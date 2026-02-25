Omnia Systems: Omnia Partners with Infinant to Facilitate Seamless Stablecoin Payment Capabilities

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Omnia, a leading provider of digital-asset solutions for banks, today announced a strategic partnership with Infinant to deliver expanded stablecoin payment capabilities on the Interlace Banking and Payments Platform. The collaboration provides banks with a unified framework for managing both traditional fiat-based payments and GENIUS Act-compliant stablecoins-creating a single, modern payment hub across legacy and blockchain-based rails.

As demand for digital assets accelerates, blockchain-enabled money movement, stablecoins, and tokenized deposits are emerging as critical tools that bridge traditional banking with the digital economy. Stablecoins are increasingly being adopted to simplify and lower the cost of cross-border payments, support bank-to-bank and participation settlement, and enable always-on transactional use cases that benefit from 24/7 availability.

"We are excited to partner with Infinant because they share our vision of the future of banking, which requires supporting a diverse ecosystem of assets and rails," said Davis Hart, CEO and Founder of Omnia. "Infinant is on the front lines of bank modernization, and its architecture is a blueprint for how institutional fintech solutions will be adopted moving forward."

By embedding Omnia into Infinant's Interlace platform, banks gain access to modern, compliant infrastructure that delivers regulated on-ramps to tokenized deposits and stablecoin payments-without the need to build or maintain blockchain infrastructure themselves. The platform unifies fiat and digital asset operations through a centralized payment engine, supporting traditional rails such as ACH, wire, and instant payments alongside stablecoin issuance and movement, all within a single, integrated operating environment.

"We are excited about the Omnia partnership because it highlights the speed of innovation possible on the Interlace Platform to benefit both fintechs and banks," said Riaz Syed, CEO and Founder of Infinant. "Partnering with a market leader like Omnia, which is driving stablecoin adoption for financial institutions, further validates the significant opportunity banks have to modernize payments and expand their digital asset strategies."

About Omnia

Denver, CO.-based Omnia is the tokenized asset solution that unlocks the digital asset opportunity for banks. Purpose built to serve community and regional banks, Omnia powers stablecoin on-ramp products, and international payments, embedded trading, and institutional settlement use cases for retail and commercial customers. The Omnia model leverages existing banking frameworks and preserves fractional reserve banking, while providing full risk and compliance coverage to give banks unparalleled control and ensure safety and soundness. The platform is designed to evolve with the nascent digital assets industry so that banks can grow with the tokenized economy. Learn more at www.omnia.financial.

About Infinant

Charlotte, N.C.-based Infinant provides a resilient, modern banking and payments platform that surrounds your core and serves as your innovation layer. The Interlace platform enables a multi-channel, multi-product strategy with virtual accounts, payments and card, on a single platform that stays under bank operational and regulatory control. The Interlace Platform creates a greenfield environment for launching new channels (embedded finance, digital brands), introducing new products (real-time payments, tokenized deposits, commercial sub-accounting), and forming new partnerships (payments to processors, brands, and fintech). To learn more about staying above-the-core, visit www.infinant.com.

Contact details:

Harrison Comfort

harrison@omnia.financial

SOURCE: Omnia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/omnia-partners-with-infinant-to-facilitate-seamless-stablecoin-paymen-1140581