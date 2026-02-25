DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 25-Feb-2026 / 18:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 25 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 25 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 47,544 Highest price paid per share: 150.20p Lowest price paid per share: 147.00p 149.3532p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,225,168 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,516,408 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,516,408 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 149.3532p 47,544

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 494 148.40 11:05:24 00378888146TRLO1 XLON 165 149.20 11:33:47 00378889643TRLO1 XLON 35 149.60 11:33:47 00378889644TRLO1 XLON 57 149.80 11:37:32 00378889827TRLO1 XLON 553 149.80 11:37:32 00378889828TRLO1 XLON 510 149.60 11:37:33 00378889829TRLO1 XLON 243 149.80 11:37:35 00378889831TRLO1 XLON 501 149.40 11:37:36 00378889832TRLO1 XLON 507 150.20 11:45:29 00378890162TRLO1 XLON 101 150.20 11:46:38 00378890199TRLO1 XLON 889 150.20 11:46:38 00378890200TRLO1 XLON 520 149.80 11:46:59 00378890208TRLO1 XLON 497 149.60 11:47:00 00378890209TRLO1 XLON 144 149.80 11:50:10 00378890300TRLO1 XLON 505 149.60 12:24:19 00378891739TRLO1 XLON 269 149.60 12:26:01 00378891767TRLO1 XLON 63 149.60 12:26:01 00378891768TRLO1 XLON 504 149.40 12:37:36 00378892239TRLO1 XLON 521 149.20 12:37:36 00378892240TRLO1 XLON 284 149.00 13:24:21 00378893945TRLO1 XLON 237 149.00 13:24:21 00378893946TRLO1 XLON 93 149.00 13:24:26 00378893960TRLO1 XLON 7 149.00 13:24:27 00378893962TRLO1 XLON 1 149.00 13:47:26 00378894930TRLO1 XLON 288 149.60 13:47:26 00378894931TRLO1 XLON 497 149.60 13:47:26 00378894932TRLO1 XLON 912 149.60 13:47:26 00378894933TRLO1 XLON 466 149.60 13:47:26 00378894934TRLO1 XLON 274 149.60 13:47:26 00378894935TRLO1 XLON 256 149.40 13:47:28 00378894936TRLO1 XLON 250 149.40 13:47:28 00378894937TRLO1 XLON 464 149.60 13:47:28 00378894938TRLO1 XLON 283 149.60 13:47:28 00378894939TRLO1 XLON 547 149.80 13:47:28 00378894940TRLO1 XLON 88 149.80 13:47:28 00378894941TRLO1 XLON 498 149.80 13:47:28 00378894942TRLO1 XLON 1307 149.80 13:47:28 00378894943TRLO1 XLON 401 149.80 13:47:28 00378894944TRLO1 XLON 104 149.40 13:47:28 00378894945TRLO1 XLON 104 149.40 13:47:29 00378894951TRLO1 XLON 396 149.40 13:47:29 00378894952TRLO1 XLON 500 149.60 13:47:44 00378894964TRLO1 XLON 498 149.40 13:47:54 00378894970TRLO1 XLON 297 149.60 13:50:06 00378895041TRLO1 XLON 62 149.40 13:50:11 00378895044TRLO1 XLON 5 149.40 13:51:04 00378895103TRLO1 XLON 1 149.40 13:52:53 00378895234TRLO1 XLON 4 149.60 13:59:48 00378895534TRLO1 XLON 729 150.00 14:07:43 00378896010TRLO1 XLON 496 150.00 14:07:43 00378896011TRLO1 XLON 131 150.00 14:07:53 00378896020TRLO1 XLON 528 150.00 14:07:53 00378896021TRLO1 XLON 498 149.80 14:07:53 00378896022TRLO1 XLON 511 149.60 14:09:03 00378896122TRLO1 XLON 547 149.80 14:12:00 00378896249TRLO1 XLON 499 149.80 14:12:00 00378896250TRLO1 XLON 430 149.80 14:12:00 00378896251TRLO1 XLON 397 149.80 14:12:00 00378896252TRLO1 XLON 171 149.80 14:12:00 00378896253TRLO1 XLON 22 149.80 14:12:00 00378896254TRLO1 XLON 512 150.00 14:22:00 00378896957TRLO1 XLON 36 150.00 14:22:00 00378896958TRLO1 XLON 491 150.00 14:22:00 00378896959TRLO1 XLON 3 150.00 14:23:07 00378897031TRLO1 XLON 541 149.80 14:35:46 00378898726TRLO1 XLON 448 149.80 14:36:17 00378898845TRLO1 XLON 526 149.60 14:36:18 00378898848TRLO1 XLON 521 149.40 14:37:07 00378898997TRLO1 XLON 533 149.20 14:37:08 00378898999TRLO1 XLON

