Nexity - 2025 Full Year results

FULL-YEAR RESULTS FOR 2025

DERISKED, DELEVERAGED BALANCE SHEET

CONSOLIDATION OF LEADERSHIP POSITION

FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING PROFITABILITY AND LEVERAGE RATIO IN 2026

Nexity ready to rebound: Operational momentum and financial discipline evident in results for 2025

Derisked, deleveraged balance sheet: Net financial debt at ?278m ahead of the increase in the shareholding in Angelotti, representing a ?52m reduction in debt (vs net financial debt of ?330m in 2024); Group net financial debt of ?328m at year-end 2025, equating to Group debt being halved in 2 years Free cash flow positive in 2025, with ?107m in operating free cash flow Opportunistic decisions, with accounting impacts on net profit, reflected in the generation of free cash flow over the full year

Current operating profit/(loss) (COP) 1 equating to net profit of €25m vs a net loss of €118m in 2024: Return to operating profitability, as expected, as a result of restored margins for the Planning and Development business, reflecting the benefits of the cost-savings plan, and improved profitability in Services (on Serviced Properties, with a margin of ~13%, and return to breakeven in Distribution)

vs a net loss of ?118m in 2024: Return to operating profitability, as expected, as a result of restored margins for the Planning and Development business, reflecting the benefits of the cost-savings plan, and improved profitability in Services (on Serviced Properties, with a margin of ~13%, and return to breakeven in Distribution) Leverage ratio: 4.9x, ahead of the anticipated trajectory 2

Solid liquidity: ?588m After ?321m in bond repayments in 2025, mainly using proceeds from disposals in 2024 Undrawn portion of the credit facility: ?475m Financing secured until 2028



Consolidation of leadership position in the new market environment

Residential: >12,000 reservations; Market share consolidated at 13%, up 10 bps

Market-beating sales performance in all segments for the 2nd quarter in a row Leader in the homebuyer segment: up 19% vs 2024 to close to 2,600 units (vs 4% rise in the market) 7,450 bulk sales (62% of the mix); 26% market share in Q4 Supply for sale: ~5,400 units, high quality and aligned with market conditions

reservations; Market share consolidated at 13%, up 10 bps Market-beating sales performance in all segments for the 2nd quarter in a row Strong momentum in Subdivisions (up 32% to ~1,400 units)

Accelerating diversification in Commercial business: order intake of ?75m in 2025

Backlog: ?3.9bn and potential3 for ~42,000 homes (equating to a pipeline of ~5 years? revenue)

Outlook

Ramp-up in 2026 of New Nexity, a regional, streamlined, multi-product organisation refocused on the planner/developer/operator model , capitalising on the rebound with an affordable, low-carbon and high-quality range of homes

organisation refocused on the , capitalising on the rebound with an affordable, low-carbon and high-quality range of homes Guidance Improvement in operating profitability, with COP for New Nexity 1 up in 2026 Ongoing reduction in the leverage ratio, 2 with the swiftest possible return to a level below 3.5x no later than 2027



V?RONIQUE B?DAGUE, CHAIRWOMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, COMMENTED:

?All the bold measures we undertook in 2024 and 2025, plus the rigorous financial discipline we steadfastly maintained, helped derisk the Group?s financial profile as expected: robust results and a return to operating profitability; further debt paydown, with net debt halved in the space of two years; and a very healthy cash balance of ?588 million. The leverage ratio was 4.9x at year-end 2025, ahead of our anticipated trajectory.

We are consolidating our leadership position in the Residential Real Estate market. The continued improvement in our sales performance shows that New Nexity ? our new regional and multi-product organisation ? is bearing fruit. The effectiveness of this new organisation is reflected in particular in major commercial successes outside the Paris region that combine a range of different business expertise, such as the MAN project in Nantes ? a 28,000 sq.m mixed-use project ? and the St Paul complex in Tours, which will include a student residence operated by our subsidiary Stud?a.

Thanks to an attractive supply aligned with our customers? needs and purchasing power, and the scale-up of New Nexity, we are confident in our ability to continue to win market share in Residential Real Estate and increase our order intake in Commercial Real Estate, buoyed by the PTZ interest-free loan scheme for first-time homebuyers and, soon, the ?private landlord? status long awaited by the industry.

Supported by solid and secure liquidity, the Group is approaching 2026 with a streamlined organisation, a refocused model and the ability to capitalise fully on the rebound in the cycle once it arrives, while continuing to lift margins and lower our leverage ratio.?

At its meeting today, Nexity?s Board of Directors acknowledged Jean-Claude Bassien?s resignation from his position as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and from all his other positions at the Nexity group.

V?ronique B?dague commented: ?I would like to sincerely thank Jean-Claude Bassien, whose commitment has played a decisive role in shaping New Nexity. His support for the operational implementation of our Group?s transformation and his oversight of its financial trajectory has been outstanding, helping prepare us for the new real estate cycle. The Executive Committee joins me in expressing our appreciation and recognising his vital contribution to Nexity.?

KEY FIGURES FOR 2025

Business activity ? France 2024 2025 Change vs 2024 Reservations: Residential Real Estate Market share 12.9% 13.0% +10 bps Volume 13,387 units 12,008 units -10% Value ?2,718m ?2,492m -8% Backlog: Planning and Development 30 Sep. 2025 31 Dec. 2025 Change vs 30 Sep. 2025 ?3.9bn ?3.9bn +1% Residential Real Estate Development ?3.8bn ?3.8bn -0,3% Commercial Real Estate Development ?23m ?63m +?40m Business potential (3) (in home equivalents) 39,000 42,000 +3 000 Financial reporting has been aligned with IFRS since 1 January 2025. Financial results (in millions of euros) 2024 2025 Change vs 2024 Revenue ? ?New Nexity? (1) 3,205 2,743 -14% Current operating profit/(loss) ? ?New Nexity? (1) (118) 25 +?144m Operating margin (as % of revenue) -4% 1% +4,6 pts Group share of net profit/(loss) (62) (188) (x3) Net debt (2) 31 Dec. 2024 31 Dec. 2025 Change vs 31 Dec. 2024 330 328 ?(2)m

Excluding discontinued operations and international operations being managed on a run-off basis. Net debt before lease liabilities.

Following the sale of the Property Management for Individuals (PMI) and Nexity Property Management (NPM) businesses, finalised in 2024, ?Revenue? and ?Current operating profit/(loss)? for these businesses in 2024 are presented separately in the tables of this document within a separate ?Discontinued operations? line item.

In addition, following the finalisation of the Property Management disposal plan in 2025:

The ?Discontinued operations? line item also reflects the contributions from the Week?in hospitality subsidiary and Accessite, sold in Q3 and Q4 2025, respectively.



Reclassifications have been made to improve the clarity of the financial statements. Individually they are not material.

I ? Performance in Planning and Development

Financial performance in 2025

(In millions of euros)

(Excluding discontinued and international operations) 2024 2025 Change vs 2024 Revenue 2,767 2,326 -16% Current operating profit/(loss) (100) 20 +?120m Operating margin (as % of revenue) -3.6% 0.9% +4.5 pts

Planning and Development ? Residential Real Estate

Supply for sale at end-December 2025 stood at 5,447 units. It increased by a modest 3% in the second half of the year.

With a supply/total market ratio4 at its 2019 level, the level of supply for sale reflects the Group?s adjustment to new market conditions:

The absorption rate was 5 months (identical to that observed in 2019), securing supply rotation and once again resulting in virtually no unsold completed homes (~100 units).

Supply for sale under construction accounted for 48% of total supply, with more than 80% of projects scheduled to be delivered in more than 6 months and 64% in more than one year.

Lastly, 91% of the supply for sale is now located in supply-constrained areas, up 15 points relative to 2022, with the contribution from A/Abis areas up 17 points. It should also be noted that, with effect from 1 April 2025, 100% of the supply for sale is now eligible for the PTZ interest-free loan.

As part of its ongoing review of supply in the planning stage, in light of the context and the targeted analysis of supply carried out in H2 2025, the Group decided to abandon 19 projects designed prior to year-end 2023, leading to its cancellation of 927 reservations (bulk sales) recorded prior to 2024.

Business activity

With the housing market still affected by the end of France?s Pinel scheme at year-end 2024 and a more challenging political environment in the second half of 2025, Nexity consolidated its leadership position, booking a total of 12,008 reservations over the period, equating to a reinforced market share of 13%, up 10 basis points relative to 2024. This equated to a 10% decrease in a market that declined by 11% year on year.

With a continuously improving trend throughout 2025, buoyed in particular by homebuyer momentum and bulk sales in H2, Nexity?s sales outperformed the market in each of its markets for the second consecutive quarter.

Retail reservations in the year totalled 4,558 units, or 38% of the Group?s home reservations, down 13% by volume and 10% by value, demonstrating the resilience of selling prices following their recalibration in 2024. This change reflected the following two trends: Decline in individual investors, as expected, due in particular to the end of the Pinel scheme at year-end 2024 (which, for reference, accounted for 80% of reservations placed by individual investors and 18% of total reservations in 2024). Continued strong momentum among homebuyers, with reservations up 19% over the year to nearly 2,600 (up 23% for first-time homebuyers), driven in particular by the following: Appealing product range and effective marketing campaigns featuring innovative, attractive financing solutions aimed at helping first-time buyers and young people access loans in order to become homeowners, in particular by aligning monthly mortgage repayments as far as possible with what they used to pay in rent. Good momentum in sales launches: 106 launches related to retail sales across 101 municipalities, reflecting the appeal of our range. The average rate of pre-selling booked before the start of construction work came to 75%. Financing conditions, with mortgage rates stabilising over the course of the year, the PTZ interest-free loan scheme extended to the whole of France and banks showing strong appetite (with the number of mortgages approved up 34.9% on a rolling 12-month basis in January 2026).

in the year totalled 4,558 units, or 38% of the Group?s home reservations, down 13% by volume and 10% by value, demonstrating the resilience of selling prices following their recalibration in 2024. This change reflected the following two trends: Bulk sales equated to 7,450 reservations in 2025 (62% of the mix), down 9% by volume and 7% by value. More than half of these reservations were booked in Q4, confirming the highly seasonal nature of bulk sales over the final part of the year.



equated to 7,450 reservations in 2025 (62% of the mix), down 9% by volume and 7% by value. More than half of these reservations were booked in Q4, confirming the highly seasonal nature of bulk sales over the final part of the year. In addition, the Planning business accounted for more than 1,400 reservations for subdivisions during the year, up 32% by volume, reflecting momentum amplified by the extension of the PTZ interest-free loan scheme to single-family homes starting 1 April 2025.



Leading indicators: The backlog stands at ?3.9 billion (stable relative to 30 September 2025), equivalent to 1.5 years? revenue. Of this total, 48% is secured by sales for which notarial deeds of sale have been signed. Business potential excluding Planning equates to 42,000 homes . This volume does not yet include the initial contributions of the Carrefour partnership, the first building permits for which were filed in Q4 2024 and are currently being processed (for reference, revenue at termination over approximately the next ten years is estimated at more than ?2 billion). Around ten other building permits are currently being worked on but have been delayed by the context of local elections in March 2026. The rhythm is expected to pick up following local elections.



We obtained approximately 14,000 building permits in 2025?a satisfactory volume that will fuel our profitable growth throughout 2026.



Financial performance in 2025

(In millions of euros, excluding international operations) 2024 2025 Change vs 2024 Revenue 2,393 2,277 -5% Current operating profit/(loss) (119) 13 +?132m Operating margin (as % of revenue) -5.0% 0.6% +5.5 pts

Revenue from Planning and Development ? Residential Real Estate came to ?2,277 million in 2025, down 5% compared to 2024, mainly reflecting the decline in business activity from projects underway.

from Planning and Development ? Residential Real Estate came to ?2,277 million in 2025, down 5% compared to 2024, mainly reflecting the decline in business activity from projects underway. Current operating profit/(loss) came to net profit of ?13 million in 2025, compared with a net loss of ?119 million in 2024, reflecting as expected the business? restored margins, mainly due to the rising contribution under the percentage-of-completion method from project launches with target commitment margins5 since the beginning of 2024.

Planning and Development ? Commercial Real Estate

With the market still at a cyclical low, Nexity?s order intake was stable in 2025 relative to 2024 (totalling ?75 million).

The Group?s commercial asset diversification initiative is still well underway, with strong momentum in calls for proposals, covering a wide range of property types ? including hotels, cinemas, hospitals and regional centres ? as well as its general contractor business, with NCG (Nexity Contractant G?n?ral) selected by Schneider Electric for the planning work of its new head office in Nanterre.

The backlog stood at ?63 million at end-December.

Financial performance in 2025

(In millions of euros, excluding discontinued operations) 2024 2025 Change vs 2024 Revenue 374 50 -87% Current operating profit/(loss) 19 7 ?(12)m Operating margin (as % of revenue) 5.1% 13.9% +8.8 pts

Revenue from Planning and Development ? Commercial Real Estate came in at ?50 million in 2025, down 87% from 2024 as a result of the delivery of large-scale commercial projects (LGC, Reiwa and Carr? Invalides) in 2024 (which, for reference, accounted for a total floor area of 175,000 sq.m), and limited backlog replenishment over the last two financial years.

from Planning and Development ? Commercial Real Estate came in at ?50 million in 2025, down 87% from 2024 as a result of the delivery of large-scale commercial projects (LGC, Reiwa and Carr? Invalides) in 2024 (which, for reference, accounted for a total floor area of 175,000 sq.m), and limited backlog replenishment over the last two financial years. Current operating profit/(loss) came to net profit of ?7 million.

II ? Performance in Services

Following the finalisation in 2025 of the Property Management disposal plan with the disposal of Accessite and the Week?in hospitality subsidiary, and the reclassification of the construction diagnostics and expertise business under ?Other?, the Services division now consists only of Serviced Properties and Distribution.

Services posted revenue of ?412 million in 2025, down just 5%, still driven by Serviced Properties, which were up 9%.

Financial performance in 2025

(In millions of euros, excluding discontinued operations) 2024 2025 Change vs 2024 Revenue 433 412 -5% Serviced Properties 276 301 +9% Distribution 157 111 -30% Current operating profit/(loss) 24 38 +?15m Serviced Properties 27 38 +?12m Distribution (3) 0 +?3m Operating margin (as % of revenue) 5.5% 9.3% +3.8 pts

The Serviced Properties business (student residences, coworking spaces) posted ?301 million in revenue (up 9%), driven by the following: Opening of four new student residences in 2025, lifting the total in operation to over 17,000 units in 54 cities at the end of 2025. Growth momentum in the portfolio of coworking businesses, with a total of nearly 170,000 sq.m under management. 6 Occupancy rates remaining high for student residences (98%) and coworking spaces (83%). 7

business (student residences, coworking spaces) posted ?301 million in revenue (up 9%), driven by the following: The 30% decrease in revenue from Distribution reflected the change in the product mix: substantial contribution of Pinel investments in 2024 and repositioning towards smaller-scale investments such as student residences in 2025, with a negative impact on average prices.

Current operating profit/(loss) for the Services business, excluding discontinued operations, came to net profit of ?38 million, up ?15 million, mainly driven by Serviced Properties (where the margin rose

3 points to 12.7%), including ?5 million in non-recurring compensation for early termination of a lease, as well as a return to breakeven in Distribution.

III ? Consolidated results ? IFRS

Following the decision to align financial communications with IFRS reporting from 1 January 2025, the financial indicators and data in this press release are all based on IFRS reporting. As a reminder, until 31 December 2024 Nexity?s financial communications were based on operational reporting, with joint ventures proportionately consolidated.

(In millions of euros) 2024 2025 Change vs 2024 Consolidated revenue 3,333 2,821 -15% Current operating profit/(loss) ? New Nexity (118) 25 +?144m Current operating profit/(loss) ? International operations (32) (13) +?19m Current operating profit/(loss) ? Discontinued operations 10 3 ?(7)m Current operating profit/(loss) (140) 15 +?155m Non-recurring items 132 (128) ?(260)m Operating profit/(loss) (8) (113) ?(105)m Share of profit/(loss) from equity-accounted investments 5 (38) ?(43)m Operating profit/(loss) after share of profit/(loss) from equity-accounted investments (4) (151) ?(148)m Net financial income/(expense) (130) (89) +?40m Income tax income/(expense) 73 65 ?(9)m Share of profit/(loss) from other equity-accounted investments (1) (7) ?(6)m Net profit/(loss) (61) (184) ?(122)m Non-controlling interests (1) (5) ?(4)m Group share of net profit/(loss) (62) (188) ?(126)m

Revenue

(In millions of euros) 2024, 2025 Change vs 2024 Planning and Development 2,767 2,326 -16% Residential Real Estate 2,393 2,277 -5% Commercial Real Estate 374 50 -87% Services 433 412 -5% Serviced Properties 276 301 +9% Distribution 157 111 -30% Other Activities 5 5 +0% Revenue ? New Nexity 3,205 2,743 -14% Revenue from international operations 3 67 N/A Revenue from discontinued operations 125 10 N/A Revenue 3,333 2,821 -15%

* Reclassifications have been made between business segments to improve the clarity of the financial statements. These are individually not material and are detailed in the annexes.

Revenue in 2025 totalled ?2,821 million, down 15% on a like-for-like basis and down 14% based on the New Nexity scope (excluding discontinued operations and international operations being managed on a run-off basis).

Revenue from Planning and Development decreased 16%, chiefly as a result of the slowdown in business activity from projects underway for Residential Real Estate and the decline in the contribution from Commercial Real Estate (down 87%), with this decline arising from a base effect linked to completion of the major commercial projects delivered in 2024.

decreased 16%, chiefly as a result of the slowdown in business activity from projects underway for Residential Real Estate and the decline in the contribution from Commercial Real Estate (down 87%), with this decline arising from a base effect linked to completion of the major commercial projects delivered in 2024. Revenue from Services fell 5% to ?412 million, weighed on by a 30% decline in Distribution revenue related to product repositioning, but once again buoyed by strong performance in Serviced Properties, which were up 9%.

fell 5% to ?412 million, weighed on by a 30% decline in Distribution revenue related to product repositioning, but once again buoyed by strong performance in Serviced Properties, which were up 9%. Revenue from Other Activities was stable year on year at ?5 million. This item notably includes the now reclassified Costame-Moreau construction diagnostics and expertise business, previously reported under Property Management.



was stable year on year at ?5 million. This item notably includes the now reclassified Costame-Moreau construction diagnostics and expertise business, previously reported under Property Management.

Operating profit/(loss)

2024, 2025 (In millions of euros) Operating profit/(loss)

Margin Operating profit/(loss)

Margin Planning and Development (100) -3.6% 20 0.9% Residential Real Estate (119) -5.0% 13 0.6% Commercial Real Estate 19 5.1% 7 13.9% Services 24 5.5% 38 9.3% Other Activities (42) N/A (33) N/A Current operating profit/(loss) ? New Nexity (118) -3.7% 25 0.9% International operations (1) (32) N/A (13) N/A Discontinued operations (2) 10 N/A 3 N/A Current operating profit/(loss) (140) -4% 15 0.5% Non-current operating profit/(loss) 132 N/A (128) N/A Operating profit/(loss) (8) -0.3% (113) -4.0%



* Reclassifications have been made between business segments to improve the clarity of the financial statements. These are individually not material and are detailed in the annexes. (1) International operations being managed on a run-off basis (Germany, Italy and Belgium) (2) Discontinued operations: Property Management for Individuals (PMI) and Nexity Property Management (NPM) in 2024, and Accessite and Week?in in 2025

Current operating profit/(loss):

Current operating profit/(loss) for ?New Nexity?, excluding international operations and discontinued operations, came to net profit of ?25 million, up ?144 million from a net loss of ?118 million in 2024. This expected return to operating profitability was mainly driven by the following:

Margins restored in Residential Real Estate thanks to the rising contribution at the pace expected under the percentage-of-completion method from project launches with commitment margins since the beginning of 2024

Benefits of the cost-savings plan for ?100 million in savings by 2026, 92% of which was achieved in 2025

Improved profitability in Services, driven by Serviced Properties (margin: 12.7%) and

the return to breakeven of the Distribution business

Non-recurring items:

Non-current operating profit/(loss) came in at a net loss of ?128 million in 2025. It reflects the accounting impact of the bold measures taken during the financial year, which aimed to derisk the balance sheet and continue deleveraging efforts.

Finalisation of the plan to dispose of the Property Management businesses and opportunistic approach mainly focused on commercial projects in a challenging market leading to decisions (disposals completed or in progress)

Ongoing cautious approach to development: Developments abandoned at our instigation (abandonment costs linked to planning costs)

Restructuring costs in connection with differentiated brand strategy adapted to each region

(In millions of euros) 2024 2025 Gain/(loss) on disposal and impairment of land 201 (109) Programmes abandoned (23) (10) Restructuring costs (46) (9) Non-recurring items 132 (128)

The decisions whose accounting effects are reflected in ?Non-recurring items? generated a cash inflow of ?54 million in the year, contributing to deleveraging and adding to the Group?s liquidity.

In 2024, ?Non-recurring items? included the gain on disposals carried out in 2024 for a total of ?216 million.

Other income statement items

Net financial income/(expense) improved substantially (?40 million) to a net expense of ?89 million in 2025, compared with a net expense of ?130 million in 2024. This reflected the following in particular: Cost of borrowing: a net expense of ?34 million , representing a ?26 million improvement on the 2024 level, owing to the 26% decrease in average gross debt (down ~50% relative to average gross debt in 2019-2023) and the resizing of the corporate credit facility in early 2025.

The average cost of borrowing stood at 2.8% 8 at 31 December 2025, compared with 3.2% at 31 December 2024. Interest expense on lease liabilities: a net expense of ?34 million, up a very modest ?1 million owing to the lease of Reiwa (our new head office) and growth in our operating subsidiaries? portfolio. Other financial income and expenses: a net expense of ?22 million, down ?15 million from 2024.

improved substantially (?40 million) to a net expense of ?89 million in 2025, compared with a net expense of ?130 million in 2024. This reflected the following in particular: Tax income totalled ?65 million in 2025 (compared with income of ?73 million in 2024), arising from the tax receivable recognised in respect of the loss for the financial year. The current effective tax rate (excluding the CVAE) was 31.8% in 2025.

totalled ?65 million in 2025 (compared with income of ?73 million in 2024), arising from the tax receivable recognised in respect of the loss for the financial year. The current effective tax rate (excluding the CVAE) was 31.8% in 2025. Net profit/(loss) from equity-accounted investments this year includes an impairment amount reflecting a decision on a commercial project jointly owned with an institutional investor.

this year includes an impairment amount reflecting a decision on a commercial project jointly owned with an institutional investor. The Group share of net profit/(loss) therefore came to a net loss of ?188 million in full-year 2025, compared with a net loss of ?62 million in 2024.



IV ? Financial structure

Debt and liquidity

The Group?s net debt before lease liabilities stood at ?328 million at 31 December 2025, compared with ?330 million at year-end 2024, and includes the ?50 million increase in the Group?s shareholding in Angelotti on 30 September 2025. Excluding the increase in the shareholding in Angelotti, net debt stood at ?278 million at 31 December 2025, down ?52 million from the position at 31 December 2024, reflecting the ongoing debt reduction drive:

Positive free cash flow driven by return to profitability, further WCR optimisation and opportunistic decisions concerning commercial projects leading to debt reduction

Good control of financial expenses

For reference, the Group?s net debt was halved over the past two years.

(In millions of euros) 31 Dec. 2024 31 Dec. 2025 Change vs 2024 Bond issues and other

Bank borrowings and commercial paper 796 512 (283) 300 402 102 Gross debt 1,096 914 (182) Net cash and cash equivalents9 (767) (587) 180 Net financial debt before lease liabilities 330 328 (2)

Bond repayments of ?321 million in the first half of the year: On 2 March 2025, the Group repaid the entire 2018 ORNANE bond, for a total of ?200 million. It also repaid the 8-year ?121 million tranche (due June 2025, in line with the published documentation) of its Euro PP bond. These two repayments were predominantly made using the proceeds from disposals in 2024.

Fixed-rate debt and debt covered by interest rate hedges constitutes 76% of gross debt, thereby limiting the Group?s exposure to rising interest rates.



The Group?s liquidity position was strong at 31 December 2025, with liquidity standing at ?588 million: Available cash at 31 December 2025 includes the ?475 million undrawn portion of the credit facility.

Adjusted bank financing and covenants

In the first half of the year, the Group renegotiated the trajectory of its leverage ratio with its partner banks and Euro PP bondholders to reflect the new real estate cycle and the expected improvement in the Group?s profitability.

It should be noted that in Q1 2025, the Group reviewed its medium-term bank financing, with a new credit facility adjusted to ?625 million, and revised the leverage ratio included in the covenants as follows: <8.5x at year-end 2025, <7x at year-end 2026 and =3.5x at year-end 2027.

At 31 December 2025, the Group?s leverage ratio stood at 4.9x, ahead of the trajectory set for the leverage ratio, which naturally included some room for manoeuvre.

The next test period is set for the end of 2026, to be reviewed annually until the credit facility matures in February 2028. It should be noted that the interest coverage ratio (ICR) has been excluded from covenants. 10

Additionally, the Euro PP bondholders unanimously voted in favour of the changes proposed during the consultation process in the first half of the year regarding, in particular, the covenants described above for the Euro PP 2026 and Euro PP 2027 tranches.11

Working capital requirement

(In millions of euros) 31 Dec. 2024 31 Dec. 2025 Change vs 2024 Planning and Development 749 588 (161) Residential Real Estate 805 646 (159) Commercial Real Estate (56) (58) (2) Services 16 (17) (33) Serviced Properties (64) (75) (10) Distribution 80 57 (23) Other Activities (37) (51) (14) Total WCR for New Nexity excluding tax 728 520 (208) WCR ? International operations 99 83 (17) WCR ? Discontinued operations 2 0 (2) Total WCR excluding tax 830 603 (227) Corporate income tax 2 3 1 Working capital requirement (WCR) 832 606 (226)

The WCR stood at ?606 million at 31 December 2025, down ~30% (?226 million) from the position at 31 December 2024.

WCR for Planning and Development was reduced by ?161 million thanks to ongoing efforts: Increased selectivity in land purchases; optimised timing of land acquisition and the first calls for funds (simultaneous purchase of land, signing of deeds and calls for funds) and accelerated payment collection, as well as decisions made in late 2025 primarily regarding commercial projects in a market at a cyclical low.

The reduction in the WCR for Services mainly relates to the Distribution business, primarily arising from inventory clearance and the reduction in operator activities.

V ? CSR: Environmental ambitions raised, encouraging results at year-end 2025

Nexity continued to roll out its ambitious environmental strategy throughout 2025. After being upgraded for carbon and biodiversity in 2022, it was reviewed in 2024, giving rise to the ?Impact 2030? transition plan with targets out to 2030 for climate change adaptation- water- resource use and the circular economy. A dedicated report was published in May 2025:

Link to the 2024 Sustainability Transition Report

As regards mitigation: The Group?s low-carbon ambition is to achieve a 42% reduction in its carbon impact per square metre delivered between 2019 and 2030. This carbon impact of the Group?s developments at building permit stage in 2025 was 35% lower than the carbon impact of projects delivered in 2019 and outperformed RE2020 requirements by more than 10% (2025 limits), in line with the Group?s carbon trajectory. This involves working on existing projects, renovation and urban regeneration operations, and the development of low-carbon real estate, using our technical expertise and our ability to make use of low-impact construction processes.

In compliance with current regulations, the 2025 URD will include for a second year a Sustainability Statement, in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

VI ? Governance

At its meeting today chaired by its Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, V?ronique B?dague, Nexity?s Board of Directors acknowledged Jean-Claude Bassien?s resignation from his position as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and from all his other positions at the Nexity group.

Jean-Claude Bassien will leave the Group with effect from the end of the Shareholders? Meeting to be held on 21 May 2026. Until then, he will remain fully engaged alongside V?ronique B?dague and will be working to ensure a smooth transition.

The Board of Directors wishes to express its thanks to Jean-Claude Bassien for his commitment to the Nexity group since his arrival in 2019: first for accelerating the development of services as Chairman of the Real Estate Services business; and subsequently for successfully overseeing, in his role as Deputy CEO, the Group?s transformation to adapt it to the new market reality amid a crisis in the real estate development sector on a historic scale.

Jean-Claude Bassien commented: ?I would like to thank the Board of Directors and its Chairwoman V?ronique B?dague for the trust they have placed in me. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to all the Group?s employees for their professionalism and energy as they work every day to roll out Nexity?s offering across all France?s regions, whatever the difficulties they encounter. Now that the transformation process is complete, I am leaving the Group with the conviction that Nexity is ready to step up its profitable growth by seizing all the opportunities offered by the emerging new cycle.?

VII ? OUTLOOK

A year after its launch, New Nexity, with its streamlined, regional, multi-product organisation refocused on the planner/developer/operator model, is fully operational.

Early commercial successes outside the Paris region in 2025 highlighting the Group?s complementary range of business expertise, such as the MAN project in Nantes and the St Paul complex in Tours, confirm the effectiveness of this new organisation, which continues to scale up in 2026.

Guidance:

Improvement in operating profitability, with COP for New Nexity 12 up in 2026

with COP for New Nexity up in 2026 Ongoing reduction in the leverage ratio,13 with the swiftest possible return to a level below 3.5x, no later than 2027

****

FINANCIAL CALENDAR & PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Revenue and business activity in Q1 2026 ????????????????? Thursday, 23 April 2026 (after market close)

(after market close) Shareholders? Meeting ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? Thursday, 21 May 2026

Results for H1 2026 ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? Thursday, 23 July 2026 (after market close)

A conference call will be held today at 6:30 p.m. (Paris time)

in French, with simultaneous translation into English



Audit procedures by the Statutory Auditors for the consolidated financial statements are being finalised and the corresponding report will be issued shortly.

The information, assumptions and estimates that the Company could reasonably use to determine its targets are subject to change or modification, notably due to economic, financial and competitive uncertainties. Furthermore, it is possible that some of the risks described in Chapter 2 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF under number D.25-0267 on 16 April 2025 could have an impact on the Group?s operations and the Company?s ability to achieve its targets. Accordingly, the Company cannot give any assurance as to whether it will achieve its stated targets, and makes no commitment or undertaking to update or otherwise revise this information.

NEXITY ? LIFE TOGETHER

With ?2.8 billion in revenue in 2025, Nexity has a nationwide presence as an urban operator working for urban regeneration and meeting the needs of regions and its clients. Drawing on our dual expertise as a planner/developer and a developer/operator, we are rolling out a regional, multi-product range of services and solutions. As a long-standing proponent of access to housing for all and the leader in our sector when it comes to low-carbon construction, we are dedicated to making new and renovated real estate both affordable and sustainable. In line with our corporate purpose, ?Life together?, we endeavour to help build more vibrant, livable cities that are more welcoming and affordable and that respect individuals, the community and the planet. In 2025, Nexity was ranked France?s number-one low-carbon project owner by the BBCA for the seventh year running and came fifth in the customer relations ranking drawn up by Les ?chos and HCG. Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext?s Compartment B and the SBF 120, as well as Euronext?s FAS IAS index.

ANNEXES

1.Residential Real Estate Development ? Quarterly reservations

2023 2024 2025 Number of units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 New homes (France) 2,811 3,274 3,128 5,389 2,005 3,055 3,049 5,278 1,434 2,844 2,828 4,902 Subdivisions 288 359 186 217 221 218 267 362 278 406 313 410 Total number 3,099 3,633 3,314 5,606 2,226 3,273 3,316 5,640 1,712 3,250 3,141 5,312 ?of reservations (France) 2023 2024 2025 Value (?m incl. VAT) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 New homes (France) 575 685 605 1,099 446 614 630 1,028 312 618 585 977 Subdivisions 28 28 25 20 18 17 24 36 26 32 34 41 Total amount 604 713 630 1,119 464 631 654 1,064 339 650 619 1,018 of reservations (France)

2.Residential Real Estate Development ? Cumulative reservations

2023 2024



2025 Number of units Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 9M 12M New homes (France) 2,811 6,085 9,213 14,602 2,005 5,060 8,109 13,387 1,434 4,278 7,106 12,008 Subdivisions 288 647 833 1,050 221 439 706 1,068 278 684 997 1,407 Total number 3,099 6,732 10,046 15,652 2,226 5,499 8,815 14,455 1,712 4,962 8,103 13,415 ?of reservations (France) 2023 2024 2025 Value (?m incl. VAT) Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 9M 12M New homes (France) 575 1,260 1,865 2,964 446 1,060 1,690 2,718 312 930 1,515 2,492 Subdivisions 28 56 81 101 18 35 58 95 26 58 92 133 Total number 604 1,316 1,946 3,065 464 1,095 1,748 2,812 339 988 1,607 2,625 ?of reservations (France)

3.Breakdown of new home reservations (France) by client

(number of units) 2024 2025 Change vs 2024 Homebuyers 2,160 16% 2,568 21% +19% o/w:?? - First-time buyers 1,850 14% 2,267 19% +23% ??????? ????- Other homebuyers 310 2% 301 3% -3% Individual investors 3,075 23% 1,990 17% -35% Professional landlords 8,152 61% 7,450 62% -9% o/w:? - Institutional investors 2,404 18% 2,671 22% +11% ????? ?????- Social housing operators 5,748 43% 4,779 40% -17% Total 13,387 100% 12,008 100% -10%

4.Backlog

2023 2024 2025 (In millions of euros, excluding VAT) Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 9M 12M Backlog ? Residential Real Estate Development (France) 5,225 5,168 5,041 5,019 4,845 4,699 4,411 4,354 4,036 4,022 3,844 3,833 Commercial Real Estate Development 659 536 445 349 248 208 43 38 41 27 23 63 Total (France) 5,884 5,704 5,486 5,368 5,093 4,907 4,454 4,392 4,077 4,048 3,867 3,896

5.Services

Serviced Properties 31 Dec. 2024 31 Dec. 2025 Change Student residences Number of residences in operation 134 138 +4 pts Occupancy rate (rolling 12-month basis) 97.3% 97.6% +0.3 pts Shared office space Number of sites opened ? Morning 50 53 +3 Number of sites opened ? Hiptown 41 38 -3 Number of sites opened 91 91 0 Floor space under management (in sq.m) ? Morning 118,982 140,386 +21,404 Floor space under management (in sq.m) ? Hiptown 29,870 26,757 -3,113 Floor space under management (in sq.m) 148,852 167,143 +18,291 Occupancy rate (rolling 12-month basis) ? Morning 82% 80% -2 pts Occupancy rate (rolling 12-month basis) ? Hiptown 81% 78% -3 pts Occupancy rate (rolling 12-month basis) 82% 80% -2 pts Occupancy rate at mature sites (rolling 12-month basis) ? Morning 86% 84% -2 pts Occupancy rate at mature sites (rolling 12-month basis) ? Hiptown 91% 79% -12 pts Occupancy rate at mature sites (rolling 12-month basis) 87% 83% -4 pts Distribution FY 2024 FY 2025 Change ?Total reservations (1) 2,251 2,448 +9% o/w: Reservations on behalf of third parties (1) 1,511 2,022 +34% (1) Of which: Reservations for Nexity

6.Revenue ? Quarterly figures

2023 2024 2025 (In millions of euros) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Planning and Development 626 825 643 964 556 745 715 752 484 611 525 706 Residential Real Estate (1) 516 695 552 857 452 667 547 728 470 594 513 700 Commercial Real Estate (2) 110 131 91 107 104 78 168 24 15 17 12 6 Services 100 111 111 152 85 87 115 145 101 96 103 113 Serviced Properties 60 66 66 67 63 65 72 76 74 71 81 75 Distribution 40 45 45 85 22 22 44 70 27 25 22 38 Other Activities (3) 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 Revenue ? New Nexity 727 937 755 1,117 642 833 831 899 586 708 629 820 International operations (4) 1 29 0 2 0 3 1 -1 0 0 0 67 Revenue from discontinued operations (5) 92 106 103 96 87 17 16 5 3 3 4 0 Revenue 819 1,072 857 1,216 729 852 848 904 590 712 633 887 o/w: Nexity Property Management 12 13 14 14 12 12 14 -1 0 0 0 0 o/w: Property Management for Individuals 54 55 58 55 52 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 o/w: International (Germany, Belgium & Italy) 1 29 0 2 0 3 1 -1 0 0 0 67

7.Revenue ? Half-year figures

2023 2024 2025 (In millions of euros) H1 H2 12M H1 H2 12M H1 H2 12M Planning and Development 1,451 1,607 3,058 1,301 1,467 2,767 1,095 1,231 2,326 Residential Real Estate 1,211 1,409 2,620 1,119 1,274 2,393 1,064 1,213 2,277 Commercial Real Estate (1) 240 198 438 182 192 374 31 18 50 Services 210 263 473 172 261 433 197 216 412 Serviced Properties 126 133 259 128 147 276 145 156 301 Distribution 85 129 214 44 114 157 51 59 111 Other Activities 2 2 4 2 3 5 2 3 5 Revenue ? New Nexity 1,663 1,872 3,535 1,475 1,731 3,205 1,294 1,449 2,743 International operations (managed on a run-off basis) (2) 30 2 32 3 0 3 0 67 67 Revenue from discontinued operations (3) 198 199 397 104 21 125 7 4 10 Revenue 1,892 2,073 3,964 1,581 1,752 3,333 1,302 1,519 2,821 o/w: Nexity Property Management 25 28 53 24 13 37 0 0 0 o/w: Property Management for Individuals 110 113 222 53 0 53 0 0 0 o/w: International (Germany, Belgium & Italy) 30 2 32 3 0 3 0 67 67

8.Operating profit ? Half-year figures

2023 2024 2025 (In millions of euros) H1 H2 12M H1 H2 12M H1 H2 12M Planning and Development 58 100 158 (48) (52) (100) 5 15 20 Residential Real Estate 39 82 121 (55) (64) (119) 3 10 13 Commercial Real Estate (1) 19 19 37 8 12 19 1 6 7 Services 11 31 41 (2) 25 24 14 25 38 Serviced Properties 10 12 21 8 19 27 18 20 38 Distribution 1 19 20 (10) 7 (3) (4) 4 0 Other Activities (8) (42) (49) (5) (37) (42) (12) (21) (33) Current operating profit/(loss) ? New scope 61 90 150 (55) (64) (118) 6 19 25 International operations (managed on a run-off basis) (2) (3) (0) (3) (16) (16) (32) (6) (7) (13) Operating profit/(loss) ? Discontinued operations (3) 12 19 31 6 3 10 0 3 3 Current operating profit/(loss) 69 109 178 (64) (76) (140) 0 15 15 Non-current operating profit/(loss) (4) - 40 40 117 15 132 (10) (118) (128) Operating profit/(loss) 69 149 218 53 (61) (8) (10) (103) (113) o/w: Nexity Property Management 0 2 2 0 2 2 0 0 0 o/w: Property Management for Individuals 8 10 18 5 4 9 0 0 0 o/w: International (Germany, Belgium & Italy) (3) (0) (3) (16) (16) (32) (6) (7) (13)

9.Breakdown of reclassifications in 2025

(In millions of euros,

excluding international operations) 2024 (IFRS) (1) Disposal

Accessite and Week?in Reclassification

Costame Reclassification

NCG ?Reclassification

Retail 2024 (IFRS) (2) Planning and Development ? Residential Real Estate Revenue 2,391 3 2,393 COP (120) 1 (119) Planning and Development ? Commercial Real Estate Revenue 362 12 374 COP 19 (0) 19 Services ? Property Management Revenue 23 (16) (4) (3) , COP (1) 2 (1) (1) , Services - Serviced Properties Revenue 288 (12) 276 COP 27 0 27 Services ? Distribution Revenue 157 157 COP (3) (3) Services ? Total Revenue 468 433 COP 23 24 Other Activities Revenue 1 4 5 COP (43) 1 (42) Discontinued operations Revenue 109 16 125 COP 12 (2) 10 (1) Equivalent to figures published on an operational reporting basis, restated under IFRS (2) New basis of comparison: 2024 after reclassification

10. Consolidated income statement ? 31 December 2025

(In millions of euros) 31/12/2025

IFRS 31/12/2024

IFRS Revenue 2,821.0 3,333.0 Operating expenses (2,589.2) (3267.3) Dividends received from equity-accounted investments ?15.9 ?22.9 Adjusted EBITDA ?247.7 ?88.6 Lease payments (180.5) (177.4) Adjusted EBITDA after lease payments ?67.1 (88.8) Restatement of lease payments* 180.5 177.4 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (154.7) (159.5) Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-current assets (37.7) (42.2) Net change in provisions (22.2) (3.4) Share-based payments (2.2) (0.9) Dividends received from equity-accounted investments (15.9) (22.9) Current operating profit/(loss) ?15.0 (140.3) Non-recurring items (128.4) ?131.9 Operating profit/(loss) (113.4) (8.4) Share of net profit/(loss) from equity-accounted investments (37.9) ?4.9 Operating profit/(loss) after share of net profit/(loss) from equity-accounted investments (151.3) (3.5) Cost of net financial debt (33.9) (60.1) Other financial income/(expense) (21.8) (37.2) Interest expense on lease liabilities (33.6) (32.3) Net financial income/(expense) (89.3) (129.6) Pre-tax recurring profit/(loss) (240.6) (133.1) Income tax income/(expense) ?64.5 ?73.2 Share of profit/(loss) from other equity-accounted investments (7.5) (1.2) Consolidated net profit/(loss) (183.5) (61.1) o/w: Attributable to non-controlling interests ?4.8 ?1.1 o/w: Attributable to equity holders of the parent company (188.4) (62.2) (in euros) Net earnings per share -3.40 -1.12

,

-



11.Simplified consolidated statement of financial position ? 31 December 2025

ASSETS

(in millions of euros) 31/12/2025

IFRS 31/12/2024

IFRS Goodwill 1,145.7 1,151.7 Other non-current assets ?970.0 1,006.7 Equity-accounted investments ?61.5 ?123.4 Net deferred tax ?119.6 ?49.7 Total non-current assets 2,296.8 2,331.5 Net WCR ?606.0 ?831.6 Total assets 2,902.8 3,163.1 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

(in millions of euros) 31/12/2025

IFRS 31/12/2024

IFRS Share capital and reserves 1,797.8 1,873.3 Net profit/(loss) for the period (188.4) (62.2) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company 1,609.4 1,811.1 Non-controlling interests ?9.8 ?59.7 Total equity 1,619.2 1,870.8 Net debt before lease liabilities ?327.8 ?329.6 Lease liabilities ?856.6 ?885.5 Provisions ?99.2 ?77.3 Total liabilities and equity 2,902.8 3,163.1

12. Net debt ? 31 December 2025



(In millions of euros) 31/12/2025

IFRS 31/12/2024

IFRS Bond issues (incl. accrued interest and arrangement fees) ?468.0 ?771.4 Put options granted to minority shareholders ?44.5 ?24.4 Loans and borrowings ?402.0 ?300.0 Loans and borrowings 914.4 1,095.8 Other financial receivables and payables (185.1) (229.9) Cash and cash equivalents (421.5) (667.6) Bank overdraft facilities ?19.9 ?131.3 Net cash and cash equivalents (401.6) (536.3) Total net financial debt before lease liabilities ?327.8 ?329.6 Lease liabilities 856.6 885.5 Total lease liabilities 856.6 885.5 Total net debt 1,184.4 1,215.1 Total net debt 1,184.4 1,215.1

13. Simplified statement of cash flows ? 31 December 2025

(In millions of euros) 31/12/2025

IFRS 31/12/2024

IFRS Consolidated net profit/(loss) (183.5) (61.1) Elimination of non-cash income and expenses ?280.1 (39.6) Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities after interest and tax expenses ?96.5 (100.8) Elimination of net interest expense/(income) ?67.5 ?92.4 Elimination of tax expense, including deferred tax (66.2) (74.3) Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities before interest and tax expenses ?97.9 (82.7) Repayment of lease liabilities (180.2) (177.4) Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities after lease payments but before interest and tax expenses (82.4) (260.1) Change in operating working capital requirement ?145.0 ?371.9 Dividends received from equity-accounted investments ?15.9 ?22.9 Interest paid (29.4) (63.1) Tax paid (6.8) (17.5) Net cash from/(used in) operating activities ?42.3 ?54.0 Net cash from/(used in) net operating investments (45.2) (46.1) Free cash flow (2.9) ?7.9 Acquisitions of subsidiaries and other changes in scope ?0.5 ?372.0 Other net financial investments ?0.5 (9.6) Net cash from/(used in) investing activities ?0.9 ?362.5 Capital increase - ?0.0 Dividends paid to equity holders of the parent company ?0.0 ?0.0 Other payments (to)/from minority shareholders (16.2) (5.3) Net disposal/(acquisition) of treasury shares (1.9) (1.8) Change in financial receivables and payables (net) (114.7) (477.4) Net cash from/(used in) financing activities (132.8) (484.6) Impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates ?0.0 (0.0) Change in cash and cash equivalents (134.7) (114.2) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period ?536.3 ?650.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period ?401.6 ?536.3

14. Capital employed

(In millions of euros) 2025 Non-current assets WCR Goodwill Total excl.

right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Total incl.

right-of-use assets Planning and Development 72 646 718 28 746 Services 96 -17 78 644 723 Other Activities and not attributable 249 -23 1,146 1,371 63 1,434 Group capital employed 417 606 1,146 2,168 735 2,903

(In millions of euros) 2024 Non-current assets WCR Goodwill Total excl.

right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Total incl.

right-of-use assets Planning and Development 62 1,034 1,097 40 1,136 Services 91 20 112 656 767 Other Activities and not attributable 195 -13 1,152 1,334 73 1,407 Group capital employed 349 1,042 1,152 2,542 768 3,310

GLOSSARY

Development backlog (or order book): The Group?s already secured future revenue, expressed in euros, for its real estate development businesses (Residential Real Estate Development and Commercial Real Estate Development). The backlog includes reservations for which notarial deeds of sale have not yet been signed and the portion of revenue remaining to be generated on units for which notarial deeds of sale have already been signed (portion remaining to be built).

Free cash flow: Cash generated by operating activities after taking into account tax paid, financial expenses, repayment of lease liabilities, changes in WCR, dividends received from companies accounted for under the equity method and net investments in operating assets.

Revenue: Revenue generated by the development businesses from VEFA off-plan sales and CPI development contracts is recognised using the percentage-of-completion method, i.e. on the basis of notarised sales and pro-rated to reflect the progress of all inventoriable costs.

Joint ventures: Entities over whose activities the Group has joint control, established by contractual agreement. Most joint ventures are property developments (Residential Real Estate Development and Commercial Real Estate Development) undertaken with another developer (co-developments).

Absorption rate: Available market supply compared to reservations for the last 12 months, expressed in months, for the new homes business in France.

EBITDA: Defined by Nexity as equal to current operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-current assets, net changes in provisions, share-based payment expenses and the transfer from inventory of borrowing costs directly attributable to property developments, plus dividends received from equity-accounted investees whose operations are an extension of the Group?s business. Depreciation and amortisation includes right-of-use assets calculated in accordance with IFRS 16, together with the impact of neutralising internal margins on disposal of an asset by development companies, followed by take-up of a lease by a Group company.

EBITDA after lease payments: EBITDA net of expenses recorded for lease payments that are restated to reflect the application of IFRS 16 Leases.

Serviced Properties: Operation of student residences and flexible workspaces.

Property Management: Management of residential properties (rentals, brokerage), common areas of apartment buildings (as managing agent on behalf of condominium owners), commercial properties, and services provided to users.

Market share for new homes in France: Number of reservations made by Nexity (retail and bulk sales) divided by the number of reservations (retail and bulk sales) reported by the French Federation of Real Estate Developers (FPI).

Pipeline: Sum of backlog and business potential; may be expressed in months or years of revenue (as for backlog and business potential) based on revenue for the previous 12-month period.

Business potential: The total volume of potential business at any given moment, expressed as a number of units and/or revenue excluding VAT, within future projects in Residential Real Estate Development (new homes, subdivisions and international) as well as Commercial Real Estate Development, validated by the Group?s Committee, in all structuring phases, including the programmes of the Group?s urban regeneration business (Villes & Projets); this business potential includes the Group?s current supply for sale, its future supply (project phases not yet marketed on purchased land, and projects not yet launched associated with land secured through options).

Order intake ? Commercial Real Estate Development: The total of selling prices excluding VAT as stated in definitive agreements for Commercial Real Estate Development projects, expressed in euros for a given period (notarial deeds of sale or development contracts).

Operational reporting: According to IFRS but with joint ventures proportionately consolidated. This presentation is used by management as it better reflects the economic reality of the Group?s business activities.

Reservations by value (or expected revenue from reservations) ? Residential Real Estate: The net total of selling prices including VAT as stated in reservation agreements for development programmes, expressed in euros for a given period, after deducting all reservations cancelled during the period.

Land bank: Amount corresponding to acquired land development rights for projects in France carried out before obtaining a building permit or, in some cases, planning permissions.

Current operating profit: Includes all operating profit items with the exception of items resulting from unusual, abnormal and infrequently occurring transactions. In particular, impairment of goodwill is not included in current operating profit.

Net profit before non-recurring items: Group share of net profit restated for non-recurring items such as change in fair value adjustments in respect of the ORNANE bond issue and items included in non-current operating profit (disposal of significant operations, any goodwill impairment losses, remeasurement of equity-accounted investments following the assumption of control).

1 Current operating profit/(loss) (COP) for New Nexity ? Excluding discontinued operations and international operations being managed on a run-off basis.

2 Level of the leverage ratio included in the banking covenants: <8.5x at year-end 2025, <7x at year-end 2026 and =3.5x at year-end 2027

3 Development potential excluding Planning and excluding the partnership with Carrefour

4 Data from the French Federation of Real Estate Developers (FPI)

5 Target commitment margins: Retail: 9.5%; Bulk: 8%; Social: 6.5%

- [6] Total floor area net of additions/disposals

7 Method used to calculate occupancy rate updated at 1 January 2024 to take into account the inflationary environment and the impact of rent indexation; rolling 12-month basis ? occupancy rate at mature sites (open for more than 12 months)

8 Including financial income and excluding waiver fees

9 Includes ?Cash and cash equivalents?, ?Bank overdraft facilities? and ?Other financial receivables and payables?

10 Full details of covenants are set out in the 2024 URD

11 Revised level of the leverage ratio, to be reviewed annually: <8.5x at year-end 2025 and <7x at year-end 2026, and exclusion of the ICR

12 Current operating profit/(loss) (COP) for New Nexity ? Excluding discontinued operations and international operations being managed on a run-off basis.

13 Level of the leverage ratio included in the banking covenants: <8.5x at year-end 2025, <7x at year-end 2026 and =3.5x at year-end 2027