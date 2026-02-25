Mantle and Aave Surpass $575 Million in Total Market Size Within Two Weeks of Launch, Marking a New Benchmark for Institutional DeFi

The Mantle-Aave-Bybit integration delivers record-breaking on-chain liquidity, driven by coordinated incentive programs and deep CeDeFi infrastructure.

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful mainnet integration between Mantle and Aave , announced in collaboration with Bybit, Mantle and Aave today announced that their joint deployment has surpassed $575 million in total market size, encompassing both supply and borrows within just two weeks of going live.

The milestone reflects the growing demand for institutional-grade DeFi infrastructure and marks one of the fastest liquidity ramp-ups in Aave's deployment history across any network.

The integration, which brought together Mantle's high-performance distribution layer, Aave's leading decentralized liquidity markets, and Bybit's global exchange infrastructure, has established a unified framework for on-chain finance that bridges centralized and decentralized ecosystems at scale. What began as a protocol deployment has rapidly evolved into a live proof point for the CeDeFi thesis, where institutional capital, retail participation, and real-world financial instruments converge in a single, composable environment.

Record-Breaking Early Momentum for Aave v3 on Mantle

Since launching on Mantle, Aave v3 has onboarded a broad and strategically curated set of assets which includes wETH, USDC, GHO, FBTC, USDe, and wrsETH with additional assets planned for future onboarding subject to governance review. The asset lineup reflects a deliberate focus on both capital efficiency and ecosystem diversity, spanning native stablecoins, liquid staking derivatives, Bitcoin-backed instruments, and yield-bearing tokens.

Each market has been configured with a full suite of per-asset risk parameters, including isolation mode flags, conservative supply and borrow caps, and tailored interest-rate curves, all subject to ongoing review by Aave's risk service providers. This governance-first approach ensures that Mantle's rapid liquidity growth is matched with the institutional-grade safety and transparency that large allocators require.

Key Milestones Since Launch

$575M+ Total Market Size in Two Weeks: Combined supply and borrow activity across Aave v3 on Mantle has exceeded $575 million indicating a milestone that underscores both the depth of existing demand and the effectiveness of the coordinated incentive framework.

Combined supply and borrow activity across Aave v3 on Mantle has exceeded $575 million indicating a milestone that underscores both the depth of existing demand and the effectiveness of the coordinated incentive framework. wrsETH Supply Cap Maxed Twice in One Week: The wrsETH pool by KelpDAO reached its supply cap twice within a single week, with deposits doubling to approximately $50 million within three days - a clear signal of concentrated, high-conviction demand for liquid restaking exposure on Mantle.

The wrsETH pool by KelpDAO reached its supply cap twice within a single week, with deposits doubling to approximately $50 million within three days - a clear signal of concentrated, high-conviction demand for liquid restaking exposure on Mantle.

The deployment's focus on RWA-compatible infrastructure and institutional-grade risk controls has attracted significant allocations from professional participants seeking capital-efficient, transparent on-chain yield.

GHO Expansion on Mantle: The deployment of Aave's native stablecoin GHO has established a new liquidity hub on Mantle, supported by active distribution from the Aave Liquidity Committee.

Active Incentive Programs

To reward early adopters and sustain long-term liquidity depth, two coordinated incentive programs are currently live:

Mantle (MNT) Rewards: A total of 8 million $MNT has been allocated to incentivize suppliers and borrowers across prioritized markets, including ETH, USDC, and USDT. Aave DAO Contribution: The Aave Liquidity Committee is distributing 1.5 million $GHO to drive stablecoin adoption and ensure deep liquidity for GHO-based pairs across the Mantle market.

Building the Foundation for CeDeFi at Scale

The Mantle & Aave integration represents more than a protocol deployment. It is a foundational layer for the CeDeFi future. Through its structural alignment with Bybit, Mantle provides a direct bridge for more than 70 million global users to access decentralized markets, with the trust, compliance, and UX expectations of a world-class centralized exchange.

Upcoming phases of the collaboration are designed to deepen this bridge further:

Integrated Earn Products: Direct integration of Aave's yield-bearing assets into Bybit's Earn suite, enabling seamless access to on-chain yield for Bybit's global user base.

Direct integration of Aave's yield-bearing assets into Bybit's Earn suite, enabling seamless access to on-chain yield for Bybit's global user base. Advanced Collateral Options: Support for Mantle-native assets and RWA-backed tokens within Aave's isolated pools, unlocking greater capital efficiency for institutional participants.

"Surpassing $575 million in total market size within two weeks is not just a number but a validation that the market has been waiting for infrastructure that connects institutional capital, real-world assets, and decentralized finance without compromise. Mantle was built to be the distribution layer where this convergence happens, and what we're seeing today is exactly that thesis playing out in real time." said Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle.

Start Earning on Mantle

Users can access the Mantle market via the official Aave interface to supply assets, borrow against collateral, and begin earning boosted rewards.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows.

With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, and OP-Succinct.

About Aave Protocol

Aave is a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity protocol where users can participate as suppliers or borrowers. Suppliers provide liquidity to the market while earning interest, and borrowers can access liquidity by providing collateral that exceeds the borrowed amount. Aave also supports GHO, its decentralized overcollateralized stablecoin, designed to provide transparent, on-chain stable liquidity. With a 60% market share of DeFi lending, Aave is the largest and most trusted on-chain lending network, with over $52B in net deposits.

