Syensqo SA: Syensqo fourth quarter and full year 2025 results

Syensqo fourth quarter and full year 2025 results

Full year free cash flow of €356 million, above prior outlook; Pro forma full year underlying EBITDA of €1.21 billion with resilient margin performance; 4% full year net sales growth in Composite Materials supported by strong Q4

Brussels, February 26, 2026, 7.00am CET

Q4 2025 Highlights1

Net sales of €1.42 billion impacted by year-on-year foreign exchange movements (-6%) and lower volumes (-5%) while pricing remained stable; Composite Materials delivered 11% year-on-year organic growth;

of €1.42 billion impacted by year-on-year foreign exchange movements (-6%) and lower volumes (-5%) while pricing remained stable; Composite Materials delivered 11% year-on-year organic growth; Gross profit of €397 million decreased by 18% from the prior year, primarily due to lower volumes and unfavorable currency effects, resulting in a gross margin of 28%;

of €397 million decreased by 18% from the prior year, primarily due to lower volumes and unfavorable currency effects, resulting in a of 28%; Underlying EBITDA of €238 million decreased 17% organically year-on-year, primarily due to lower underlying EBITDA in Specialty Polymers and Technology Solutions, partially offset by structural cost savings and strong growth in Composite Materials;

of €238 million decreased 17% organically year-on-year, primarily due to lower underlying EBITDA in Specialty Polymers and Technology Solutions, partially offset by structural cost savings and strong growth in Composite Materials; Underlying EBITDA margin of 17% contracted 230 basis points year-on-year organically primarily due to lower volumes in Specialty Polymers, partially offset by structural cost savings;

of 17% contracted 230 basis points year-on-year organically primarily due to lower volumes in Specialty Polymers, partially offset by structural cost savings; Underlying profit attributable to Syensqo shareholders of €31 million;

attributable to Syensqo shareholders of €31 million; Operating cash flow of €252 million; Free cash flow of €136 million supported by cash inflows from working capital and lower year-on-year capital expenditures;

FY 2025 Highlights

Net sales of €6.14 billion, impacted by year-on-year foreign exchange movements (-3%) and lower volumes (-3%) while pricing remained stable; Composite Materials delivered 4% year-on-year organic growth;

of €6.14 billion, impacted by year-on-year foreign exchange movements (-3%) and lower volumes (-3%) while pricing remained stable; Composite Materials delivered 4% year-on-year organic growth; Gross profit of €1,901 million decreased by 14% year-on-year, primarily driven by lower volumes and unfavorable foreign exchange movements, resulting in gross margin of 31%;

of €1,901 million decreased by 14% year-on-year, primarily driven by lower volumes and unfavorable foreign exchange movements, resulting in margin of 31%; Underlying EBITDA of €1,210 million decreased by 12% year-on-year organically, primarily due to lower underlying EBITDA in Specialty Polymers and Novecare, partially offset by structural cost savings;

of €1,210 million decreased by 12% year-on-year organically, primarily due to lower underlying EBITDA in Specialty Polymers and Novecare, partially offset by structural cost savings; Underlying EBITDA margin of 20%, declined by 210 basis points year-on-year organically, primarily due to lower volumes in Specialty Polymers, partially offset by structural cost savings;

of 20%, declined by 210 basis points year-on-year organically, primarily due to lower volumes in Specialty Polymers, partially offset by structural cost savings; Underlying profit attributable to Syensqo shareholders of €381 million;

attributable to Syensqo shareholders of €381 million; Operating cash flow of €779 million; Free cash flow of €356 million supported by the absence of the €167 million payment to the NJDEP, lower year-on-year capital expenditure and working capital inflows;

of €779 million; of €356 million supported by the absence of the €167 million payment to the NJDEP, lower year-on-year capital expenditure and working capital inflows; Increased cash returns to shareholders : c.1,687,000 shares repurchased, or c.€116 million; Dividend for 2025 of €1.62 (payout ratio of 44%) will be proposed to the 2026 Annual General Meeting by the Board of Directors

: c.1,687,000 shares repurchased, or c.€116 million; for 2025 of €1.62 (payout ratio of 44%) will be proposed to the 2026 Annual General Meeting by the Board of Directors Completed the divestment of the Oil & Gas business unit in January 2026 for an enterprise value of €135 million, or c.7x EV/EBITDA, advancing the company's pure play specialty strategy

Pro forma results (including discontinued operations)

Pro forma (incl. Oil & Gas) [1] Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2025 YoY change YoY organic QoQ change FY 2025 FY 2024 YoY change YoY organic Net sales 1,418 1,598 1,517 -11.3% -5.6% -6.5% 6,140 6,563 -6.5% -3.2% Gross profit 397 482 484 -17.6% - -18.0% 1,901 2,219 -14.3% - Gross profit margin 28.0% 30.2% 31.9% -220 bps - -390 bps 31.0% 33.8% -280 bps - Underlying EBITDA 238 298 326 -20.2% -17.2% -27.2% 1,210 1,412 -14.3% -12.4% Underlying EBITDA margin 16.8% 18.6% 21.5% -190 bps -230 bps -480 bps 19.7% 21.5% -180 bps -210 bps Operating cash flow 252 345 331 -27.0% - n.m. 779 841 -7.4% - Free cash flow 136 159 250 -14.5% - n.m. 356 223 59.6% - Cash conversion (LTM) 76% 71% 76% 550 bps - -10 bps 76% 71% 550 bps - ROCE (LTM) 6.3% 7.9% 6.5% -160 bps - -20 bps 6.3% 7.9% -160 bps -

1 Highlights are based on Pro forma figures, including Oil & Gas, consistent with prior outlook

* For regulated information as per Article 11 of the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007, we refer to the financial report published on February 26, 2026 which is available on Syensqo's website.

Mike Radossich, CEO

"2025 was a year of resilient cash generation and margin performance in a challenging demand environment. These foundations provide a strong platform from which to build. As the new CEO, my top priority is to define and start to implement the actions to drive, and ultimately accelerate our growth.

"My mandate is clear: to accelerate value creation. We are moving with urgency - sharpening execution and capital discipline, as well as strengthening our conversion of innovation to growth. We are investing to further improve our delivery, and I see multiple opportunities to drive our longer-term performance. Over the course of the year, I plan to progressively provide updates on the refreshed framework and actions that will underpin our next phase of growth."

2026 Outlook

For 2026, we expect macroeconomic and demand uncertainty to continue across most of our end markets. In this context, our priority will be executing on actions within our control to both accelerate volume growth and increase cashflow.

Contemplated in our outlook, is the assumption for current demand trends to continue and the absence of a broader recovery throughout the year.

Overall, we expect low single-digit volume growth in 2026, with Composite Materials leading the improvement, underpinned by strong demand from customers in civil aerospace, as well as our diverse range of customer programs and applications.

For Specialty Polymers, we expect volume growth to be modestly higher driven by growth in the automotive end market. This is expected to be offset by lower volumes in Consumer Electronics, due to lower sales and an unfavorable product mix at a major customer, as well as the planned phase-out of certain products aligned with our non-fluorosurfactant strategy. Together, these two headwinds are expected to have an approximately €30 million impact to year-on-year underlying EBITDA.

For semiconductors, while visibility remains challenging we expect a gradual recovery in year-on-year volumes, resulting in stronger growth in the second half of the year. Nevertheless, this remains a key growth driver, supported by our market position, customer exposures, and leveraging the longer-term secular trends in advanced connectivity and AI-related demand.

For Novecare, we expect low single digit volume growth, driven by Agro and Home & Personal Care, partially offset by modestly lower pricing. For Technology Solutions, we expect low to mid single digit volume growth in mining solutions, including the impact of the temporary closure of a customer mine in Indonesia, which is expected to be a year-on-year headwind in the first half of 2026.

We expect gross margin across our four core global business units (Specialty Polymers, Composite Materials, Novecare and Technology Solutions) to remain broadly stable compared to 2025, demonstrating our strong value proposition and specialty positioning. Following the completion of the divestment of the Oil & Gas business in early January, we are progressing with the planned divestment of Aroma and expect to provide an update around the end of the second quarter.

Supporting our profitability, we remain on track to deliver on our cost savings program, which targets to deliver more than €200 million of run rate savings by the end of 2026. For the full year, we expect cost savings to offset inflationary impacts on fixed and variable costs.

Finally, our outlook includes the impact of foreign exchange movements relative to the Euro, which we expect to have an approximately €40 million year-on-year headwind to underlying EBITDA in 2026.

On a full year basis (excluding the recently divested Oil & Gas business unit), our outlook is as follows:

Underlying EBITDA 2 of approximately €1.1 billion compared to €1.14 3 billion in 2025

of compared to €1.14 billion in 2025 Operating cash flow of approximately €700 million compared to €779 4 m in 2025

of compared to €779 m in 2025 Capital Expenditures5 of less than €500 million compared to €5634m in 2025





2 Assumes EUR/US$ @ 1.20 (compared to 1.13 in FY 2025)

3 At constant currency and scope

4 Including "Discontinued Operations"

5 Includes c. €50 million of capital expenditures related to the new ERP implementation

More detailed information on the full year 2025 results available on the website .

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates in 30 countries.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Learn more at www.syensqo.com.

Résultats du quatrième trimestre et de l'année 2025 de Syensqo

Free cash flow annuel de 356 millions d'euros, supérieur aux perspectives précédentes ; EBITDA sous-jacent pro forma annuel de 1,21 milliard d'euros avec une marge résiliente ; Croissance annuelle de 4% du chiffre d'affaires net de Composite Materials, soutenue par un T4 solide

Bruxelles, 26 février 2026, 7.00 CET

Faits marquants T4 20251

Chiffre d'affaires net de €1,42 milliard, impacté par des effets de change défavorables d'une année sur l'autre (-6%) et des volumes plus faibles (-5%) tandis que les prix sont restés stables; Composite Materials a enregistré une croissance organique de 11% en glissement annuel;

de €1,42 milliard, impacté par des effets de change défavorables d'une année sur l'autre (-6%) et des volumes plus faibles (-5%) tandis que les prix sont restés stables; Composite Materials a enregistré une croissance organique de 11% en glissement annuel; Marge brut e de €397 millions, en baisse de 18% d'une année sur l'autre, principalement en raison de volumes plus faibles et d'effets de change défavorables, ce qui se traduit par une marge brute de 28%;

de €397 millions, en baisse de 18% d'une année sur l'autre, principalement en raison de volumes plus faibles et d'effets de change défavorables, ce qui se traduit par une de 28%; EBITDA sous-jacent de €238 millions, en baisse organique de 17% en glissement annuel, principalement en raison d'un EBITDA sous-jacent plus faible dans Specialty Polymers et Technology Solutions, partiellement compensé par des économies de coûts structurelles et la forte croissance de Composite Materials;

de €238 millions, en baisse organique de 17% en glissement annuel, principalement en raison d'un EBITDA sous-jacent plus faible dans Specialty Polymers et Technology Solutions, partiellement compensé par des économies de coûts structurelles et la forte croissance de Composite Materials; La marge d'EBITDA sous-jacente à 17% s'est contractée de 230 points de base en glissement annuel sur une base organique, principalement en raison de volumes plus faibles dans Specialty Polymers, partiellement compensés par des économies de coûts structurelles;

à 17% s'est contractée de 230 points de base en glissement annuel sur une base organique, principalement en raison de volumes plus faibles dans Specialty Polymers, partiellement compensés par des économies de coûts structurelles; Le résultat net sous-jacent attribuable aux actionnaires de Syensqo s'élève à 31 millions d'euros;

attribuable aux actionnaires de Syensqo s'élève à 31 millions d'euros; Cash flow opérationnel de €252 millions; Free cash flow de €136 millions soutenu par des entrées de trésorerie liées au fonds de roulement et par des dépenses d'investissement inférieures à celles de l'exercice précédent.

Faits marquants année 2025

Chiffre d'affaires net de €6,14 milliard, impacté par des effets de change défavorables d'une année sur l'autre (-3%) et des volumes plus faibles (-3%); Composite Materials a enregistré une croissance organique de 4% en glissement annuel;

de €6,14 milliard, impacté par des effets de change défavorables d'une année sur l'autre (-3%) et des volumes plus faibles (-3%); Composite Materials a enregistré une croissance organique de 4% en glissement annuel; Marge brut e de €1,901 millions, en baisse de 14% d'une année sur l'autre, principalement en raison de volumes plus faibles et d'effets de change défavorables, ce qui se traduit par une marge brute de 31%;

de €1,901 millions, en baisse de 14% d'une année sur l'autre, principalement en raison de volumes plus faibles et d'effets de change défavorables, ce qui se traduit par une de 31%; EBITDA sous-jacent de €1,210 millions, en baisse organique de 12% en glissement annuel, principalement en raison d'un EBITDA sous-jacent plus faible dans Specialty Polymers et Novecare, partiellement compensé par des économies de coûts structurelles;

de €1,210 millions, en baisse organique de 12% en glissement annuel, principalement en raison d'un EBITDA sous-jacent plus faible dans Specialty Polymers et Novecare, partiellement compensé par des économies de coûts structurelles; La marge d'EBITDA sous-jacent à 20% s'est contractée de 210 points de base en glissement annuel sur une base organique, principalement en raison de volumes plus faibles dans Specialty Polymers, partiellement compensés par des économies de coûts structurelles;

à 20% s'est contractée de 210 points de base en glissement annuel sur une base organique, principalement en raison de volumes plus faibles dans Specialty Polymers, partiellement compensés par des économies de coûts structurelles; Le résultat net sous-jacent attribuable aux actionnaires de Syensqo s'élève à 381 millions d'euros;

attribuable aux actionnaires de Syensqo s'élève à 381 millions d'euros; Cash flow opérationnel de €779 millions; Free cash flow de €356 millions soutenu par l'absence du paiement de 167 millions d'euros au NJDEP, par des dépenses d'investissement inférieures à celles de l'exercice précédent et par des entrées de trésorerie liées au fonds de roulement;

de €779 millions; de €356 millions soutenu par l'absence du paiement de 167 millions d'euros au NJDEP, par des dépenses d'investissement inférieures à celles de l'exercice précédent et par des entrées de trésorerie liées au fonds de roulement; Rendement accru pour les actionnaires : environ 1,687,000 actions ont été rachetées , soit l'équivalent d'environ 116 millions d'euros, en 2025; un dividende pour 2025 de €1.62 (taux de distribution de 44%) sera proposé à l'Assemblée générale annuelle 2026 par le Conseil d'administration;

: environ 1,687,000 ont été , soit l'équivalent d'environ 116 millions d'euros, en 2025; un pour 2025 de €1.62 (taux de distribution de 44%) sera proposé à l'Assemblée générale annuelle 2026 par le Conseil d'administration; Cession de l'activité Oil & Gas finalisée en janvier 2026 pour une valeur d'entreprise de 135 millions d'euros, soit environ 7x l'EV/EBITDA, contribuant à l'avancement de la stratégie de pure player dans la chimie de spécialité.

Résultats pro forma (incluant les activités abandonnées)

Pro forma (incl. Oil & Gas) [¹] T4 2025 T4 2024 T3 2025 Var. annuelle Var. org. Var. séq. FY 2025 FY 2024 Var. annuelle Var. org. Chiffre d'affaires net 1,418 1,598 1,517 -11.3% -5.6% -6.5% 6,140 6,563 -6.5% -3.2% Marge brute (€) 397 482 484 -17.6% - -18.0% 1,901 2,219 -14.3% - Marge brute (%) 28.0% 30.2% 31.9% -220 bps - -390 bps 31.0% 33.8% -280 bps - EBITDA sous-jacent 238 298 326 -20.2% -17.2% -27.2% 1,210 1,412 -14.3% -12.4% Marge d'EBITDA sous-jacent 16.8% 18.6% 21.5% -190 bps -230 bps -480 bps 19.7% 21.5% -180 bps -210 bps Cash flow opérationnel 252 345 331 -27.0% - n.m. 779 841 -7.4% - Free Cash Flow 136 159 250 -14.5% - n.m. 356 223 59.6% - Conversion en cash (LTM) 76% 71% 76% 550 bps - -10 bps 76% 71% 550 bps - ROCE (LTM) 6.3% 7.9% 6.5% -160 bps - -20 bps 6.3% 7.9% -160 bps -

1 Les faits marquants sont établis sur la base de données pro forma, incluant Oil & Gas, en cohérence avec les perspectives antérieures.

* Pour les informations réglementées au sens de l'article 11 de l'Arrêté royal du 14 novembre 2007, il est renvoyé au rapport financier publié le 26 février 2026, disponible sur le site de Syensqo à l'adresse suivante: website

Mike Radossich, CEO

« 2025 a été une année de génération de trésorerie résiliente et de maintien des marges dans un environnement de demande difficile. Ces fondamentaux offrent une base solide sur laquelle construire. En tant que nouveau CEO, ma priorité absolue est de définir et de commencer à mettre en œuvre les actions destinées à stimuler, puis à accélérer notre croissance. »

« Mon mandat est clair: accélérer la création de valeur. Nous agissons avec détermination, en renforçant l'exécution et la discipline en matière de capital, ainsi qu'en améliorant notre capacité à convertir l'innovation en croissance. Nous investissons pour améliorer encore notre performance opérationnelle et j'identifie de multiples opportunités pour soutenir notre performance à long terme. Au cours de l'année, je prévois de présenter progressivement des mises à jour sur le cadre renouvelé et les actions qui soutiendront notre prochaine phase de croissance. »

Perspectives 2026

Pour 2026, nous anticipons que l'incertitude macroéconomique et celle liée à la demande persisteront sur la plupart de nos marchés finaux. Dans ce contexte, notre priorité sera de mettre en œuvre les actions relevant de notre contrôle afin d'accélérer la croissance des volumes et d'accroître la génération de trésorerie.

Notre scénario intègre l'hypothèse d'une poursuite des tendances actuelles de la demande et l'absence de reprise plus large au cours de l'exercice.

Dans l'ensemble, nous prévoyons en 2026 une croissance des volumes en bas de fourchette de un chiffre, tirée par Composite Materials, soutenue par une demande robuste de la part de nos clients de l'aéronautique civile ainsi que par la diversité de nos programmes et applications clients.

Pour Specialty Polymers, nous nous attendons à une croissance légèrement supérieure des volumes, portée par la reprise du marché final de l'automobile. Cette évolution devrait toutefois être compensée par des volumes plus faibles dans l'électronique de grand public, en raison de ventes réduites et d'un mix produit défavorable chez un client majeur, ainsi que par la sortie planifiée de certains produits, en ligne avec notre stratégie de non-recours aux fluorosurfactants. Ensemble, ces deux vents contraires devraient représenter un impact d'environ 30 M€ sur l'EBITDA sous-jacent en glissement annuel.

S'agissant des semi-conducteurs, même si la visibilité demeure limitée, nous anticipons une reprise progressive des volumes en glissement annuel, se traduisant par une croissance plus forte au second semestre. Cela restera néanmoins un moteur clé de croissance, soutenu par notre position de marché, nos expositions clients et les tendances structurelles de long terme liées à la connectivité avancée et à la demande associée à l'IA.

Pour Novecare, nous prévoyons une croissance des volumes en bas de fourchette de un chiffre, tirée par l'Agro et le Home & Personal Care, partiellement compensée par une légère baisse des prix. Pour Technology Solutions, nous anticipons une croissance des volumes en bas à milieu de fourchette de un chiffre dans les solutions minières, incluant l'impact de la fermeture temporaire d'une mine d'un client en Indonésie, qui devrait constituer un vent contraire en glissement annuel au premier semestre 2026.

Nous prévoyons que la marge brute de nos quatre principales activités mondiales (Specialty Polymers, Composite Materials, Novecare et Technology Solutions) restera globalement stable par rapport à 2025, ce qui illustre la solidité de notre proposition de valeur et de notre positionnement de chimie de spécialités. Après la finalisation de la cession de l'activité Oil & Gas début janvier, nous poursuivons le processus de cession d'Aroma et prévoyons de fournir une mise à jour vers la fin du deuxième trimestre.

Pour soutenir notre rentabilité, nous restons en bonne voie pour mener à bien notre programme d'économies de coûts, qui vise à générer plus de 200 M€ d'économies annuelles en régime de croisière d'ici fin 2026. Sur l'ensemble de l'exercice, nous nous attendons à ce que ces économies compensent l'impact de l'inflation sur les coûts fixes et variables.

Enfin, nos perspectives tiennent compte de l'impact des mouvements de change par rapport à l'euro, qui devraient représenter en 2026 un vent contraire d'environ 40 M€ sur l'EBITDA sous-jacent en glissement annuel.

Sur une base annuelle (hors contribution de l'unité opérationnelle Oil & Gas récemment cédée), nos prévisions sont les suivantes :

EBITDA 2 sous - jacent d'environ 1,1 Md€, contre 1,14 3 Md€ en 2025

contre 1,14 Md€ en 2025 Cash flow opérationnel d'environ 700 M€, contre 779 4 M€ en 2025

contre 779 M€ en 2025 Dépenses d'investissement5 (Capex)inférieures à 500 M€, contre 5634 M€ en 2025





2 Supposant un taux de change EUR/US$ de 1,20 (contre 1,13 sur l'exercice 2025)

3 À taux de change et périmètre constants

4 Y compris les "activités abandonnées"

5 Dont environ 50 millions d'euros de dépenses d'investissement liées à la mise en œuvre du nouveau progiciel ERP

Plus d'informations sur les résultats de l'année 2025 sont disponibles sur le site web.

Informations prospectives

Ce communiqué peut contenir des informations prospectives. Les déclarations prospectives décrivent les attentes, plans, stratégies, objectifs, événements futurs ou intentions. La réalisation des déclarations prospectives contenues dans ce communiqué est sujette à des risques et à des incertitudes en raison d'un certain nombre de facteurs, y compris des facteurs économiques d'ordre général, les fluctuations des taux d'intérêt et des taux de change; l'évolution des conditions de marché, la concurrence des produits, la nature du développement d'un produit, l'impact des acquisitions et des désinvestissements, des restructurations, du retrait de certains produits; du processus d'approbation réglementaire, des scénarii globaux des projets de R&I et d'autres éléments inhabituels. Par conséquent, les résultats réels ou événements futurs peuvent différer sensiblement de ceux exprimés ou implicites dans ces déclarations prospectives. Si de tels risques connus ou inconnus ou des incertitudes se concrétisent, ou si nos hypothèses s'avéraient inexactes, les résultats réels pourraient différer considérablement de ceux anticipés. La société ne s'engage nullement à mettre à jour publiquement ses déclarations prospectives.

A propos de Syensqo

Syensqo est une entreprise fondée sur la science qui développe des solutions novatrices permettant d'améliorer notre façon de vivre, de travailler, de voyager et de nous divertir. Inspirés par les congrès scientifiques initiés par Ernest Solvay en 1911, nous réunissons des talents brillants qui repoussent sans cesse les limites de la science et de l'innovation au profit de nos clients, avec plus de 13 000 employés.

Nous développons des solutions qui contribuent à offrir des produits plus sûrs, plus propres et plus durables, que l'on retrouve dans l'habitat, l'alimentation, et les biens de consommation, les avions, les voitures, les batteries, les appareils électroniques et les soins de santé. Notre force d'innovation nous permet de concrétiser l'ambition d'une économie circulaire et d'explorer des technologies révolutionnaires qui feront progresser l'humanité. Plus d'informations sur www.syensqo.com

Resultaten Syensqo - vierde kwartaal en volledig jaar 2025

Vrije kasstroom in 2025 van €356 miljoen, boven eerdere outlook; Pro forma onderliggende ebitda voor 2025 van €1,21 miljard, met veerkrachtige marge; 4% netto-omzetgroei in Composite Materials, ondersteund door een sterk vierde kwartaal

Brussel, 26 februari 2026, 7u00 CET

Kw4 2025 hoogtepunten1

Netto - omzet van €1,42 miljard werd beïnvloed door jaar-op-jaar ongunstige wisselkoersen (-6%) en lagere volumes (-5%) terwijl de prijszetting stabiel bleef; jaar-op-jaar organische groei van 11% in Composite Materials;

van €1,42 miljard werd beïnvloed door jaar-op-jaar ongunstige wisselkoersen (-6%) en lagere volumes (-5%) terwijl de prijszetting stabiel bleef; jaar-op-jaar organische groei van 11% in Composite Materials; Brutowinst van €397 miljoen daalde met 18% ten opzichte van vorig jaar, voornamelijk als gevolg van lagere volumes en ongunstige wisselkoersbewegingen, resulterend in een brutomarge van 28%;

van €397 miljoen daalde met 18% ten opzichte van vorig jaar, voornamelijk als gevolg van lagere volumes en ongunstige wisselkoersbewegingen, resulterend in een van 28%; Onderliggende EBITDA van €238 miljoen daalde organisch met 17% op jaarbasis, voornamelijk door lagere onderliggende EBITDA in Specialty Polymers en Technology Solutions, deels gecompenseerd door structurele kostenbesparingen en sterke groei in Composite Materials;

van €238 miljoen daalde organisch met 17% op jaarbasis, voornamelijk door lagere onderliggende EBITDA in Specialty Polymers en Technology Solutions, deels gecompenseerd door structurele kostenbesparingen en sterke groei in Composite Materials; Onderliggende EBITDA - marge van 17% daalde jaar-op-jaar op organische basis met 230 basispunten, voornamelijk door lagere volumes in Specialty Polymers, deels gecompenseerd door structurele kostenbesparingen;

van 17% daalde jaar-op-jaar op organische basis met 230 basispunten, voornamelijk door lagere volumes in Specialty Polymers, deels gecompenseerd door structurele kostenbesparingen; Onderliggende winst toegekend aan Syensqo aandeelhouders van €31 miljoen;

toegekend aan Syensqo aandeelhouders van €31 miljoen; Operationele kasstroom €252 miljoen; vrije kasstroom van €136 miljoen ondersteund door kasinstromen uit werkkapitaal en lagere kapitaalinvesteringen op jaarbasis.

2025 hoogtepunten

Netto - omzet van €6,14 miljard, werd beïnvloed door jaar-op-jaar ongunstige wisselkoersbewegingen (-3%) en lagere volumes (-3%) terwijl de prijszetting stabiel bleef; jaar-op-jaar organische groei van 4% in Composite Materials;

van €6,14 miljard, werd beïnvloed door jaar-op-jaar ongunstige wisselkoersbewegingen (-3%) en lagere volumes (-3%) terwijl de prijszetting stabiel bleef; jaar-op-jaar organische groei van 4% in Composite Materials; Brutowinst van €1.901 miljoen daalde jaar-op-jaar met 14%, voornamelijk als gevolg van lagere volumes en ongunstige wisselkoersbewegingen, resulterend in een brutomarge van 31%;

van €1.901 miljoen daalde jaar-op-jaar met 14%, voornamelijk als gevolg van lagere volumes en ongunstige wisselkoersbewegingen, resulterend in een van 31%; Onderliggende EBITDA van €1.210 miljoen daalde jaar-op-jaar organisch met 12%, voornamelijk door een lagere onderliggende EBITDA in Specialty Polymers en Novecare, deels gecompenseerd door structurele kostenbesparingen;

van €1.210 miljoen daalde jaar-op-jaar organisch met 12%, voornamelijk door een lagere onderliggende EBITDA in Specialty Polymers en Novecare, deels gecompenseerd door structurele kostenbesparingen; Onderliggende EBITDA - marge van 20% daalde jaar-op-jaar organisch met 210 basispunten, voornamelijk door lagere volumes in Specialty Polymers, deels gecompenseerd door structurele kostenbesparingen;

van 20% daalde jaar-op-jaar organisch met 210 basispunten, voornamelijk door lagere volumes in Specialty Polymers, deels gecompenseerd door structurele kostenbesparingen; Onderliggende winst toegekend aan Syensqo aandeelhouders van €381 miljoen;

toegekend aan Syensqo aandeelhouders van €381 miljoen; Operationele kasstroom van €779 miljoen; vrije kasstroom van €356 miljoen, ondersteund door de afwezigheid van de betaling van €167 miljoen aan de NJDEP, lagere jaar-op-jaar kapitaalinvesteringen en kasinstromen uit werkkapitaal;

van €779 miljoen; van €356 miljoen, ondersteund door de afwezigheid van de betaling van €167 miljoen aan de NJDEP, lagere jaar-op-jaar kapitaalinvesteringen en kasinstromen uit werkkapitaal; Verhoogde uitkeringen in contanten aan aandeelhouders : circa 1.687.000 ingekochte aandelen, of ongeveer €116 miljoen, in 2025; Dividend voor 2025 van € 1,62 (uitbetalingsratio van 44%) zal worden voorgesteld aan de Algemene Vergadering van Aandeelhouders in 2026 door de Raad van Bestuur.

: circa 1.687.000 ingekochte aandelen, of ongeveer €116 miljoen, in 2025; voor 2025 van € 1,62 (uitbetalingsratio van 44%) zal worden voorgesteld aan de Algemene Vergadering van Aandeelhouders in 2026 door de Raad van Bestuur. Verkoop van de business unit Oil & Gas voltooid in januari 2026 voor een ondernemingswaarde van €135 miljoen, of ongeveer 7x EV/EBITDA, waarmee de strategie van de onderneming als pure-play specialtyspeler verder wordt uitgevoerd.?

Pro forma resultaat (inclusief beëindigde bedrijfsactiviteiten)

Pro forma (incl. Oil & Gas) [1]

Onderliggend (in € mln) Kw4 2025 Kw4 2024 Kw3 2025 JoJ verandering JoJ organisch KwoKw verandering 2025 2024 JoJ verandering JoJ organisch Netto-omzet 1,418 1,598 1,517 -11.3% -5.6% -6.5% 6,140 6,563 -6.5% -3.2% Brutowinst 397 482 484 -17.6% - -18.0% 1,901 2,219 -14.3% - Brutomarge 28.0% 30.2% 31.9% -220 bps - -390 bps 31.0% 33.8% -280 bps - EBITDA 238 298 326 -20.2% -17.2% -27.2% 1,210 1,412 -14.3% -12.4% EBITDA-marge 16.8% 18.6% 21.5% -190 bps -230 bps -480 bps 19.7% 21.5% -180 bps -210 bps Operationele kasstroom 252 345 331 -27.0% - n.m. 779 841 -7.4% - Vrije kasstroom 136 159 250 -14.5% - n.m. 356 223 59.6% - Kasstroomomzetting (LTM) 76% 71% 76% 550 bps - 400 bps 76% 71% 550 bps - ROCE (LTM) 6.3% 7.9% 6.5% -160 bps - -70 bps 6.3% 7.9% -160 bps -

1 Hoogtepunten op basis van Pro Forma cijfers, inclusief Oil & Gas, consistent met voorgaande outlook

* Voor gereglementeerde informatie zoals gedefinieerd in Artikel 11 van het Koninklijk Besluit van 14 November 2007, verwijzen we naar het financiële verslag gepubliceerd op 26 februari, 2026 dat beschikbaar is op Syensqo's website.

Mike Radossich, CEO

"2025 was een jaar van veerkrachtige kasstroomgeneratie en margeprestaties in een uitdagende vraagomgeving. Deze fundamenten vormen een sterk platform om op voort te bouwen. Als nieuwe CEO is mijn hoogste prioriteit het definiëren en starten van de acties die onze groei zullen stimuleren en uiteindelijk versnellen.

Mijn mandaat is duidelijk: de waardecreatie versnellen. We handelen met urgentie - we scherpen onze uitvoering en kapitaaldiscipline aan, en versterken onze omzetting van innovatie naar groei. We investeren in ons vermogen om te presteren, en ik zie meerdere kansen om onze langetermijnprestaties te bevorderen. In de loop van het jaar ben ik van plan om op geregelde basis updates te geven over het vernieuwde kader en de acties die de volgende groeifase van ons bedrijf zullen ondersteunen."

Vooruitzichten voor 2026

Voor 2026 verwachten we dat de macro-economische onzekerheid en de onzekerheid in de vraag zullen aanhouden in de meeste van onze eindmarkten. In deze context ligt onze prioriteit bij de uitvoering van acties binnen onze controle om zowel de volumegroei te versnellen als de kasstroom te verhogen.

In onze vooruitzichten is opgenomen dat de huidige vraagtrends zich zullen voortzetten en dat er gedurende het jaar geen breder marktherstel zal plaatsvinden.

Over het geheel genomen verwachten we lage enkelcijferige volumegroei in 2026, waarbij Composite Materials de verbetering zal aanvoeren, gesteund door een sterke vraag vanuit klanten in de civiele luchtvaart, evenals door ons brede scala aan klantenprogramma's en toepassingen.

Voor Specialty Polymers verwachten we een licht hogere volumegroei, gedreven door de groei in de automobielmarkt. Dit zal naar verwachting worden gecompenseerd door lagere volumes in Consumer Electronics, als gevolg van lagere verkopen en een ongunstige productmix bij een grote klant, evenals de geplande afbouw van bepaalde producten in lijn met onze strategie om fluorosurfactanten te bannen. Samen zullen deze twee factoren naar verwachting een impact hebben van ongeveer €30 miljoen op de onderliggende EBITDA op jaarbasis.

Voor semiconductors blijft de zichtbaarheid uitdagend, maar we verwachten een geleidelijk herstel in de volumes op jaarbasis, wat zal resulteren in een sterkere groei in de tweede helft van het jaar. Toch blijft dit een belangrijke groeimotor, ondersteund door onze marktpositie, klantenportefeuille en de langetermijntrends in geavanceerde connectiviteit en AI-gerelateerde vraag.

Voor Novecare verwachten we lage enkelcijferige volumegroei, gedreven door Agro en Home & Personal Care, gedeeltelijk gecompenseerd door iets lagere prijzen. Voor Technology Solutions verwachten we een lage tot middelhoge enkelcijferige volumegroei in Mining Solutions, inclusief de impact van de tijdelijke sluiting van een mijn in Indonesië, wat in de eerste helft van 2026 een tegenwind zal zijn ten opzichte van vorig jaar.

We verwachten dat de brutomarge binnen onze vier kern business units (Specialty Polymers, Composite Materials, Novecare en Technology Solutions) grotendeels stabiel zal blijven ten opzichte van 2025, wat onze sterke waardepropositie en gespecialiseerde positionering weerspiegelt. Na de voltooiing van de verkoop van de Oil & Gas-activiteiten begin januari, gaan we verder met de geplande verkoop van Aroma en verwachten we tegen het einde van het tweede kwartaal een update te geven.

Ter ondersteuning van onze winstgevendheid blijven we op koers om onze kostenbesparingsdoelstelling te realiseren, die gericht is op meer dan €200 miljoen aan besparingen op jaarbasis tegen eind 2026. Over het hele jaar verwachten we dat de kostenbesparingen de inflatoire effecten op vaste en variabele kosten zullen compenseren.

Tot slot omvatten onze vooruitzichten de impact van valutaschommelingen ten opzichte van de euro, waarvan we verwachten dat deze in 2026 een negatieve impact van ongeveer €40 miljoen zal hebben op de onderliggende EBITDA ten opzichte van vorig jaar.

Op jaarbasis (exclusief de recent gedesinvesteerde Oil & Gas-activiteiten) zijn onze vooruitzichten als volgt:

Onderliggende EBITDA 2 van ongeveer €1,1 miljard ten opzichte van €1,14 3 miljard in 2025

van ten opzichte van €1,14 miljard in 2025 Operationele kasstroom van ongeveer €700 miljoen ten opzichte van €779 4 miljoen in 2025

van ten opzichte van €779 miljoen in 2025 Kapitaalinvesteringen5 van minder dan €500 miljoen ten opzichte van €5634 miljoen in 2025





2 Verondersteld EUR/US$ @ 1,2 (in vergelijking met 1.13 in het jaar 2025)

3 Aan constante wisselkoers en omvang

4 "Beëindigde Activiteiten" inbegrepen

5 Omvat ongeveer €50 miljoen aan kapitaalinvesteringen verbonden aan de implementatie van het nieuwe ERP systeem

Meer gedetailleerde informatie over de jaarresultaten beschikbaar op de website.

Wettelijke bepaling als bescherming tegen onredelijke aansprakelijkheidsstellingen

Dit persbericht kan toekomstgerichte informatie bevatten. Toekomstgerichte verklaringen beschrijven verwachtingen, plannen, strategieën, doelen, toekomstige gebeurtenissen of intenties. De verwezenlijking van toekomstgerichte verklaringen die in dit persbericht staan, is onderworpen aan en is afhankelijk van risico's en onzekerheden verbonden aan verschillende factoren, waaronder algemene economische factoren, schommelingen van interestvoeten en wisselkoersen; veranderende marktcondities, concurrentie op producten, de aard van de productontwikkeling, het effect van verwervingen en verkopen, herstructureringen, terugtrekkingen van producten; goedkeuringen door regelgevers, het all-in scenario van onderzoeks- en innovatieprojecten en andere ongebruikelijke zaken. Om deze reden kunnen de actuele of toekomstige resultaten wezenlijk afwijken van de resultaat die expliciet gemeld worden of impliciet besloten zijn in dergelijke toekomstgerichte verklaringen. Mochten bekende of onbekende risico's of onzekerheden zich voltrekken of mochten onze aannames onjuist blijken te zijn, dan kunnen de daadwerkelijke resultaten sterk afwijken van de verwachte resultaten. Syensqo verplicht zich niet om toekomstgerichte verklaringen publiekelijk te actualiseren of te herzien.

Over Syensqo

Syensqo is een wetenschapsbedrijf dat baanbrekende oplossingen ontwikkelt die de manier waarop we leven, werken, reizen en ons vermaken verbeteren. Geïnspireerd door de wetenschappelijke raden die Ernest Syensqo in 1911 organiseerde, brengen we het briljante talent samen dat de grenzen van wetenschap en innovatie verlegt ten voordele van onze klanten, met een wereldwijd team van meer dan 13.000.

Onze oplossingen dragen bij aan veiligere, schonere en duurzamere producten in huizen, voeding en consumptiegoederen, vliegtuigen, auto's, batterijen, slimme apparaten en toepassingen in de gezondheidszorg. Onze innovatiekracht stelt ons in staat om de ambitie van een circulaire economie waar te maken en baanbrekende technologieën te ontwikkelen die de mensheid vooruit helpen. Meer informatie op www.syensqo.com

Media Relations

media.relations@syensqo.com

Perrine Marchal: +32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber: +32 487 74 38 07 Investor Relations

investor.relations@syensqo.com

Sherief Bakr: +44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph: +1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament: +32 478 69 74 20

Eva Behaeghe: +32 474 49 23 50





