Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Visit Nickel North Exploration (TSXV: NNX) at Booth #2805 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

About Nickel North Exploration

Nickel North Exploration is a Canada-based exploration company focused on defining a Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Mineral Resource at its Hawk Ridge Project in Northern Québec. The board of directors, advisor committee and management team are experienced, successful mine finders. The Project consists of a 50 km long belt of strong magmatic Cu-Ni-Co-PGE occurrences covering 179.67 km². The Project is located near tidewater. Québec is a mining-friendly jurisdiction. Nickel North Exploration is a conscientious corporate citizen that maintains good relations with local Inuit communities and is committed to sustainable development.

Nickel North Exploration Corp. will highlight its strategic focus on advancing critical metals assets in Canada. Following the company's recently announced financing, proceeds will be directed toward the commencement of a new exploration drilling program and the preparation of an updated NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate. A key asset featured will be the Hawk Ridge Cu-Ni-PGM project in Northern Québec, which has returned to Nickel North's control and represents a cornerstone property within the company's portfolio.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

