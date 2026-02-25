Yanmar Compact Equipment North America: Yanmar Compact Equipment to Unveil New Products at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

President Anna Christine Sgro to Share Vision for North America

GRAND RAPIDS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / At the construction industry's premier trade event, CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in Las Vegas, March 3-7, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America will unveil new products to further strengthen its compact equipment portfolio.

At its 8,000-square-foot booth W43221, in the West Hall, the manufacturer will showcase a range of machines, including mini excavators, compact track loaders, and wheel loaders, to highlight Yanmar's latest advancements in engineering excellence and the full range of its compact equipment lineup, industry-renowned for durability, quality, and reliability.

President to Host Press Events

Anna Christine Sgro, President of Yanmar Compact Equipment North America, will host a series of press events, where she will share company updates and offer her perspective on the evolving compact equipment market, shifting customer and dealer priorities, and Yanmar's long-term growth strategy in North America.

"We're looking forward to providing a first look at where we're heading at a time when compact equipment represents one of the fastest-growing segments of the construction equipment market," Sgro said.

Yanmar's presence at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 builds on its commitment to dealer strength, customer partnership, and continued product innovation.

Media Schedule - CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 (All Times PT)

All events take place at booth W43221. Accredited media only. Space is limited.

Tuesday, March 3 | Primary Press Event: 9:45-10:30 a.m.

Executive presentation and product unveiling.

Wednesday, March 4 | Press Cocktail Hour (RSVP required): 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 5 | Press Event: 2:30-3:00 p.m.

Executive presentation and product highlights.

About Yanmar Compact Equipment North America

Yanmar Compact Equipment North America, based in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, encompasses Yanmar Compact Equipment division's powerful, dependable and efficient mini excavators, compact track loaders, tracked carriers and wheel loaders, and ASV's innovative, reliable and industry-leading Posi-Track compact track loaders. YanmarCompact EquipmentNorth America is a part of Osaka, Japan-based Yanmar Co. Ltd. Today, Yanmar is a recognized leader in the design and manufacturing of advanced performance diesel engines and diesel-powered equipment. For more information: YanmarCompact Equipment North America, 840 Lily Lane, Grand Rapids, MN 55744; call 1-800-205-9913; fax 218-327-9122; www.YanmarCE.com

About Yanmar Compact Equipment

Yanmar Compact Equipment (Yanmar CE) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and support of compact equipment for a range of segments, principally construction and other earthmoving applications. Its products include extensive ranges of mini and midi excavators, wheel loaders, compact track loaders and tracked carriers. These are supported by a wide range of services designed to ensure customer success. A global company with proud Japanese heritage, Yanmar CE has manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe and North America- and an extensive international dealer network. Renowned for its innovative approach - it was the first to market with the now-benchmark mini-excavator and is credited with popularizing the zero-tail swing concept - Yanmar CE remains a trusted brand known for its reliability, performance and commitment to customer satisfaction. These traits are demonstrated throughthe company's tagline - 'Building withyou'. For more details, please visit the official website. https://www.yanmar.com/global/construction/

About Yanmar

With beginnings in Osaka, Japan, in 1912, Yanmar was the first ever to succeed in making a compact diesel engine of a practical size in 1933. A pioneer in diesel engine technology, Yanmar is a global innovator in a wide range of industrial equipment, from small and large engines, agricultural machinery and facilities, construction equipment, energy systems, marine, to machine tools, and components. Yanmar's global business operations span seven domains. On land, at sea, and in the city, Yanmar provides advanced solutions to the challenges customers face, towards realizing A Sustainable Future. For more information, please visit www.yanmar.com/global/about/

To secure press event attendance, contact:

Victoria Kirk, Verified Communications

416-558-4507, victoria@verifiedcomms.com

Maria Locacciato, Director of Marketing and Communications

Yanmar Compact Equipment North America

218-603-0943, maria_locacciato@yanmar.com

