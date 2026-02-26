Proxymity and Euroclear Announce Strategic Investment, with Euroclear Becoming Newest Member of its Consortium

BRUSSELS, BE AND LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Proxymity, the digital investor communications platform and Euroclear today announced that Euroclear has acquired a minority stake in the company, becoming a strategic shareholder and client. The investment builds on Proxymity's strong momentum following the successful close of its Series C funding round last year.

Euroclear's investment signals continued confidence in Proxymity's capabilities and supports the further development of its global proxy voting and shareholder disclosure technology, alongside its ongoing international expansion. Through this investment, Euroclear joins Proxymity's established consortium of global custodians, transfer agents and market infrastructure operators.

A global provider of Financial Market Infrastructure (FMI) services, Euroclear enables domestic and cross-border securities transactions and asset safekeeping worldwide. Proxymity's platform will be integrated within Euroclear's corporate actions and governance services, advancing its digital capabilities and strengthening the delivery of seamless, end-to-end services to clients globally. Proxymity looks forward to working closely with Euroclear to deliver digital shareholder communications at a greater scale across global markets.

Dean Little, CEO and Co-Founder at Proxymity said: "Euroclear's investment and commitment as a client marks an important step in our continued growth. Modernising shareholder communications requires closer collaboration between infrastructure providers and technology platforms, and this partnership reflects that progress. Aligning more closely with post-trade operations is critical to delivering more connected and reliable processes across markets."

Sebastien Danloy, Chief Business Officer at Euroclear, commented: "This investment reflects Euroclear's ongoing strategy to support technology that brings true value to clients and ultimately makes their lives easier. By integrating Proxymity's real-time digital capabilities, we can help clients reduce operational complexity, improve transparency and make voting and shareholder communications faster and more reliable across markets. Working closely with Proxymity allows us to deliver more efficient governance services, reduce manual intervention and provide a better overall client experience."

About Proxymity

Proxymity is a leading digital investor communications platform connecting the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries, and investors digitally in real time, bringing transparency, efficiency, and accuracy. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, including some of the world's top 10 Global Custodians managing over $200 trillion in assets under custody, and counting 96 of the FTSE 100 as clients, it serves over 105 markets worldwide.

Proxymity's digital-first solutions include Vote Connect, a platform that enables issuers to send and receive meeting announcements, proxy voting, and vote confirmations without distortion or interference, providing unparalleled real-time transparency. Proxymity also offers Shareholder Disclosure, a regulatory solution that gives intermediaries confidence that their disclosure obligations are fulfilled with full visibility.

Proxymity's ground-breaking technology has been recognised with recent awards in 2025, including Global Custodian's "Innovation in Digital Proxy Voting" and Editor's Award for "Outstanding Technology Provider".

About Euroclear

Euroclear group is the financial industry's trusted provider of post trade services. Guided by its purpose, Euroclear innovates to bring safety, efficiency and connections to financial markets for sustainable economic growth. Euroclear provides settlement and custody of domestic and cross-border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives and investment funds. As a proven, resilient capital market infrastructure, Euroclear is committed to delivering risk-mitigation, automation and efficiency at scale for its global client franchise. The Euroclear group comprises Euroclear Bank, the International CSD, as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden and Euroclear UK & International.

