOWN Global Forum(Hall 2, Booth 2B40): Showcase of next-generation, photonics-driven network and compute infrastructure, validated through real-world use cases and ecosystem collaboration.

