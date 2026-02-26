Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 09:34 Uhr
LawFairy Limited: LawFairy Announces Strategic Focus on Immigration, Launching Trusted Legal Intelligence Platform for High-Stakes Visa, Settlement & Nationality Decisions

Regulated non-AI, technology-only model delivers deterministic legal decision support for complex UK immigration outcomes

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LawFairy today announced a strategic focus on immigration, marking the next phase in the company's development of technology-delivered legal services built on deterministic, explainable legal logic.

Immigration law is one of the most complex and high-risk regulatory domains. Yet eligibility and compliance decisions are still commonly made using fragmented guidance, spreadsheets, and keyword-based tools that were never designed to support defensible outcomes. LawFairy's immigration platform has been built to address that gap.

Rather than relying on probabilistic artificial intelligence to generate answers, LawFairy delivers immigration outcomes through Trusted Legal Intelligence.

This deterministic, rule-based system applies verified immigration rules explicitly and produces transparent, traceable and defensible decision pathways.

"Immigration decisions aren't about sounding right - they're about being right, and being able to prove it," said Raj Panasar, Founder of LawFairy. "When decisions affect someone's right to work, remain, or settle, confidence without accountability isn't good enough. We've built LawFairy so every outcome can show its working."

Built for a Rapidly Changing Legal Environment

The announcement comes at a time of accelerated change in UK immigration law, including:

  • the doubling of baseline settlement periods from 5 to 10 years following the November 2025 White Paper,
  • a 32% increase in salary thresholds in April 2024, and
  • structural changes to SOC codes that materially affect Skilled Worker eligibility.

According to LawFairy, these shifts expose the limits of generic AI systems trained on historical data, particularly in rule-dense domains where small factual differences change outcomes.

LawFairy's platform is designed to be updated deterministically as the law changes, ensuring assessments remain current, explainable, and compliant by design.

End-to-End Immigration Decision Infrastructure

LawFairy's immigration offering is built as an integrated platform rather than a standalone tool, covering:

  • SOC-led eligibility assessments with embedded salary and route context
  • settlement and citizenship eligibility, including residence and absence calculations
  • guided case intake mapped directly to legal criteria
  • decision-ready outputs, including eligibility reports, evidence checklists, and structured rationale packs

Each stage is powered by FairyLogic, LawFairy's proprietary legal intelligence engine, which applies codified legal rules rather than predictive models.

About LawFairy

LawFairy is a legal intelligence company that builds structured, explainable systems to support complex legal and compliance decision-making. Its technology embeds legal expertise into clear, auditable workflows, helping organisations deliver defensible outcomes at scale while improving access to justice.

LawFairy Media Contact:

Sebastian Jenks

seb.jenks@lawfairy.com

+44787554542


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
