The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo, Offering English-language Collection Tour "Explore with Us"; Set to Present "Blossoms in Japanese Art: Spring Festival" in March

TOKYO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo has launched Collection Tour "Explore with Us," an English-language guide tour, to help visitors get more out of its collection. The museum is also scheduled to present an event in March for enjoying masterpieces featuring cherry blossoms.

Located near the Imperial Palace, the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo is ideal for experiencing Japanese culture alongside a stroll around the palace grounds. It boasts one of Japan's largest collections of modern Japanese art, and the MOMAT Collection exhibition, featuring carefully selected works for each exhibition period, is a must-see.

Collection Tour "Explore with Us" is a free 30-minute program featuring the museum's guides who lead participants through the galleries to introduce several selected works. It is recommended for both first-time visitors to Japan and returning guests to enjoy modern Japanese art.

Collection Tour "Explore with Us"

Dates: Every Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. and noon, each session lasting about 30 minutes

Location: Collection Gallery (4th to 2nd floors), The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo

Free entry for holders of MOMAT Collection tickets. No reservation required.

https://www.momat.go.jp/en/learning/free-tours

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103625/202602164137/_prw_PI1fl_f12dTw4l.jpg

Rich Experience of Japanese Culture Combined with Museum's Spring Festival

Just a short walk from the museum, the Imperial Palace grounds and Chidorigafuchi Moat are renowned as some of Japan's premier cherry blossom-viewing spots, making them ideal for springtime strolls. To accompany the blooming of cherry blossoms in the surrounding area, the museum will present the "Spring Festival" where Kawai Gyokudo's "Parting Spring," an Important Cultural Property depicting cherry blossoms, can only be displayed once a year due to the fragility of the Japanese-style painting. In addition, the museum will showcase masterpieces featuring spring flowers of Japan.

In the front yard, enjoy a relaxing break while viewing the cherry blossoms at its Japanese-style resting spot, where the museum will also sell original spring-themed goods.

Spring Comes to the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo: Blossoms in Japanese Art 2026

Dates: March 13 to April 12, 2026

Hours: 10 a.m. -- 5 p.m. (8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays)

Closed on Mondays (except March 30) during the Spring Festival

Admission: Adults JPY500, University and college students JPY250

https://www.momat.go.jp/extra/en/2026/springfest/

Images2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103625/202602164137/_prw_PI9fl_Lf24H9o5.png

A multilingual museum guide app is also available.

The museum offers "Bloomberg Connects," a multilingual, free museum guide app. Enjoy diverse content including expert insights and facility information such as the museum shop and the restaurant.

Image3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103625/202602164137/_prw_PI2fl_H860puQN.jpg

For further information, visit the museum website: https://www.momat.go.jp/en

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-national-museum-of-modern-art-tokyo-offering-english-language-collection-tour-explore-with-us-set-to-present-blossoms-in-japanese-art-spring-festival-in-march-302697792.html