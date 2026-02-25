Agronomics Limited Announces Director's Dealing

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Agronomics Limited (AIM:ANIC), a leading listed company in the field of clean food, announces that that it was notified on 25 February 2026 that Galloway Limited, an entity indirectly wholly owned by Jim Mellon, Executive Chair of the Company, purchased a total of 370,000 ordinary shares of £0.000001 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 6.63 pence per Ordinary Share on 23 February 2026; 370,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 6.63 pence per Ordinary Share on 24 February 2026; and a total of 250,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 6.65 pence per Ordinary Share on 25 February 2026.

As a result, Jim Mellon's total interest in the Company, including all entities closely associated, is now at 161,891,217 Ordinary Shares, representing 15.32% per cent of the total voting rights of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jim Mellon 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chair b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Agronomics Limited b) LEI 21380029M8MPIEQ3TL31 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.000001 b) Identification code IM00B6QH1J21 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 990,000 Ordinary Shares

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information please contact:

Agronomics

Limited Beaumont

Cornish Limited Canaccord Genuity Limited Cavendish Capital Markets Limited SEC Newgate The Company Nomad Joint Broker Joint Broker Public Relations Jim Mellon Denham Eke Roland Cornish James Biddle Andrew Potts Harry Pardoe Giles Balleny Michael Johnson Bob Huxford Anthony Hughes +44 (0) 1624 639396 info@agronomics.im +44 (0) 207 628 3396 +44 (0) 207 523 8000 +44 (0) 207 397 8900 agronomics@secnewgate.co.uk

Nominated Adviser Statement

Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish"), is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in the announcement or any matter referred to in it.

