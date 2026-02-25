Viasat, Inc.: Viasat and Cubic³ to Demonstrate Advanced Satellite Voice Call Capabilities for Connected Vehicles

At MWC 2026, Viasat and Cubic³ - in association with Qualcomm - will showcase satellite-enabled voice calling capabilities for software-defined-vehicles.

Live demonstration highlights a major step forward for always-on vehicle safety and emergency connectivity.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat and Cubic³, in association with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Fraunhofer IIS, today announced a demonstration of satellite-enabled voice calls over a 3GPP-compliant non-terrestrial satellite network for connected vehicles, planned to take place at Mobile World Congress 2026.

The demonstration will showcase a voice call conducted over satellite, enabling vehicles to maintain voice connectivity when cellular networks are patchy or unavailable. This milestone will show that voice communications - a critical benefit for driver safety and emergency access - can operate reliably beyond the reach of terrestrial networks.

The demo brings together several advanced technologies to demonstrate how always-on connectivity can be integrated into modern software-defined vehicles (SDVs). This includes Viasat's highly reliable satellite network, Cubic³'s global connectivity management platform (CMP) and hybrid eSIM, Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 platform, and the NESC voice codec from Fraunhofer IIS, with additional technical support from Amarisoft.

By extending voice services beyond cellular coverage, automakers can ensure drivers remain connected for emergency assistance and critical safety applications, regardless of location. The demonstration also lays the foundation for future NTN-enabled vehicles as consumer expectations on data services increase and technology evolves to meet growing demand.

The collaboration builds on the partnership announced by Viasat and Cubic³ in June 2025, which combined satellite and terrestrial connectivity to support global vehicle communications. Cubic³ also intends to work with Viasat to bring future 5G-NR satellite services, such as video streaming and seamless voice calls, to the automotive market.

These future applications would leverage Equatys, a jointly held entity being founded by Viasat and Space42. Equatys is designed to enable seamless 5G connectivity across satellite and terrestrial networks, extending services to billions of people and devices globally.

Driving Leadership in Connected Mobility

Viasat is advancing satellite connectivity for the mobility sector, helping ensure vehicles stay connected everywhere they travel. Cubic³ enables this vision by providing a global

connectivity platform that integrates cellular and satellite networks reliably and effectively for automakers and their customers.

Cubic³ is a software-first technology leader that combines advanced global connectivity and managed services to deliver cost-efficient solutions for automotive, agricultural and transport OEMs. It connects more than 27 million vehicles across over 200 countries and territories, enabling 12 of the top 20 automotive groups to roll out new connected services quickly and consistently.

Quotes

"Today marks the point where satellite connectivity moves from concept to reality for vehicles," said Sandeep Moorthy, Senior Vice President, Advanced Non-Terrestrial Solutions at Viasat. "Together with our partners, we're demonstrating that reliable voice connectivity for safety and emergency use can be delivered globally, wherever drivers travel. We are well positioned to bring the benefits of satellite connectivity at scale to the automotive industry."

"As vehicles become increasingly software-defined, connectivity must be intelligent and truly global," said André Schlufter, Director of Connectivity Innovation at Cubic³. "This demonstration shows how satellite connectivity can extend the reliability automakers already expect from cellular networks."

"As pioneers in wireless innovation, we're making advanced connectivity an integral part of the vehicle platform itself," said Jeff Arnold, VP & GM, Auto Telematics & Consumer/Connectivity, IE-IOT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Working with Viasat and Cubic³, this demonstration shows how standards-based cellular and satellite technologies can be seamlessly integrated to support reliable voice communications - an important step toward resilient, always-available safety services for software-defined vehicles."

Viasat, Cubic³, and Qualcomm Technologies are active members of the 5GAA (5G Automotive Association), working with industry partners to advance global connectivity standards for the automotive sector.

See the demonstration live at Mobile World Congress 2026. Visit Viasat at MWC Barcelona, Hall 6, Booth 6A20 to take part.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Notes to editor

Media & Press Enquiries?

Cubic3?Press Office?

Cubic3@fightorflight.com?

+44 330 133 0985

Viasat, Inc. Contacts

Richard Jones, External Communications, Corporate & Commercial Services, richard.jones@viasat.com

About Cubic3?

Cubic3?provides advanced connectivity solutions for software-defined vehicles (SDVs) across more than 200 countries and territories. We help automotive, agricultural, and transportation OEMs navigate the complexities of vehicle connectivity while ensuring compliance with global regulations. With access to over 550 mobile networks, our smart connectivity empowers OEMs to innovate, scale and unlock new opportunities, driving efficiency and growth.?

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea - while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat?News Room or follow us on Facebook, Bluesky ?Instagram,?LinkedIn,?X or?YouTube.

Copyright © 2026 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered in the U.S and in other countries to Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.