Driving Innovation in XR and Transportation with Unmatched Lightness and Damping Performance

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD. (TOKYO: 5491) (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) is proud to announce a strategic expansion in the sales of its Magnesium Alloy Foil. Positioned as a core "Eco-Product" that contributes to reducing environmental impact, this high-performance material addresses diverse industrial needs by offering the lightest weight among practical metals combined with exceptional vibration-damping properties.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260226621455/en/

Magnesium Alloy Foil (Alloy: AZ31B, Thickness: 0.05 mm, Width: 100 mm)

Magnesium alloy is gaining global attention for its incredibly low specific gravity approximately 1/4.5 that of steel and 1/2.5 that of titanium-while maintaining excellent specific strength, stiffness, and damping performance.

Target Markets: Beyond mobile PCs and high-end smartphones, we expect significant growth in the expanding XR device market.

XR (Extended Reality): A collective term for cutting-edge technologies-including Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR)-that merge physical and virtual environments to create immersive new experiences.

Sustainability Mobility: In line with carbon-neutral goals, the demand for lightweight materials in transportation equipment-particularly in the aerospace and aviation sectors-is rapidly growing.

1. Development Background

As a pioneer in the rolling of magnesium alloys, we have led the industry since starting basic research in 1998. And in 2002, we became the first in Japan to achieve mass production using large-scale coils. This product is widely used in the chassis of personal computers and smartphones, among other applications.

And now by integrating our proprietary rolling and material development technologies, we have established mass-production technology for ultra-thin magnesium alloy foil, reaching a thickness as low as 0.044mm.

2. Key Features of Magnesium Alloy Foil

Our Magnesium Alloy Foil provides three distinct advantages for manufacturers:

Feature Description Benefit 1. Long-Length Coils Achieved stable coil production even for difficult-to-roll magnesium. Enables continuous processing (progressive/transfer press), boosting production efficiency. 2. High Strength Formability Maintains strength and plasticity comparable to thicker plates. Can be press-formed with the same ease as standard-gauge magnesium alloys. 3. Superior Damping Naturally absorbs vibrations and reduces noise. Enhances audio quality in speaker diaphragms and improves stability in mobile device chassis.

Click here for more details.

https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/assets/images/2026/02/20260226-En-Press-Release.pdf

About NIPPON KINZOKU Group

Our products have been used in a range of areas from the precision field to the construction industry. https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260226621455/en/

Contacts:

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD.

Production Process Support Department

https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/inquiry