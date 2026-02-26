FireFox Gold Corp: FireFox Gold to Attend and Present at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC 2026 Mining Showcase and the PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and the PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto, Canada. FireFox Chairman Patrick Highsmith will be presenting at both events to discuss FireFox's ongoing exploration programs and drilling in Finland, including Mustajärvi - a gold project moving fast toward resource delineation. The Company looks forward to meeting with attendees at both events.

Red Cloud Pre-PDAC 2026 Mining Showcase February 26 - 27, 2026

FireFox CEO Carl Löfberg will be in attendance with Chairman Patrick Highsmith. Mr. Highsmith takes the stage on February 27, 2026 at 10:20 a.m.

Register here: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2026/

PDAC 2026 Convention March 1 to 4, 2026

FireFox Gold will be at Booth 2932. Attendees from the Company will include CEO Carl Löfberg, Chairman Patrick Highsmith, and Exploration Manager Mikko Nenonen. Recent drill core from the Company's Mustajärvi and Sarvi projects will be available for review at the booth.

Mr. Highsmith will be presenting in the Investment Hub Theatre, Gold 1 Session on Monday March 2, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.

Register here: https://pdac.ca/convention-2026

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 on a large portfolio of ground prospective for high-grade gold deposits. The delineation of multiple gold zones at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Project is paving the way for the discovery of Finland's next major gold deposit. Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.

Email: info@firefoxgold.com

Telephone: +1-778-938-1994

