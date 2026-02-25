Euroseas Ltd. Reports Results for the Year and Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

NIKITAS G (H1712) The charterer has the option until Nov-2026 to extend the charters by one year with the rate for the five-year period becoming $32,500/day



Summary Fleet Data: Three Months, Ended

December 31, 2024 Three Months, Ended

December 31, 2025 Twelve Months, Ended

December 31, 2024 Twelve Months, Ended

December 31, 2025 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels (1) 23.00 21.22 21.73 22.22 Calendar days for fleet (2) 2,116.0 1,952.0 7,932.0 8,109.0 Scheduled off-hire days incl. laid-up (3) 47.8 - 158.0 69.0 Available days for fleet (4) = (2) - (3) 2,068.2 1,952.0 7,774.0 8,040.0 Commercial off-hire days (5) - - 3.7 - Operational off-hire days (6) 8.5 2.6 20.6 22.1 Voyage days for fleet (7) = (4) - (5) - (6) 2,059.7 1,949.4 7,749.7 8,017.9 Fleet utilization (8) = (7) / (4) 99.6% 99.9% 99.7% 99.7% Fleet utilization, commercial (9) = ((4) - (5)) / (4) 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Fleet utilization, operational (10) = ((4) - (6)) / (4) 99.6% 99.9% 99.7% 99.7% AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS (usd/day) Time charter equivalent rate (11) 26,479 30,268 28,054 29,107 Vessel operating expenses excl. drydocking expenses (12) 6,693 7,042 6,777 6,763 General and administrative expenses (13) 1,035 1,242 749 839 Total vessel operating expenses (14) 7,728 8,284 7,526 7,602 Drydocking expenses (15)



1,175 213 1,329 815 (1) Average number of vessels is the number of vessels that constituted the Company's fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of calendar days each vessel was a part of the Company's fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period. (2) Calendar days. We define calendar days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days of vessels in lay-up, or vessels that were committed for sale or suffered unrepaired damages. Calendar days are an indicator of the size of our fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that we record during that period. (3) The scheduled off-hire days including vessels laid-up, vessels committed for sale or vessels that suffered unrepaired damages, are days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days of vessels in lay-up, or vessels that were committed for sale or suffered unrepaired damages. (4) Available days. We define available days as the Calendar days in a period net of scheduled off-hire days as defined above. We use available days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels were available to generate revenues. (5) Commercial off-hire days. We define commercial off-hire days as days a vessel is idle without employment. (6) Operational off-hire days. We define operational off-hire days as days associated with unscheduled repairs or other off-hire time related to the operation of the vessels. (7) Voyage days. We define voyage days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession net of commercial and operational off-hire days. We use voyage days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues or are sailing for repositioning purposes. (8) Fleet utilization. We calculate fleet utilization by dividing the number of our voyage days during a period by the number of our available days during that period. We use fleet utilization to measure a company's efficiency in finding suitable employment for its vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons such as unscheduled repairs or days waiting to find employment. (9) Fleet utilization, commercial. We calculate commercial fleet utilization by dividing our available days net of commercial off-hire days during a period by our available days during that period. (10) Fleet utilization, operational. We calculate operational fleet utilization by dividing our available days net of operational off-hire days during a period by our available days during that period. (11) Average time charter equivalent rate, or average TCE, is a measure of the average daily net revenue performance of our vessels. Our method of calculating average TCE is determined by dividing time charter revenue and voyage charter revenue, if any, net of voyage expenses by voyage days for the relevant time period. Voyage expenses primarily consist of port, canal and fuel costs that are unique to a particular voyage, which would otherwise be paid by the charterer under a time charter contract, or are related to repositioning the vessel for the next charter or are paid by the Company under a voyage charter contract. Average TCE, which is a non-GAAP measure, provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with time charter revenue and voyage charter revenue (if any), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our vessels and because we believe that it provides useful information to investors regarding our financial performance. Average TCE is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyage charters, time charters and bareboat charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. Our definition of average TCE may not be comparable to that used by other companies in the shipping industry. (12) We calculate daily vessel operating expenses, which includes crew costs, provisions, deck and engine stores, lubricating oil, insurance, maintenance and repairs and related party management fees by dividing vessel operating expenses and related party management fees by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period. Drydocking expenses are reported separately. (13) Daily general and administrative expenses are calculated by us by dividing general and administrative expenses by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period. (14) Total vessel operating expenses, or TVOE, is a measure of our total expenses associated with operating our vessels. We compute TVOE as the sum of vessel operating expenses, related party management fees and general and administrative expenses; drydocking expenses are not included. Daily TVOE is calculated by dividing TVOE by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period. (15) Daily drydocking expenses are calculated by us by dividing drydocking expenses by the fleet calendar days for the relevant period. Drydocking expenses include expenses during drydockings that would have been capitalized and amortized under the deferral method. Drydocking expenses could vary substantially from period to period depending on how many vessels underwent drydocking during the period. The Company expenses drydocking expenses as incurred. Conference Call and Webcast:

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars - except number of shares)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Revenues Time charter revenue 54,953,643 59,097,907 218,912,526 234,439,224 Voyage charter revenue - - 473,055 - Commissions (1,645,451) (1,710,581) (6,488,268) (6,565,662) Net revenues 53,308,192 57,387,326 212,897,313 227,873,562 Operating expenses/ (income) Voyage expenses 414,291 93,659 1,975,569 1,059,154 Vessel operating expenses 12,377,834 11,663,181 46,685,920 46,846,903 Drydocking expenses 2,486,081 415,580 10,537,928 6,607,677 Vessel depreciation 7,425,708 6,774,007 26,367,517 28,612,080 Related party management fees 1,783,948 2,083,727 7,067,408 7,995,498 Gain on sale of vessels (1,859) (9,199,516) (5,692,653) (19,429,726) General and administrative expenses 2,190,316 2,425,139 5,938,870 6,802,563 Other operating income - - - (120,000) Total operating expenses, net 26,676,319 14,255,777 92,880,559 78,374,149 Operating income 26,631,873 43,131,549 120,016,754 149,499,413 Other (expenses)/ income Interest and other financing costs (3,510,739) (3,429,370) (10,620,703) (14,992,987) Gain / (loss) on derivative, net 457,916 (17,196) 1,001,754 (238,624) Foreign exchange gain / (loss) 30,178 13,960 18,633 (119,655) Interest income 782,588 795,854 2,359,240 2,819,232 Other expenses, net (2,240,057) (2,636,752) (7,241,076) (12,532,034) Net income 24,391,816 40,494,797 112,775,678 136,967,379 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 6,952,001 6,957,348 6,938,204 6,943,682 Earnings per share, basic 3.51 5.82 16.25 19.73 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 6,989,333 6,991,738 6,961,266 6,947,139 Earnings per share, diluted 3.49 5.79 16.20 19.72 Euroseas Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars - except number of shares) December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 73,739,504 176,460,053 Trade accounts receivable, net 4,551,077 10,159,572 Other receivables 775,793 1,365,550 Inventories 3,191,140 2,817,493 Restricted cash 926,823 564,027 Prepaid expenses 1,338,031 984,394 Derivative 184,392 - Total current assets 84,706,760 192,351,089 Fixed assets: Advances for vessels under construction 56,924,663 35,890,936 Vessels, net 443,386,898 465,913,492 Long-term assets: Derivative 200,636 - Restricted cash 6,000,000 6,300,000 Total assets 591,218,957 700,455,517 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Long-term debt, current portion 36,930,532 19,151,932 Trade accounts payable 5,735,830 3,907,792 Accrued expenses 4,482,282 9,035,452 Accrued dividends 121,030 143,510 Deferred revenue 8,237,629 5,291,870 Due to related company 1,662,306 1,821,723 Total current liabilities 57,169,609 39,352,279 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current portion 168,473,386 197,659,451 Fair value of below market time charters acquired 2,626,130 - Total long-term liabilities 171,099,516 197,659,451 Total liabilities 228,269,125 237,011,730 Shareholders' equity: Common stock (par value $0.03, 200,000,000 shares

authorized, 7,047,537 and 7,055,881 issued and

outstanding, respectively) 211,426 211,676 Additional paid-in capital 258,887,424 258,724,564 Retained earnings 103,850,982 204,507,547 Total shareholders' equity 362,949,832 463,443,787 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 591,218,957 700,455,517 Euroseas Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 112,775,678 136,967,379 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Vessel depreciation 26,367,517 28,612,080 Amortization of deferred charges 538,789 474,582 Share-based compensation 1,519,933 1,959,564 Gain on sale of vessels (5,692,653) (19,429,726) Amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired (4,954,176) (2,626,130) Unrealized (gain) / loss on derivative (609,209) 385,028 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (1,779,989) (5,209,292) Net cash provided by operating activities 128,165,890 141,133,485 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for vessels under construction (173,719,072) (74,450,202) Cash paid for vessel acquisitions and vessel improvements (5,201,697) (2,601,808) Net proceeds from sale of vessels 10,146,400 61,851,722 Net cash used in investing activities (168,774,369) (15,200,288) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash paid for share repurchase (1,065,750) (2,122,174) Dividends paid (16,839,457) (18,956,612) Loan arrangement fees paid (1,398,700) (429,000) Proceeds from long-term debt 114,400,000 52,000,000 Repayment of long-term debt (38,137,585) (40,638,117) Cash retained by Euroholdings Ltd. at spin-off - (13,129,541) Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities 56,958,508 (23,275,444) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 16,350,029 102,657,753 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 64,316,298 80,666,327 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year 80,666,327 183,324,080 Cash breakdown

Cash and cash equivalents

73,739,504 176,460,053

Restricted cash, current

926,823

564,027

Restricted cash, long term

6,000,000

6,300,000

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows

80,666,327

183,324,080





Euroseas Ltd.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025

Net income 24,391,816 40,494,797 112,775,678 136,967,379 Interest and other financing costs, net (incl. interest income) 2,728,151 2,633,516 8,261,463 12,173,755 Vessel depreciation 7,425,708 6,774,007 26,367,517 28,612,080 Gain on sale of vessels (1,859) (9,199,516) (5,692,653) (19,429,726) Amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired (1,245,312) - (4,954,176) (2,626,130) (Gain) / loss on interest rate swap derivative, net (457,916) 17,196 (1,001,754) 238,624

Adjusted EBITDA 32,840,588 40,720,000 135,756,075 155,935,982 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

Euroseas Ltd. considers Adjusted EBITDA to represent net income before interest and other financing costs, income taxes, vessel depreciation, impairment loss, (gain) / loss on interest rate swap derivative, net, gain on sale of vessels, and amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is included herein because it is a basis upon which the Company assesses its financial performance and liquidity position and because the Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of financial costs, (gain) / loss on interest rate swap, gain on sale of vessels, vessel depreciation and amortization of below market time charters acquired. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as that used by other companies in the shipping or other industries. Euroseas Ltd.

Reconciliation of Adjusted net income to Net income

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars - except share data and number of shares)

Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2024 Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2025 Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2024 Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2025



Net income 24,391,816 40,494,797 112,775,678 136,967,379 Unrealized (gain) / loss on derivative (361,342) 4,196 (609,209) 385,028 Gain on sale of vessels (1,859) (9,199,516) (5,692,653) (19,429,726) Amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired (1,245,312) - (4,954,176) (2,626,130) Vessel depreciation on the portion of the consideration of vessels acquired with attached time charters allocated to below market time charters 505,804 - 2,005,732 994,124 Adjusted net income 23,289,107 31,299,477 103,525,372 116,290,675 Adjusted earnings per share, basic 3.35 4.50 14.92 16.75 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 6,952,001 6,957,348 6,938,204 6,943,682 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted 3.33 4.48 14.87 16.74 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 6,989,333 6,991,738 6,961,266 6,947,139

Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share Reconciliation:

Euroseas Ltd. considers Adjusted net income to represent net income before unrealized (gain) / loss on derivative, gain on sale of vessels, amortization of below market time charters acquired, impairment loss and vessel depreciation on the portion of the consideration of vessels acquired with attached time charters allocated to below market time charters. Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share are included herein because we believe they assist our management and investors by increasing the comparability of the Company's fundamental performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of the aforementioned items, which may significantly affect results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or earnings per share, as determined by GAAP. The Company's definition of Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share may not be the same as that used by other companies in the shipping or other industries. Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share are not adjusted for all noncash income and expense items that are reflected in our statement of cash flows. About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.



Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.



The Company has a fleet of 21 vessels, including 15 Feeder containerships and 6 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 21 containerships have a cargo capacity of 61,144 teu. After the delivery of four intermediate containership newbuildings in 2027 and 2028, Euroseas fleet will consist of 25 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 79,080 teu. Forward Looking Statement

