What: At Mobile World Congress 2026, Keysight Technologies will demonstrate how it is accelerating the future of connected intelligence with agentic AI and high-fidelity emulation. From advancing 6G research and enabling AI-driven radio access network (RAN) innovation to validating non-terrestrial network (NTN) devices, Keysight helps optimize performance, reduce risk, and accelerate the deployment of resilient, future-ready networks.

When: March 2-5, 2026

Where: Hall 5, Keysight booth #5F41

Fira de Barcelona Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Keysight will present the following demonstrations that are accelerating the future of connected intelligence:

Pioneer 5G-Advanced to 6G

Keysight will showcase 5G-Advanced and early 6G readiness through a demo on high-precision radio frequency (RF) digital twins. Keysight will also demonstrate machine learning (ML) based channel state information (CSI) compression. The focus will be on realistic channel emulation and closed-loop testing that support AI-native air-interface development, reproducible lab workflows, and accelerated progress toward 6G.

Software demonstrations will also include several validation use cases including pre-6G FR3 air-based performance, Integrated Sensing and Communications (ISAC) simulation-to-emulation workflows, and end-to-end 5G-Advanced eRedCap device testing. In addition, Keysight will highlight quantum photonics testing, and low-noise multichannel RF signal generation.

Unlock AI Performance

Keysight will highlight the validation of AI and ML across networks, wireless systems, devices, and infrastructure under realistic network conditions. Use cases include agentic AI for autonomous wireless testing, high-order Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output (MIMO) evaluation, GPU inference benchmarking, and AI-driven security and network threat defense.

Scale AI-RAN

Keysight will showcase the validation of AI-driven RAN modules, including testing, data collection, AI/ML training, and benchmarking in one streamlined workflow. In addition, Keysight will demonstrate how agentic AI, telecom-specific large telecom models (LTMs), and digital twins enable operators to automate 5G and 6G network operations.

Software demonstrations will also include end-to-end AI and RAN validation, AI workload scheduling for AI-RAN and real-time coordination across terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks. These capabilities support dynamic coverage deployment and improved network resilience.

Launch Next-Gen Space

This demo features end-to-end NR-NTN device and modem validation. Keysight's network emulation solution empowers device and modem makers to reduce deployment risk, shorten validation timelines, and ensure device performance aligns with real-world commercial NTN service requirements at launch. In addition, Keysight will showcase how its integrated positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) capabilities improve performance and reduce development risk.

Several software demonstrations will also be available highlighting NTN quality of service (QoS) evaluation, live-to-lab PNT testing, multi-orbit handover, and NTN scenario emulation. Together, these capabilities enable repeatable, operationally relevant validation of next-generation satellites and NTNs.

