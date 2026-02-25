HANOI, Vietnam, Feb 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - analytica Hanoi 2026, the regional edition of the globally recognised analytica brand, will take place from 22-24 April 2026 at the International Centre of Exhibition (I.C.E), Hanoi. Tailored to the needs of Northern Vietnam's science and laboratory community, the exhibition space is fully secured ahead of opening, reflecting strong market demand and the growing importance of Vietnam as a laboratory and innovation hub."Northern Vietnam is rapidly emerging as a hub for laboratory innovation. With analytica Hanoi 2026, we are bringing the Live Lab to Hanoi for the first time, following its successful debut in Ho Chi Minh 2025. This demonstrates our commitment to connecting international solution providers with the region's growing scientific and industrial community," said Michael Wilton, CEO and Managing Director, Messe Muenchen International Asia Pte, Ltd.Broad International Participation Reflects Market Relevanceanalytica Hanoi 2026 will feature over 150 exhibitors and brands from key laboratory and technology markets including USA, Germany, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Switzerland, France, India, Vietnam, Latvia, China etc. highlighting its strong global reach. This edition builds on the success of previous analytica Vietnam shows, offering a dedicated platform for technology exchange, business networking and market access tailored to Northern Vietnam.The exhibition will showcase laboratory instruments, analytical systems, biotechnology and diagnostics solutions, quality assurance technologies, and sustainable laboratory operations, meeting the evolving needs of the region's laboratory and research sectors.Live Lab Makes Its Northern DebutFollowing its successful debut at analytica Vietnam Ho Chi Minh 2025, the Live Lab is coming to Hanoi for the first time in 2026. This interactive zone allows exhibitors to present hands-on demonstrations of laboratory technologies and real-world applications, enabling visitors to directly experience workflows, assess performance, and explore practical solutions.By bringing this pioneering format to Northern Vietnam, analytica Hanoi 2026 provides a first-of-its-kind experiential platform in Hanoi, offering laboratory professionals, researchers, and industrial users a unique opportunity to engage with both international and local technology providers in a practical, applied setting.Northern Vietnam Strengthens Its Role as a Growth MarketNorthern Vietnam is a key driver of Vietnam's science and technology-led industrial upgrading, with strong investment across pharmaceuticals, healthcare, electronics, food safety, environmental monitoring, and advanced manufacturing. These sectors underpin national priorities on innovation, quality infrastructure, and sustainable growth, increasing demand for advanced laboratory technologies and digitalised operations.Building on this momentum, analytica Hanoi 2026 supports national science & technology objectives as a platform for knowledge exchange, standards alignment, and technology adoption.The event features a two-stage programme. The Academic Conference, jointly organised by Messe Munchen, the Vietnam Analytical Sciences Society (VASS), VNU University of Science (HUS) - Vietnam National University, and VNEES, contributes to knowledge advancement and talent development in priority fields including green and environmental chemistry, food safety and quality control, semiconductor manufacturing, and molecular biology applications in biopharma and pharmacogenomics. The Technical Forum reinforces quality infrastructure and regulatory readiness, addressing ISO/IEC 17025, GLP, the laboratory outlook for 2026-2030, and applied seminars, complemented by exhibitor technology sessions.A Trusted Platform for Business and KnowledgeThe full occupancy of exhibition space underscores analytica Hanoi's role as a reliable platform linking global technology providers with Northern Vietnam's laboratory and research community. Confirmed exhibitors include WESTINGAREA, WIGGENS, GL SCIENCES, BCE, CHC LAB, DAIHAN SCIENTIFIC, ANTON PAAR, KIMTECO, LECO VIETNAM, GLASS TAO, FOSS VIETNAM, HTI SCIENTIFIC, MERCK VIETNAM, UNITEK and many more.Supporting programmes such as live demonstrations, hosted buyer engagements, and structured business matching further enhance opportunities for business development and collaboration.REGISTRATION NOW OPENanalytica Hanoi 2026 is expected to attract laboratory professionals, researchers, manufacturers, distributors, and institutional representatives from across Vietnam and the region.Visitor registration is now open:https://registration.analyticavietnam.com.vn/en/reg/analytica-vietnamFor more information, please visit www.analyticavietnam.comor contact analytica Vietnam via email analyticavietnam@mmiasia.com.sgAbout analytica Hanoi 2026analytica Hanoi is the official regional spinoff of analytica Vietnam, strategically developed to meet the rising demand for laboratory and analytical solutions in northern Vietnam. As the region experiences accelerated growth in research, healthcare, and industrial sectors, analytica Hanoi 2026 offers a focused platform for companies aiming to tap into this dynamic and fast-emerging market. The upcoming exhibition is set to take place from April 22 to 24, 2026 at the International Centre of Exhibition (I.C.E), 91 Tran Hung Dao, Hanoi, Vietnam.About analytica Vietnam 2027analytica Vietnam is the premier trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology in Southeast Asia. Organized by Messe Munchen, the event brings together industry professionals, researchers, and policymakers to showcase the latest technologies, exchange knowledge, and foster business collaborations. analytica Vietnam features an exhibition, conference, pre-event laboratory tours, buyer-seller programs, and networking opportunities, providing a comprehensive platform for the laboratory and biotechnology industries in the region. The upcoming edition is set to take place from March 31 to April 2, 2027 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), 799 Nguyen Van Linh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. More details can be found here.About analytica worldwideFor over five decades, analytica has been the leading international trade fair series for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology. Organized by Messe Munchen, the series includes analytica in Munich, analytica China, analytica Anacon India, analytica USA, analytica Vietnam, and now, analytica Hanoi. Additional information about these exhibitions and their programs of events is available at www.analytica.de.About MMI Asia Pte LtdEstablished in 1992, MMI Asia is the wholly owned subsidiary and the regional headquarters of Messe Munchen GMBH (MMG) and is one of the world largest and leading exhibition organizers. MMI Asia's portfolio of events include editions of world-leading trade fairs from Munich - transport logistic & air cargo, analytica, ceramitec; as well as industry-specific events such as Glasstech and Fenestration Asia, Asia Climate Forum, and Singapore International Water Week. MMI Asia also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations. For more information, please visit www.mmiasia.com.About Messe MunchenAs one of the world's leading trade fair organizers, Messe Munchen presents the world of tomorrow at its about 90 trade fairs worldwide. These include twe lve of the world's leading trade fairs such as bauma, BAU, IFAT, electronica, and ISPO. Messe Munchen's portfolio comprises trade fairs for capital and consumer goods, as well as for new technologies. Together with its subsidiaries, it organizes trade fairs in China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the U.S. With a network of more than 15 affiliated companies and almost 70 representations worldwide, Messe Munchen is active in more than 130 countries. The more than 150 events held annually attract around 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors in Germany and abroad.Exhibition Contact:MMI Asia Pte. Ltd.Siegli L. BacudioProject Managersiegli@mmiasia.com.sgPress Contact:MMI Asia Pte. Ltd.Shae NguyenMarketing Executiveshae@analyticavietnam-exhibitions.comSource: MMI Asia Pte Ltd (MMI)Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.