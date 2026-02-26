Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - ZIPAIR Tokyo Inc. ("ZIPAIR") today operated Asia's first commercial passenger flight equipped with SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service as flight ZG045 from Tokyo (Narita) to Incheon, South Korea.

The flight marked a major milestone for inflight connectivity in Asia, introducing high-speed, low-latency internet access for all passengers, free of charge on ZIPAIR. On Starlink-equipped aircraft, passengers in every seat can connect using their personal devices, with performance comparable to on-the-ground broadband.

Beyond higher throughput, Starlink enables connectivity for ZIPAIR's onboard systems including the airline's inflight service system (IFS). With Starlink, ZIPAIR's proprietary inflight service system of internet connectivity, passenger services, and inflight commerce, including real-time payment authorization, are connected under a single onboard network. ZIPAIR has long delivered digital services before departure, during flight, and after arrival. Now with Starlink, it can expand these services, enhance resilience and functionality, further simplify crew workflows, and expand ancillary revenue opportunities.

Starlink installation began in early February and will be completed across ZIPAIR's Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet by spring 2026, making ZIPAIR the first airline in Asia to operate a fully Starlink-enabled fleet across its entire route network.

"ZIPAIR is proud to deliver on our commitment to raising the standard of the inflight experience," said Shingo Nishida, President of ZIPAIR. "By integrating Starlink across our entire fleet by this spring, we are making free, high-speed connectivity a basic expectation of travel for every ZIPAIR passenger."

"ZIPAIR is the first airline in Asia to bring Starlink to its entire fleet and set an entirely new standard of connectivity for its customers. We're excited for Starlink to transform passengers' travel experience and are committed to delivering reliable inflight internet," said Jason Fritch, Vice President of Starlink Enterprise Sales at SpaceX.

About ZIPAIR Tokyo Inc.:

ZIPAIR is Japan's first medium and long-haul international LCC (low-cost carrier). The airline currently operates a fleet of 8 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with two seat types - full flat and standard economy, covering a network of ten international destinations from its hub in Tokyo, Narita, to Seoul, Manila, Bangkok, Singapore, Honolulu, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, Houston, and Vancouver. ZIPAIR is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.

