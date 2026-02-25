Dallas C Salazar: Dallas C. Salazar Turns Early Shale Vision and HighRisk Energy Bets Into "Two Texas Presidents" Family Office

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas C. Salazar, the Texas wildcatter turned investor whose early, highrisk bets across U.S. shale helped fuel one of the most quietly expansive private energy fortunes in the region, has launched Two Texas Presidents, a new family office built to consolidate and accelerate the growth of the Salazar family's rapidly scaling asset base.

For more than a decade, Salazar has been known inside energy and finance circles as a contrarian dealmaker, his hallmark in being one of the earliest private investors to lean aggressively into unconventional gas basins, long before the Haynesville, Utica, and Marcellus shales became Wall Street darlings. His strategy: take concentrated positions, aggregate overlooked assets, and stay patient through volatility.

That approach paid off. According to Reuters reporting and Securities and Exchange Commission filings, Salazar was a significant beneficiary of the multibillion dollar takeout of Comstock Resources by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in 2018, as well as Comstock's subsequent acquisition of Covey Park Energy in 2019. Those transactions, combined with a series of additional exits in upstream and resource technology ventures, formed a major pillar of the family's current wealth.

Today, public filings via EDGAR show that the Salazar family controls a substantial portfolio of producing wells, industrial assets, and commodityl inked investments, an asset base that industry observers say places Salazar among the most influential private operators in the U.S. natural resource landscape.

Two Texas Presidents, headquartered in Austin, will manage and deploy capital sourced exclusively from Salazar and the Salazar family. The new platform is designed to centralize the family's holdings and expand its reach across commodities, industrial technologies, and resource adjacent innovation. The firm will also continue Salazar's longstanding strategy of acting as a direct lender and principal investor in energy, industrial, and alternative energy ventures.

"I've never been afraid to fight the bull when given a chance to enter the arena and wave the cape" Salazar said. "High risk has always been the toll you pay for high reward, and fortune has favored our family because we've never hesitated to act on conviction. Two Texas Presidents is built to keep taking those bold swings, only now with more speed, more structure, and the full weight of our family's capital behind every decision."

Salazar's rise in the energy world has been defined by a willingness to move early and decisively. From staking positions in the Haynesville Shale before it became a marquee basin to engineering exits that reshaped his family's balance sheet, he has consistently operated outside the traditional playbook. His portfolio company monetizations, go public transactions, and basin level aggregation strategies have reinforced his reputation as one of the most unconventional private investors in the modern U.S. energy economy.

Two Texas Presidents will operate independently and will not raise outside capital. The firm is being advised by E.F. Hutton & Co., the New York-based investment bank.

Additional investment initiatives are expected to be announced later this year.

