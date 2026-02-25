Executive 1 Holding Company: Glenda Barfell to Join EX1 Holding Company Board of Advisors

Former FDA senior executive brings enterprise acquisition leadership, governance, and operational transformation expertise to EX1's family of companies

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Executive 1 Holding Company announced today that Glenda Barfell, M.S. has joined its Board of Advisors, supporting EX1's family of companies, including CORAS.ai and HumanTouch, as they deliver secure, mission-focused Agentic AI, decision dominance, and digital modernization for federal and commercial customers.





"Glenda has led at the enterprise scale where governance, acquisition rigor, and operational execution must move in lockstep," said Moe Jafari, Chairman of Executive 1. "Her track record driving transformation across complex public health and regulatory missions will strengthen EX1's ability to help customers accelerate outcomes with accountability, transparency, and measurable impact." said Moe Jafari, Chairman of Executive 1.

"I'm honored to join EX1's Board of Advisors," said Barfell. "High-performing organizations connect strategy, governance, and execution so teams can deliver mission outcomes quickly and responsibly. I look forward to supporting EX, CORAS.ai and HumanTouch as they drive real impact in modernization operations, decision advantage, and speed."

Barfell is a senior executive with deep experience in enterprise governance, organizational transformation, and strategic operations. She previously served as Head of Contracting Activity (HCA) for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, overseeing a nationwide, multi-billion-dollar acquisition and grants portfolio and acting as the Agency's principal authority on acquisition and grants policy.

She later served as Assistant Commissioner for Regulatory Management Operations, leading FDA's nationwide regulatory business operations-including financial management, human capital oversight for a workforce of 5,600 employees, and governance of mission IT and regulatory training functions.

Barfell's advisory support will focus on scaling operational excellence across EX1's portfolio-strengthening acquisition strategy, governance models, and enterprise execution disciplines that help federal organizations deliver outcomes with confidence.

About EX1 Holding Company: EX1 is a privately held investment firm focused on AI, ML, and NLP. With global spending on AI products and services projected by Gartner to exceed $2.52 trillion in 2026, EX1's portfolio, HumanTouch, CORAS.ai, and Plasticity.ai are positioned at the forefront of this growth. EX1 delivers Carpe Tempus (seize time) by uniting advanced AI with deep domain expertise to solve complex government and enterprise challenges. Our mission is straightforward: to give our customers time back by combining technology and people to deliver measurable mission outcomes. EX1 serves Defense and civilian Federal agencies as well as commercial organizations. www.executive1holding.com

