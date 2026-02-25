Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Lara Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: LRA) (OTC Pink: LRAXF), ("Lara" or the "Company") invites our stakeholders, including potential Join-Venture Partners, prospectors, and investors to visit the Lara Exploration team at our booth #2700 at the Prospectors Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") convention from March 1st to March 4th, 2026. Chairman Miles Thompson, President & CEO Simon Ingram, VP Corporate Development Christopher MacIntyre, and Liam Keane will be in attendance to meet with our stakeholders, identify new ideas, and discuss new partnerships. Please reach out to Liam Keane, liam@laraexploration.com or +1 (416) 871-9103 if you would like to schedule a meeting with a member of our team while at PDAC.

Lara is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Planalto Copper-Gold Project in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil, with an open-pitable Mineral Resource detailed in a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on October 17, 2024. Scoping studies completed in 2025 are detailed in NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment, results of which were published on October 21, 2025.

Lara has maintained the Prospect and Royalty Generator business model for the rest of its portfolio, which aims to minimize shareholder dilution and financial risk by generating prospects and exploring them in joint ventures funded by partners, retaining a minority interest and or a royalty.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Mining Stock Education LLC ("MSE") of Detroit, Michigan, to provide certain investor communication services to the Company for a period of 12 months. Payment will be made quarterly for an aggregate payment of US$84,000. Apart from such agreement, MSE has no interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Lara Exploration

Lara is an exploration company, focused on advancing its 100%-owned Planalto Copper-Gold Project in the Carajás mining district in northern Brazil. Based on the recent Planalto PEA report 1, it is anticipated that Planalto will be developed as a conventional open pit mine with a low strip-ratio, processing 8 Mtpa via a conventional crushing and grinding circuit followed by froth flotation. A single saleable chalcopyrite concentrate with a minor gold credit is to be transported internationally to third-party smelters. During the first 6 years, the PEA (Note 1) production schedule produces on average 36 kt (79 million lb) of copper and 7200 oz of gold per year, and over an 18-year mine life, Planalto will produce 560 kt (1.2 billion lb) of copper and 111,000 oz of gold. The project is located on private farmland, 4 km from the state highway with high tension powerlines alongside and close to two major Carajás mining towns within excellent infrastructure.

Note 1: A NI 43.101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and Mineral Resource Estimate are detailed in reports filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on November 17, 2025 and October 17, 2024 respectively. The PEA is preliminary in nature, and it includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and, as such, there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

-30-

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285334

Source: Lara Exploration Ltd.