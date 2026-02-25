DJ Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc (CSHD LN) Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Feb-2026 / 21:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 113.1517 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23937860 CODE: CSHD LN ISIN: FR0010510800 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010510800 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSHD LN LEI Code: 969500HTQQA2XGGEYB59 Sequence No.: 419218 EQS News ID: 2281768 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

