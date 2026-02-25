Including five 'Designed for Samsung' accessories plus more, the collection is engineered and optimized specifically for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series

From fast Qi2 25W charging to Nano-Titan-enhanced screen protection, each product is engineered for everyday performance and durability

The lineup reinforces Belkin's role as a trusted partner for next-generation Galaxy devices

Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for over 40 years, today announced a new collection of accessories designed and optimized specifically for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series. From fast, reliable Qi2 25W charging to advanced screen protection engineered for ultrasonic fingerprint sensors and next-generation displays, every product in the collection is designed to meet the demands of Galaxy S26 users.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260225459906/en/

Belkin Introduces a New Accessory Collection for Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

'Designed for Samsung' Certified

Developed in alignment with the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program's (SMAPP) performance, safety, and compatibility standards, the new lineup underscores Belkin's role as a trusted partner delivering accessories built to work seamlessly with next-generation Galaxy devices.

SHEERFORCE for Samsung Galaxy S26

Designed for everyday protection without compromise, the SHEERFORCE collection for the Samsung S26 series combines military-grade durability with thoughtful design details. The cases are tested for drops up to 13ft 4m and feature Nano-Titan Technology to enhance shock absorption and heat dissipation for long-term performance. Certified to meet Samsung standards and Qi2 25W wireless-charging compatible, each case includes reinforced raised edges to protect the screen and camera, textured areas for improved grip, and a built-in lanyard attachment for added versatility. Made with 75% recyclable materials and packaged plastic-free, the SHEERFORCE Series is backed by a two-year warranty. SHEERFORCE products are available to order now on belkin.com and amazon.com.

The collection includes:

SHEERFORCE Clear $49.99 USD An ultra-thin, minimalist case that preserves the natural look of the Galaxy S26 devices. Anti-scratch and anti-yellowing coatings help maintain a clean, crystal-clear appearance over time while still delivering reliable, everyday protection.

$49.99 USD An ultra-thin, minimalist case that preserves the natural look of the Galaxy S26 devices. Anti-scratch and anti-yellowing coatings help maintain a clean, crystal-clear appearance over time while still delivering reliable, everyday protection. SHEERFORCE Protect $49.99 USD A rugged, double-layer case built for active, on-the-go lifestyles. Featuring bold styling, grooved sides, textured buttons, and reinforced construction, it delivers enhanced impact protection and a secure grip. Available in black, navy, and lavender.

Titan EcoGuard Collection

The Titan EcoGuard Collection isoptimized for Galaxy S26 displays and ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. Built with advanced polymer materials infused with proprietary Nano-Titan Technology, EcoGuard offers industry-leading 7H rated scratch and impact resistance with ultra-thin construction that flexes under pressure to absorb impact rather than crack. Made from 97% post-consumer recycled materials certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS), Titan EcoGuard delivers up to 5.9ft 1.8m of drop protection. All Titan EcoGuard products ship in 100% recyclable, FSC-certified packaging and include eco-friendly installation tools for precise, frustration-free application. Titan EcoGuard products are available to order now on belkin.com and amazon.com.

The collection includes:

Titan EcoGuard Anti-Reflective Screen Protector for Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra $49.99 USD

for Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra $49.99 USD Titan EcoGuard Privacy Filter Screen Protector for Galaxy S26 and S26+ $59.99 USD

for Galaxy S26 and S26+ $59.99 USD Titan EcoGuard Red Light Screen Protector for Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra $59.99 USD

Advanced Protection and Power Collection

Titan SmartShield Screen Protector

As the premium rigid glass solution in the Galaxy S26 lineup, Titan SmartShield delivers aerospace-grade protection while preserving display clarity and touch accuracy. With 9H surface hardness, drop protection rated up to 6.5ft 2m, and full fingerprint sensor compatibility, Titan SmartShield is engineered to provide smart, durable protection against everyday wear. An advanced anti-reflective coating maintains brightness and color fidelity in any environment, while anti-dust adhesive technology supports a flawless installation. Manufactured with up to 60% recycled materials, Titan SmartShield balances durability, clarity, and sustainability. A privacy version will also be available.

Price: $49.99 USD

Availability: Available to order now on belkin.com and amazon.com

UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock

The UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock delivers fast, efficient Qi2 25W wireless charging designed to charge Galaxy S26, earbuds, and smartwatch simultaneously. A bring-your-own-puck (BYOP) smartwatch holder with a collapsible spring-latch design adds flexibility for Android ecosystem users, while soft-touch silicone protection, a nonslip base, and case compatibility up to 3 mm ensure everyday reliability.

Price: $64.99 USD

Availability: Available to order now on belkin.com and amazon.com

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260225459906/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jen Wei

VP of Global Communications and Digital Marketing

comms@belkin.com