Orosur Mining Inc Announces Exercise of RSUs

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSX/AIM:OMI) announces the following:

The Company has issued 85,000 Common Shares ("Shares") representing 0.02% of the Company's current issued share capital, following the exercise of 85,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") by non-executive director, Mr.Thomas Masney.

Mr. Masney will retain 50,000 of these Shares and 35,000 Shares have been sold to pay the applicable withholding taxes.

After this exercise, and including his current holding in the Company, Mr Masney will hold 260,000 Shares.

Application has been made for 85,000 Common Shares, which rank pari passu with the existing Common Shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings will occur at 8:00am UK time on or around March 2nd, 2026.

Following Admission of these 85,000 Shares, for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company will have 394,632,125 Common Shares in issue. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the issued share capital of the Company.

Following Admission, the Company will have 2,755,004 options outstanding and 9,065,000 RSUs outstanding.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia, Argentina.

. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Thomas Masney 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Independent Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Orosur Mining Inc b) LEI: 213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares without par value CA6871961059 b) Nature of the transaction: 1. Exercise of RSUs 2. Sale of sufficient Shares to meet tax liabilities c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 1) nil 1) 85,000 2) 25.6p 2) 35,000 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: See above e) Date of the transaction: 25 February 2026 f) Place of the transaction: AIM

