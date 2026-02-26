Core Critical Metals Corp. Provides an Update on Stock Split

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Core Critical Metals Corp. ("CCMC" or the "Company") (TSXV:CCMC), is pleased to provide an update regarding its previously announced forward split (the "Forward Split") of the Company's common shares (each, a "Common Share"), as disclosed in the Company's news release dated January 16, 2026. The Company has amended the terms of the Forward Split, such that now the Common Shares are being split on the basis of three (3) new Common Shares for each one (1) old Common Share.

The Company has set March 4, 2026 as the record date (the "Record Date") for the Forward Split, such that each shareholder of the Common Shares on the close of business on the Record Date will receive an additional two (2) Common Shares. The Company has set March 12, 2026 as the payment date (the "Payment Date") with respect to the Forward Spit.

The Common Shares are expected to trade on a due bill basis from March 4, 2026 (being the commencement of trading on the Record Date), to the close of trading on the Payment Date, inclusive. A due bill is an entitlement attached to listed securities undergoing a material corporate action (such as the Forward Split). In this instance, the entitlement is to the additional Common Shares as a result of the Forward Split. Any trades of Common Shares that are executed during the due bill period will be flagged to ensure purchasers receive the entitlement to the additional Common Shares issuable as a result of the Forward Split. Subject to final regulatory approvals (including, the final acceptance of the TSX-V), the Common Shares are expected to commence trading on a post split-adjusted basis on March 13, 2026 (the "Ex-Distribution Date"), as of which date purchases of Common Shares will no longer have the attaching entitlement to the additional Common Shares. The due bill redemption date is expected to be the Distribution Trading Date.

As of the date hereof, the Company has an aggregate of 13,234,577 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Forward Split, there will be an aggregate of 39,703,731 Common Shares issued and outstanding. The Company's authorized share capital will remain unchanged upon completion of the Forward Split. All outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants of the Company will be adjusted accordingly in accordance with their terms in connection with the Forward Split and the documentation reflecting such instruments.

There will be no change to the Company's name, CUSIP number/ISIN number or its current trading symbol in connection with the Forward Split.

The Forward Split is being undertaken to increase liquidity and trading flexibility of the Company's Common Shares. Management believes the split may make the Common Shares more accessible to a broader range of investors and enhance overall market liquidity. The Forward Split will not impact the Company's underlying business operations or the proportional ownership interests of existing shareholders. Pursuant to the articles of the Company, the Forward Split does not require approval of the shareholders of the Company and was approved by the Company's board of directors.

Shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the share split. Currently outstanding share certificates representing common shares will continue to be effective. The Company will use the direct registration system ("DRS") to electronically register the common shares issued pursuant to the Forward Split, rather than issuing physical share certificates. Following completion of the Forward Split, Endeavor Trust Corporation will send out DRS advice statements on or about March 13, 2026 to registered shareholders indicating the number of additional Common Shares that they are receiving as a result of the Forward Split. Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who hold their Common Shares in an account with their investment dealer or other intermediary will have their accounts automatically updated to reflect the share split in accordance with the applicable brokerage account providers' usual procedures.

About Core Critical Metals Corp.

Core Critical Metals Corp. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical metal properties with high-upside and expansion potential.

CORE CRITICAL METALS CORP.

For more information, please call email info@xanderresources.ca or visit www.xanderresources.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Core Critical Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/core-critical-metals-corp.-provides-an-update-on-stock-split-1141721