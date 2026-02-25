Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PD18 | ISIN: KYG283651076 | Ticker-Symbol: D92
Frankfurt
25.02.26 | 08:02
0,990 Euro
+3,12 % +0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
METALPHA TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METALPHA TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9851,05020:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLOCKCHAINK2
BLOCKCHAINK2 CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLOCKCHAINK2 CORP0,0260,00 %
METALPHA TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED0,990+3,12 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.