Solar and battery storage are set to account for 79% of 86 GW of new utility-scale capacity planned in the United States in 2026, marking the largest annual increase in more than two decades, according to US federal data.From pv magazine USA Project developers and utility operators are preparing for a historic expansion of the US electric grid, with 86 GW of new utility-scale generating capacity slated to come online in 2026. According to the February 2026 "Electric Power Monthly" report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the surge represents the largest single-year capacity addition ...

