Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 08:10 Uhr
Pulselight to host senior health leaders for panel on 'efficiency drive' to reduce NHS waste and duplication

Former UK Health Minister Lord Bethell and former Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, join Pulselight for panel on unlocking NHS efficiency

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulselight, a leading healthcare data analytics provider, will host a senior panel at the Counter Fraud Conference today in the QEII Centre, London. During the live session, Lord James Bethell and Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam* will examine how advanced analytics can reduce NHS waste, inefficiency and duplication, releasing resources back to frontline care.

Titled "The Efficiency Drive: How Technology Can Detect and Prevent Systemic Waste in the NHS," the session will explore how waste, duplication, and inefficiency across NHS systems create avoidable costs and operational drag on day-to-day services. Panellists will discuss how AI-powered analytics can surface waste patterns in seconds rather than weeks, enabling teams to shift from retrospective manual review to real-time detection and prevention that directs resources where they matter most.

Chaired by Irene Manautou, Founder and CEO of Pulselight, the discussion will draw on the speakers' experience of large-scale public health delivery and national health system leadership. It will focus on what can be done now, using the data the NHS already holds, to improve oversight, improve patient experience and care, and protect public value.

Irene Manautou, Founder and CEO at Pulselight, said: "The NHS loses £20 billion annually to waste, duplication, and inefficiency. Recovering even a fraction would make a meaningful difference to the 7.29 million patients on waiting lists and frontline capacity under pressure.

"This panel is about practical solutions. The NHS already holds vast amounts of data. Our technology can turn that data into real-time actionable insight that strengthens patient care and protects every pound spent."

Lord James Bethell, former Health Minister, said: "The NHS has grown more complex over time, and complexity creates duplication even when everyone is acting in good faith. Technology now gives us the opportunity to improve oversight, reduce unnecessary process and ensure that taxpayer funding delivers measurable value for patients."

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, former Deputy Chief Medical Officer said: "Digitising records has been only the beginning. The real challenge today is joining data across organisations and turning it into insight that teams can act on quickly. If we can identify patterns of waste, duplication and irregularity earlier, we can strengthen workflows and release resources back into patient care."

If you would like to attend the panel, "The Efficiency Drive: How Technology Can Detect and Prevent Systemic Waste in the NHS," at the Counter Fraud Conference, it will be in Wesley, Level 4, from 11:55 AM to 12:40 PM. Full details can be found here. Alternatively, please come and find us at Stand 29 if you would like to hear more about us.

*Sir Jonathan Van-Tam is a Board Adviser to Pulselight

For further information, please contact:
Pulselight (Team@Pulselight.com)
Irene Manautou, CEO

For Media Enquiries:
5654 & Company (Pulselight@5654.co.uk)
Matthew Neal (07917 800 011)
Charlotte Dawson (07810 406 284)

Notes to editors

About Pulselight

Pulselight is a data analytics company that detects waste, duplication, and inefficiency across healthcare systems.

Already delivering results in the US, clients have identified over £210 million in waste and recovered £130 million. Pulselight's AI-powered platform is able to equip NHS leaders with real-time insights to tackle the £20 billion lost annually, strengthen prevention programmes, address health inequalities, and support the safe shift to community-based care.

For more information, please visit: https://www.pulselight.com/


