Advanced Hybrid Technology Empowers the "Travel+" Strategy -- JETOUR T2 PHEV Leads the Hybrid Off-Road Segment

WUHU, China, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, JETOUR's T Series has delivered excellent results in the light off-road segment worldwide. In 2025 alone, the global sales of the T Series exceed 300,000 units. In markets such as the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, it has consistently ranked first in its boxy category. Within 28 months of its launch, T2 achieved a cumulative sale surpassed 439,000 units, making it a key pillar of the JETOUR lineup. Above this, the T2 PHEV extends the model's powertrain type with advanced hybrid technology, expanding both driving scenarios and the spirit of exploration.

Hybrid Power: A Practical Answer to Multi-Scenario Mobility

Today's mobility patterns are more diverse than ever. Daily commutes, weekend trips, cross-city journeys during holidays, and occasional off-pavement driving all place higher demands on vehicles. Pure electric models offer lower running costs and quiet driving in urban settings, but long-distance travel still raises concerns about charging efficiency. Traditional gasoline-powered vehicles provide reliable range and fast refueling, yet face technical limitations in power response speed, driving smoothness, NVH performance, and environmental impact.

Balancing costs, range, and driving experience across different scenarios is the key focus of the T2 PHEV. It features a 1.5TD dedicated hybrid engine, a 3DHT transmission, and a large-capacity hybrid battery delivering up to 173 km of pure electric range. T2 PHEV offers a balanced solution. For daily commuting, it prioritizes electric power, making the ride quieter and smoothier. During long-distance or mid-to-high-speed drive, the engine and motor work collaboratively to maximize energy efficiency and deliver strong performance. Compared with a single power source, the hybrid architecture offers greater flexibility across driving scenarios, and adapts more naturally to real-world use.

Hybrid+ Off-Road: Proven Capability Drives Demand

In terms of drivetrain, the T2 PHEV features a three-motor four-wheel-drive system with wheel-end torque reaching 7,700 N•m. It offers differential locks and multiple driving modes, allowing the vehicle to adapt to various terrains. Electric four-wheel drive delivers instant torque at low speeds. On gravel roads during camping trips, or when starting on soft sand, the system reduces wheel slip and hesitation. This advantage becomes even clearer in recovery situations or uphill starts. With generous ground clearance and solid chassis protection, the T2 PHEV goes well beyond the limits of a typical urban SUV. At the same time, it retains comfort and efficiency for daily use. From the perspective of product logic, this balanced capability fits how most users actually drive-not extreme, but versatile and reliable.

Advanced Hybrid Technology Brings More Possibilities to "Travel+" Strategy

Supported by advanced hybrid technology, the T2 PHEV holds clear advantages. Compared with traditional gasoline-powered AWD vehicles, its hybrid four-wheel-drive system offers more precise power distribution and better energy management. Compared with typical urban hybrid SUVs, it delivers stronger off-road capability and a stiffer chassis. Features such as 3.3 kW external power discharge and stationary air conditioning add practical value in camping and outdoor settings. These are not hardcore off-road features, but they connect closely with real travel needs. The T2 PHEV enriches the JETOUR product matrix and offers a more capable and realistic choice for the "Travel+" strategy.

Overall, building on the T2's light off-road positioning, the T2 PHEV pushes the boundary further with advanced hybrid technology. It empowers the "Travel+" strategy and leads the hybrid off-road segment with a forward-looking technical approach.

