MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on March 4, 2026

REDMOND, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a technology pioneer delivering advanced perception solutions in autonomy and mobility, today announces that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 after the market close.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call and webcast, consisting of prepared remarks by management and a question-and-answer session at 1:30 PM PT/4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live webcast on March 4, 2026 and may submit questions HERE in advance of the conference call.

The live webcast can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for automotive, industrial, and security & defense markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Marketing@MicroVision.com

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc

