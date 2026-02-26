Reference is made to the announcement made by Hafnia Limited ("Hafnia" or the "Company", OSE ticker code: "HAFNI", NYSE ticker code: "HAFN") on 26 February 2026 announcing the Company's fourth quarter results and cash dividend.

Key information relating to the cash dividend paid by the Company for the fourth quarter 2025:

Date of approval: 25 February 2026

Record date: 6 March 2026

Dividend amount: 0.1762 per share

Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered in the Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK, with the conversion from USD to NOK taking place two business days prior to the payment date to shareholders in VPS.

Shares registered in the Euronext VPS Oslo Stock Exchange:

Last trading day including right to dividends: 4 March 2026

Ex-date: 5 March 2026

Payment date: On or about 18 March 2026

Shares registered in the Depository Trust Company:

Last trading day including right to dividends: 5 March 2026

Ex-date: 6 March 2026

Payment date: On or about 13 March 2026

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

