Mittwoch, 25.02.2026
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
25.02.2026 17:27 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

DJ Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 
25-Feb-2026 / 15:56 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
25 February 2026 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") advises that it is in a closed period (in accordance with the 
provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's annual results for the year 
ended 31 December 2025. 

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and 
the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service.  Accordingly, in the absence of any 
new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up 
to the announcement of the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2025. 

Enquiries: 

                              0333 300 1932 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                              
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary 

Winterflood Investment Trusts                0203 100 0000 
 
Neil Morgan

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor /en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 419210 
EQS News ID:  2281652 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2281652&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2026 10:56 ET (15:56 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
