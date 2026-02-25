London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - (IN-VR Limited) - The Net-Zero Circle and The Energy Circle by IN-VR are proud to announce that the Hellenic Ministry of Environment & Energy has been confirmed as Official Endorser of the 10th Balkans Energy Summit 2026, taking place on 19-20 May 2026 in Athens, Greece.

The endorsement of the Ministry reinforces the Summit's institutional significance and underlines Greece's growing leadership role in Southeast Europe's evolving energy landscape. As the region navigates critical priorities including energy security, system integration, infrastructure investment, and the acceleration of the energy transition, the Ministry's support highlights the strategic importance of regional dialogue and coordinated action.

Now in its milestone 10th edition, the Balkans Energy Summit has established itself as Southeast Europe's most trusted and long-standing platforms for high-level engagement between governments, regulators, utilities, investors, and energy companies. Hosted in Athens, the Summit reflects Greece's position as a regional energy hub and gateway connecting the Balkans, the Eastern Mediterranean, and broader European energy markets.

The 10th Balkans Energy Summit 2026 will once again gather senior policymakers, international investors, infrastructure developers, utilities, and energy companies to facilitate high-level dialogue and unlock tangible investment opportunities across the region.

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a leading global consultancy specializing in energy, mining, and investment promotion, working at the intersection of governments and the private sector. Through its international summits and strategic advisory services, IN-VR facilitates high-level dialogue, investment opportunities, and long-term partnerships across global energy and resource markets.

