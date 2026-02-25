Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon: VRCCO Invests in the Future of Veterinary Medicine Through Education-Driven Innovation

BEND, OREGON / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / As the veterinary profession faces increasing demands, rapid medical advances, and nationwide workforce shortages, the Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon (VRCCO) is taking a proactive approach by strengthening the future of veterinary medicine through continuous education and hands-on professional development.

Through expanded learning initiatives including a Virtual Radiation Safety Course, the 2026 Spring Symposium, and robust in-hospital training opportunities, VRCCO is enhancing patient care while creating clear pathways for career growth within the industry.

"One of the most meaningful ways we can strengthen the future of veterinary medicine is by investing in education," said Dr. Mauricio Dujowich, CEO of VRCCO. He continued, "When we prioritize learning, we elevate the care we deliver, create clear and fulfilling career pathways, and foster a culture where professionals feel supported to grow and lead. Our goal is to be a world-class organization. This requires us to build a skilled, adaptable workforce that is prepared for the demands of modern medicine while staying deeply connected to the people and patients we serve. Exceptional care begins with empowered teams, and education is at the heart of that commitment."

Education That Elevates Care and Career Development

One of VRCCO's newest offerings, a Virtual Radiation Safety Course, was developed in response to Oregon state-mandated training requirements under OAR 333. Designed for veterinary technicians, assistants, and support staff, this self-paced online course delivers comprehensive instruction in radiology techniques and radiation principles, emphasizing strict adherence to ALARA (As Low As Reasonably Achievable) standards.

Open to both staff members and veterinary professionals throughout Oregon, this course reflects VRCCO's commitment to improving workplace safety while expanding access to essential continuing education.

A Regional Hub for Veterinary Learning

VRCCO's educational mission extends beyond its hospital through regional continuing education programs, including its 4th Annual Spring Symposium on April 18, 2026, in Bend, Oregon. This one-day event will bring together veterinary professionals from across the Pacific Northwest for RACE-approved lectures presented by VRCCO veterinarians and distinguished guest speakers.

By offering educational resources to the broader veterinary community, VRCCO supports industry-wide progress while reinforcing its role as both an emergency and specialty hospital and a center for learning.

Strengthening the Industry Through People

In addition to external learning opportunities, VRCCO invests in professional development through technician and doctor internship and externship programs, as well as surgical residency training. Within the hospital, a culture of growth is supported through regular in-house lectures, hands-on departmental training and leadership development, and the innovative "Level Up" program. This initiative encourages veterinary technicians and assistants to build advanced clinical skills, expand their versatility, and strengthen collaboration across departments.

These internal education pathways improve team engagement and ensure patients benefit from the most current medical knowledge and treatment techniques.

All education initiatives are guided by the Learning Institute at VRCCO, where continuous learning is central to the hospital's long-standing philosophy: empowered teams make better clinical decisions, deliver better patient outcomes, and create stronger, more sustainable veterinary organizations.

