Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 26-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 26/02/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Franklin Global Trust plc Ordinary Shares of 5p each with B Rights; fully paid Closed-ended GB00BVPJBB60 -- investment funds Issuer Name: THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA 7.875% Amortising Notes due 26/02/2034; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each or any amount in excess thereof which is an integral multiple of debt-like US491798AR55 -- USD1,000) (Rule 144A) securities 7.875% Amortising Notes due 26/02/2034; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each or any amount in excess thereof which is an integral multiple of debt-like XS3305838602 -- USD1,000) (Regulation S) securities 8.700% Amortising Notes due 26/02/2039; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each or any amount in excess thereof which is an integral multiple of debt-like US491798AS39 -- USD1,000) (Rule 144A) securities 8.700% Amortising Notes due 26/02/2039; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each or any amount in excess thereof which is an integral multiple of debt-like XS3305838941 -- USD1,000) (Regulation S) securities Issuer Name: The Republic of Côte d'Ivoire 6.750% Amortising Notes due 25/02/2041; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3299474083 -- securities 6.750% Amortising Notes due 25/02/2041; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) debt-like US221625AX40 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 26/02/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3212626942 -- each) derivatives Issuer Name: ASB Bank Limited Series 2026-1 2.7592% Covered Bonds due 26/08/2031; fully paid; (Represented by bonds Debt and to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up debt-like XS3302885408 -- to and including EUR199,000) securities

