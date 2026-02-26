Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Grace Moving Company, LLC, of Modesto, Stockton and Tracy, Calif., was awarded Wheaton World Wide Moving Agent of the Year Thursday, February 19 at Wheaton's seventh annual Van Line Summit & Awards Gala. The award is given to the top interstate agent for Wheaton World Wide Moving that exemplifies putting customers first and the characteristics of quality, professionalism, empathy for customers, fellow agents, drivers and van line employees.

Grace Moving Company's co-owner, Sally Bolger, was the marketing director at a large retirement community before starting the moving business. She managed the coordination of moves for all the residents moving into the community and discovered that moving companies were typically unreliable for senior moves. One day in 1998, an individual's movers didn't show up on the day the individual was scheduled to move into the facility. Sally called her husband, Patrick Bolger (co-owner of Grace Moving), to ask for his help since he was off that day, and they were able to get the individual moved.

The Grace Moving Company team, including (from left) Clay Smith, Patrick Bolger and Sally Bolger, accepted the 2025 Wheaton Agent of the Year award from Wheaton CEO Jim Gaw (far right) onstage.

"At the end of that move, the family and that resident were just so happy, and they were so complimentary about the job he did, how respectful, how kind, and it was a light bulb moment for me," said Sally Bolger.

The California moving company became part of the Wheaton network with the van line's acquisition of Stevens Worldwide Van Lines in 2019 and transitioned to become a Wheaton agent in 2022. Throughout its journey, the team at Grace Moving has consistently provided an excellent customer experience.

"Grace Moving is a leader in the older adult market. Their commitment to quality and customer service has propelled them to grow as a business and within the Wheaton network. While they've expanded exponentially over the past twenty-plus years, they've kept their commitment to quality and care in every aspect of their business. Each member of their team works together to give their customers a phenomenal experience," said Jim Gaw, CEO of Wheaton World Wide Moving. "The Agent of the Year award reflects the team's exceptional collaboration, dedication and outstanding performance. Together, this agency has shown what's possible when talent and teamwork come together."

Grace Moving Company's June 2025 Agent of the Month distinction was the company's fourth recognition through the monthly award. Other recent awards include the 2025 Bronze Sales Award; the 2025 Top Spire Award; the 2025 Spire Award; and the 2025 Customer Loyalty Award. Clay Smith, interstate salesperson for Grace Moving Company, earned the 2025 Leaders Club Award for individual sales.

The Grace Moving team can be reached by phone at (209) 551-7772, in person at 800 Janopaul Ln, Modesto, CA 95351 and online at gracemoving.com. Watch the 2025 Wheaton Agent of the Year video on YouTube.

Clay Smith, Sally Bolger and Patrick Bolger of Grace Moving Company, LLC, posed with their 2025 Agent of the Year award offstage at the Wheaton World Wide Moving Van Line Summit & Awards Gala.

About Wheaton World Wide Moving

Wheaton | Bekins is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. The van line owns five household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., through its brands Wheaton | Bekins offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The United States military is one of the company's largest customers. The van line is partner to more than 350 Wheaton and Bekins agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.wheatonworldwide.com/why-wheaton/partners .

