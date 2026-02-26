Nilfisk Holding A/S: Nilfisk marks 120 years of advancing cleaning performance and improving quality of life

From Europe's first electric vacuum to AI-driven robotic cleaners, Nilfisk has continuously developed cleaning solutions that create healthier, safer, and more productive environments.

Copenhagen, Denmark - February 26, 2026 - Nilfisk, a global leader in consumer and professional cleaning solutions, today marks 120 years of continuous development of cleaning equipment and services.

Founded in Denmark in 1906 by engineer P.A. Fisker, the company has grown from a small workshop into a global organization serving customers in more than 100 countries. Throughout its history, Nilfisk has been guided by a clear purpose: improving quality of life through cleaner, healthier, and safer environments. From households and workplaces to hospitals, factories, and public spaces, effective cleaning plays a critical role in air quality, hygiene, safety, and productivity.

"Nilfisk's history is built on understanding real cleaning challenges and finding efficient ways to solve them," said Jon Sintorn, CEO of Nilfisk. "As we mark 120 years, we remain focused on delivering solutions that protect people, improve health and safety, and raise standards across the cleaning industry. That is how we started it is how we will continue."

Innovation grounded in real-world needs

Innovation has been a driver of Nilfisk's development since its earliest days. In 1910, the company introduced Europe's first electric vacuum cleaner, significantly reducing the physical effort required for household cleaning. In 1932, The Silent Dane demonstrated that performance was not only about power, but also about comfort and usability, delivering strong results with minimal noise disruption.

That same innovation mindset continues today. Nilfisk has remained true to its roots in consumer cleaning equipment while expanding into professional solutions across a wide spectrum of industries and applications. Its portfolio ranges from stick vacuums designed to reduce dust and allergens in homes to industrial cleaning systems that meet stringent requirements in highly regulated industries.

The company has also developed a range of robotic cleaning solutions, which help businesses improve cleaning consistency, address labor constraints, and free up staff for higher-value tasks. From mechanical engineering to intelligent automation, Nilfisk has been driven to make cleaning more effective while reducing unnecessary effort and resource use.

A long-standing commitment to operating responsibly

Long before sustainability became a global focus, Nilfisk prioritized business practices that optimized resources and made life easier for its customers, business partners, and the environment. Its early machines reduced physical strain and were made accessible through practical payment models. In the 1930s, the company introduced a refurbishment program to extend product life and reduce material waste, an approach that anticipated many of today's circular economy principles.

Today, Nilfisk solutions are engineered to reduce energy, water, and chemical use without compromising performance. These principles are embedded across the organization, from product design to production and delivery. The company has earned the EcoVadis Gold rating for environmental and social responsibility for four consecutive years and has committed to Science-Based Targets and a Net Zero ambition by 2040.

Looking ahead

As Nilfisk marks its 120th anniversary, the company remains focused on addressing the evolving cleaning challenges in consumer and professional markets. Continued investment in robotics, digital integration, and resource-efficient design will support higher standards of hygiene, safety, and operational efficiency. After more than a century, Nilfisk remains committed to helping create a cleaner future for generations to come.

