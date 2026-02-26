Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (the Company) requests a trading halt in relation to the Company's securities (KCC) listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1.

The trading halt is requested pending an announcement by the Company to the market regarding a capital raising (Purpose).

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, the Company provides the following information in relation to the request:

The trading halt is necessary to assist the Company in managing its continuous disclosure obligations as the Company expects to make an announcement to the market in relation to the stated Purpose above.

The Company requests that the trading halt remains in place until the earlier of commencement of normal trading on Monday 2 March 2026 or when the announcement regarding the stated Purpose is released to the market.

The Company expects to make the announcement to the market before the commencement of normal trading on Monday 2 March 2026.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any further information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

There is an offering document related to this offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.kincoracopper.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

