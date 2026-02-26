Fourth, the leading provider of workforce and inventory management solutions for the hospitality industry, today announced the launch of Fourth iQ 3.0, introducing a significant new layer of above-store AI capabilities built for executives and operations teams responsible for multi-location performance.

The release complements Fourth iQ's in-store AI capabilities, including Forecasting and Next Best Actions, to create a connected store performance operating system that links strategic insight with operational execution.

With Fourth iQ 3.0, leaders can take a significant leap forward in understanding how labour, sales, margin, execution, and technology adoption are performing across every location, and what actions will drive improvement.

Turning data into decisive action

Hospitality leaders face mounting complexity. Rising labour and food costs, inconsistent execution, and pressure to deliver ROI from technology investments make it harder to identify what is truly driving performance.

Fourth iQ 3.0 applies AI across the full estate, automatically surfacing insights, correlations, risks, and recommended actions that would otherwise remain hidden in disconnected systems.

"The future of hospitality leadership is not more dashboards, it's clarity and confidence in where to act," saidClinton Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Fourth "Fourth iQ 3.0 gives leaders an objective, real-time view of performance across every store, highlights what's driving results, and helps them intervene earlier to protect margins and scale success."

Fourth's customers are already seeing the value of Fourth iQ to deliver commercial outcomes across their estate. Robert Linder, Chief Financial Officer at Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar stated "Fourth iQ is helping us drive more consistent performance across multiple locations, with clear actions that guide our managers' decisions and greater visibility of their impact."

Key Capabilities in Fourth iQ 3.0

Balanced scorecards: a unified view of performance across every location

AI-powered Balanced Scorecards provide a unified view of performance across labour, sales, margin, and execution. Leaders can quickly identify outliers, compare locations, and focus attention where it will have the greatest impact. Instead of reviewing siloed KPIs, they gain a holistic, estate-wide perspective in one place.

Fourth iQ Assistant: Instant, intuitive and conversational answers

The new Virtual Assistant gives leaders a faster way to access insight across the business. Users can ask natural-language questions about performance, execution, and store actions, and receive clear, structured answers grounded in verified operational data. Instead of navigating dashboards or exporting spreadsheets, leaders gain immediate visibility into what is happening and where attention is required.

Technology adoption and instrumentation: connecting technology usage to ROI

Fourth iQ 3.0 connects technology usage to measurable outcomes. Above-store teams can see how effectively each location is using available tools and whether that usage translates into improved performance. The platform highlights low or inconsistent adoption, flags gaps between usage and results, and prompts action such as targeted training or change management. This ensures technology investments drive ROI, not just deployment.

Correlation analysis: uncovering the actions that truly drive results

AI-driven Correlation Analysis helps leaders understand which actions genuinely influence performance. By identifying statistically meaningful relationships between in-store behaviours and KPI movements, Fourth iQ reveals which practices and interventions consistently deliver stronger outcomes. Leaders can scale effective behaviours with confidence and focus resources on initiatives that generate measurable return.

Anomaly detection: spotting emerging issues before they hit the store floor

Fourth iQ 3.0 continuously monitors sales, labour, inventory, and execution data to detect deviations from expected patterns. Unexpected drops in sales, spikes in labour cost percentage, or emerging inventory risks are flagged early and in context. By distinguishing meaningful signals from normal operational noise, the platform enables proactive intervention rather than reactive firefighting, helping operators protect margins before issues escalate.

A unified operating system for performance

Together, these capabilities provide senior leaders with deeper visibility into performance across every location and clearer guidance on where to act.

When combined with Fourth iQ's in-store AI capabilities, Fourth iQ 3.0 connects above-store intelligence with store-level execution, creating a unified operating system designed to drive consistent, profitable growth across the entire business.

"Our vision has always been to connect above-store strategy with in-store action," said Christian Berthelsen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Fourth. "With Fourth iQ 3.0, we're applying AI across the full estate to surface patterns, risks, and opportunities at scale, and translating them into clear guidance that helps hospitality businesses run smarter and more profitably."

For more information or to request a demo of Fourth iQ, visitthe Fourth website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260226523022/en/

Contacts:

Nipul Chokshi, CMO, nipul.chokshi@fourth.com