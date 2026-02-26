Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
26.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
Three Elite Crypto Journalists Strengthen Sandmark Global Editorial Team

New joiners bring decades of experience from Reuters, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Cointelegraph and Forbes to elevate crypto news standards

GENEVA, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandmark, the new media outlet intent on setting a new standard in covering digital assets, today announced the addition of three accomplished journalists to its rapidly growing ranks. Stuart Clelland, Ana Paula Pereira and Parikshit Mishra join the team headed by Editor-in-Chief Giles Broom who is building one of the industry's most experienced and credentialed newsrooms.

Sandmark Logo

"We are actively recruiting talent to support Sandmark's mission to deliver serious, credible market journalism and analysis as an independent media platform," said Broom. "We deliver financial information to investors and aspire to set a new standard for journalistic excellence in digital asset coverage."

Elite Credentials and Deep Expertise

Stuart Clelland joins as Senior Editor, bringing more than 15 years of experience in major news outlets, such as Cointelegraph and Bloomberg, and leading high-impact editorial teams. He specializes in deconstructing complex market narratives and identifying the signal amidst the noise of the digital asset industry.

Ana Paula Pereira starts as Americas News Editor, following her tenure at Cointelegraph, as the US Editor, and as an editor at Forbes Brazil covering financial markets. Ana has considerable experience covering the intersection of finance, markets and digital assets.

Parikshit Mishra joins Sandmark as South Asia Editor. He recently held the role of Head of Asia at CoinDesk, where he managed the outlet's regional editorial operations and with Reuters as an editor and correspondent. A seasoned financial editor and journalist, he specializes in crypto policy, company news and tech.

Addressing a Critical Gap in Crypto Coverage

Broom, a former Bloomberg journalist who has more than 20 years of experience in financial media and corporate communications, is actively recruiting for reporters to break news about crypto markets.

At a recent industry event in London, Broom highlighted the gap in mainstream crypto coverage: "We might wait light years for the mainstream media to focus in an open-minded way on understanding crypto's utility and the investment case, even for the major coins," Broom said. " We have an opportunity to improve the quality of information in circulation on this topic."

The appointments of Clelland, Pereira and Mishra demonstrate Sandmark's commitment to addressing the gaps in crypto coverage and position the platform to deliver comprehensive, multi-continental coverage at a time when interest in cryptocurrency markets continues to grow.

Vacant positions are detailed on the careers section of the website.

About Sandmark

Sandmark is an independent media platform providing serious, credible crypto market news and analysis. The Sandmark Team is comprised of 15+ global employees, including journalists, researchers, and data analysts that are united in the mission to deliver clear, credible, and context-rich reporting. For more information, visit www.sandmark.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920288/Sandmark_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/three-elite-crypto-journalists-strengthen-sandmark-global-editorial-team-302697467.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
