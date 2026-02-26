Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
PR Newswire
26.02.2026 09:06 Uhr
Dyna.Ai Introduces Result as a Service at MWC Barcelona 2026 to Bridge the Enterprise AI ROI Gap

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As MWC Barcelona 2026 prepares to host the vanguard of the digital economy, the central challenge for the enterprise sector has shifted from AI adoption to AI accountability. Dyna.Ai (Booth CS91) showcases the strategic expansion of its Result-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, a strategic framework designed to move artificial intelligence beyond experimental pilots into a regime of measurable business outcomes.

The initiative comes at a time of "pilot fatigue" within European telecom and financial institutions. While investment in Large Language Models has surged, Dyna.Ai's latest research indicates that only a fraction of organizations has successfully converted AI trials into top-line revenue. Dyna.Ai's RaaS model directly addresses this execution gap by deploying Agentic Applications-autonomous systems capable of orchestrating complex workflows across Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX).

"The global C-suite is tired of paying for tokens; they want to pay for results," said Tomas Skoumal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Dyna.Ai. "At MWC Barcelona, we are proving that the future of enterprise AI lies in Agentic AI. Whether it is a Multilingual Voice Agent resolving a Spanish customer's billing inquiry or an internal application automating back-office HR tasks, the focus must shift from what AI can say to what AI can do. Our RaaS model ensures that Dyna.Ai's success is inextricably linked to our clients' actual business performance."

Key Solution Highlights at Dyna.Ai Booth CS91:

  • Agentic CX and AICC Innovation: Demonstrating high-fidelity voice and AI agents with native-level fluency in over 50 languages, including Spanish, English, Portuguese, Arabic, designed to resolve complex customer journeys without human intervention.
  • Internal Operational Agents: Showcasing how Agentic Applications automate routine internal operations, from FinDoc AI that extracts, validates, and processes financial and operational documents at scale to AI Recruiter that streamlines hiring pipelines, allowing human talent to focus on strategic initiatives while ensuring data sovereignty.
  • The RaaS Performance Framework: A transparent look at how Dyna.Ai's outcome-based commercial model is being utilized by Tier-1 organizations to secure a guaranteed return on their AI investments.

Dyna.Ai's participation underscores a strategic industry shift: global enterprises are demanding AI that delivers outcomes, not just insights. Leveraging a strong foundation in Asia, Americas, and the Middle East, the company is now building stronger ties across Europe, establishing its AI Workforce as a scalable, measurable solution for regulated industries and large-scale service providers.

About Dyna.Ai

Dyna.Ai is a leading AI-as-a-Service company headquartered in Singapore, delivering enterprise-grade AI solutions that turn advanced AI into measurable business results. The company provides AI-powered products and services that enhance customer experience (CX), improve employee experience (EX), and optimize core business operations, with solutions designed for practical enterprise deployment. With a global presence across Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, Dyna.Ai powers financial institutions, contact centers, and more enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit www.dyna.ai.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dynaai-introduces-result-as-a-service-at-mwc-barcelona-2026-to-bridge-the-enterprise-ai-roi-gap-302697888.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
