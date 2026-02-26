Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
26.02.2026 01:10 Uhr
PITAKA Turns the Galaxy S26 Case Into a Programmable Control Hub With Aaron Button

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PITAKA today introduces its Galaxy S26 case lineup featuring the Aaron Button, a built-in three-button shortcut system that transforms a traditional phone case into an intelligent hardware interface.

PITAKA S26 Case Series

Designed for productivity and customization, Aaron Button allows users to assign programmable shortcuts to physical buttons integrated into the case. With a single press, users can launch apps, trigger smart home routines, activate navigation routes, start recordings, or control connected devices - eliminating the need to navigate on-screen menus.

With this launch, PITAKA expands the role of the smartphone case from passive protection to active interaction.

"Aaron Button was developed to simplify everyday digital tasks," said PITAKA. "By introducing physical shortcuts, it reduces friction and enables users to define how their device responds in daily scenarios."

Powered by upgraded onboard memory, the system delivers improved stability, higher bandwidth, and smoother performance compared to the previous generation. Aaron Button now comes standard across the entire Galaxy S26 case series.

The innovation has earned international recognition as a 2026 NY Product Design Awards Gold Winner, highlighting its integration of design, functionality, and technological execution.

Through PITAKA's companion app, users can easily import and manage their personalized shortcuts, organizing frequently used functions into dedicated tactile controls.

The Aaron Button app is now available for download on Google Play.

PITAKA S26 Case Series

Materials and Models

Crafted from aerospace-grade aramid fiber, the S26 case lineup combines lightweight construction with structural durability and a distinctive woven texture.

Edge Case - $59.99
An ultra-light, slim-profile design featuring scratch resistance, anti-slip grip, and a raised camera ring for lens protection.

Cairn Case - $69.99
Designed for enhanced protection, combining aramid fiber and TPU with reinforced corners offering up to 1.2m drop protection and improved ergonomic grip.

Availability

The PITAKA Galaxy S26 case series is now available for pre-order via PITAKA's official website.

About PITAKA

PITAKA is a lifestyle brand dedicated to material innovation and human-centered design. By combining advanced materials and manufacturing techniques with everyday products, PITAKA bridges technology with fashion, design, and culture.

In ancient Sanskrit, PITAKA means "basket," symbolizing diversity, inclusiveness, wisdom, and sharing. The brand creates intelligent everyday essentials that support modern lifestyles while embracing minimalism, sustainability, and thoughtful aesthetics.

Media Contact
Contact Person: Vivian Lu
Email: vivian.lu@ipitaka.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7f3f0b6-c1b8-4a1a-a7d5-8cc99cfcc034
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6cee9648-d1d1-4ade-8a66-a9e580b5907b


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
