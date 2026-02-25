Pioneers in enterprise data management innovation recognized as trailblazers during global gathering of their peers

Data thought leaders were recognized for their accomplishments during DataDriven, a global gathering hosted by Reltio for senior technology professionals responsible for enterprise data strategy. Chief data officers, chief information officers, chief technology officers and other experts focused on modern data management and innovation, celebrated the accomplishments of their industry colleagues during the annual awards ceremony.

"The organizations and individuals honored today represent the very best of data innovation," said Manish Sood, CEO, Chair, and Founder of Reltio. "Their commitment to mastering and leveraging data strategically is setting a new standard for how enterprises can innovate and transform in the age of AI to drive significant business outcomes. We celebrate their vision and success in turning data into a true competitive advantage."

Enterprise DataDriven Awards

The DataDriven Awards recognize data-driven companies demonstrating outstanding leadership, strategic vision and commitment to data best practices driving positive outcomes in their digital transformation journeys. The 2026 award winners are:

Aon , Data Transformation Champion

, Aviva , DataDriven Award

, Cabinetworks Group , Time to Value Champion

, Eaton , Business Value Realization Champion

, Pfizer, AI Visionary Award

Women in Data Leadership Award

The Women in Data Leadership Award was presented to Kim Woodward, Head of Data Managementat Howden. This award recognizes trailblazing women who are making a profound impact in modern data management and related fields, celebrating those who innovate, influence, and inspire, driving meaningful change in a rapidly evolving landscape. Ms. Woodward exemplifies business outcomes and technical excellence focused on data unification to address enterprise priorities by fostering a data-driven organizational culture.

Data Management Pioneer Award

Alex Langhorne, Global Data Governance Manager at Kohler, was presented with the Data Management Pioneer Award which honors individuals who have profoundly advanced the discipline of data management through groundbreaking innovation. Mr. Langhorne has demonstrated exceptional leadership in developing and applying new practices, technologies, or methodologies that elevate how his company organizes, stores, governs, and leverages data by introducing transformative data architectures, tools, and strategies that enhance efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility across the data ecosystem. His visionary work has helped lay the foundation for the future of data management.

Technology Partner Awards

Data and AI innovation requires a robust ecosystem of experienced partners with complimentary expertise. In recognition of their respective outstanding contributions to advancing customer success through leading edge data management practices that enable contextual intelligence, the following companies were honored with partnership awards:

AWS, Cloud Partner

Axtria, Co-Sell Partner of the Year

Cognizant, Legacy Modernization Partner of the Year

Deloitte, SI Champion

TCS, Industry Partner

ZS, Innovation Champion

To stay informed about future DataDriven events, visit reltio.com/datadriven

About Reltio

Reltio (reltio.com a leader in real-time data intelligence, believes data is the key to powering your organization's success in the AI era. Reltio Data Cloud is the agentic data fabric for enterprise, powering real-time data intelligence and AI transformation with enterprise-grade security and governance. Our AI-native platform delivers unified, trusted, and context-rich data across domains through secure, governed pipelines. Organizations gain 360-degree views of their customers, products, suppliers, and other critical data sets, mobilized in milliseconds to any application, user, or AI agent. Trusted by the world's largest organizations, including those in regulated industries, Reltio helps fuel frictionless operations, reduce risk with robust data protection, and drive innovation.

"Reltio" is a registered trademark, and "Reltio AgentFlow" and "Reltio Data Cloud" are each trademarks of Reltio, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260225895208/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Mary Ellen Higgins

The Satuit Group

781.789.1911

maryellen@satuitgroup.com