Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - AMS Relocation, Inc., of Brisbane, Campbell and Danville, Calif., was awarded Bekins Van Lines Agent of the Year Thursday, February 19 at Bekins' seventh annual Van Line Summit & Awards Gala. The award is given to the top interstate agent for Bekins Van Lines that exemplifies putting customers first and the characteristics of quality, professionalism, empathy for customers, fellow agents, drivers and van line employees.

Selected as the Bekins Agent of the Month for May 2025, AMS Relocation, Inc., has been family-owned and operated since 1949, when Chairman Gary Wolfe's parents left the restaurant business and started a used furniture store / handyman / mover business. The moving company joined the Bekins system in 1983 under Wolfe, two years after he purchased the company from his parents.

"I was getting calls weekly about interstate moves and having to give them another mover's phone number, which is when I realized I should look into interstate moving," Wolfe said. "I talked to virtually everyone, but no one was interested since I didn't have interstate experience, until Scott Lindberg called me from Bekins Van Lines."

Wolfe provided a business plan and joined Bekins, starting a 40-plus-year partnership that has been fruitful on both sides and has filtered through three more generations.

"My mom Stacie Eversole is our president, and my brother Austin Eversole is our COO," said Cameron Eversole, CEO of AMS Relocation, Inc., and grandson of Gary Wolfe. "This isn't just a job for us. This is a 75-plus-year legacy, and that's how we look at it."

The team at AMS Relocation, Inc., has made a continued positive impact on the van line throughout the more than four decades they have been part of the network.

"AMS Relocation, Inc., has always been a leader in their community, a leader in quality and a leader within the Bekins system. Their decades of success in the Bay area prove their expertise, yet they're always listening and finding new ways to delight their customers," said Jim Gaw, CEO at Bekins Van Lines. "The 2025 Agent of the Year award is a testament to what a unified team can achieve."

AMS Relocation, Inc.'s May 2025 Agent of the Month distinction was the company's tenth recognition through the monthly award, and the 2025 Agent of the Year award is its second time to earn the annual award, with the first time happening in 2013. Other recent awards include the 2025 Silver Sales Award, the 2025 Bronze Hauling Award, and the 2025 Spire Award. Paul Newman, a salesperson at AMS Relocation, Inc., also earned the 2025 Achievers Club individual sales award.

The Bay Area moving company is involved in its community through partnerships with the National Association of Senior and Specialty Move Managers (NASMM), the San Mateo County of Realtors, Make It Home Bay Area, Move For Hunger, and National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals (NAPO). AMS Relocation, Inc., is also proud to be a Silver Certified agent through the van line.

The AMS Relocation, Inc., team can be reached by phone at (650) 697-3530, in person at 444 Valley Dr, Brisbane, CA 94005, and online at bekinsmovingservices.com. Watch the 2025 Bekins Agent of the Year video on YouTube.

Members of the AMS Relocation, Inc., team celebrated offstage (from left), including Jorge Ramirez, Austin Eversole and Yogi Bhakta.

AMS Relocation, Inc., Chairman Gary Wolfe remarked on the history of his agency's partnership with Bekins Van Lines while accepting the 2025 Agent of the Year award.

The AMS Relocation, Inc., team accepted the 2025 Bekins Agent of the Year award onstage from Bekins Van Lines CEO Jim Gaw (far right).

About Bekins Van Lines

Wheaton | Bekins is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. The van line owns five household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., through its brands Wheaton | Bekins offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The van line is partner to more than 350 Wheaton and Bekins agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.bekins.com/why-bekins/partners .

