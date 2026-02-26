India-based startup Xbattery has launched a 5 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) energy storage system for homes and small offices, scalable to 15 kWh by adding battery units.From pv magazine India Hyderabad-based Xbattery has introduced the XB-5K, a 5 kWh residential and small commercial energy storage system built on its in-house BharatBMS high-voltage battery management system architecture. The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) system can be expanded to 15 kWh through the addition of up to two extra battery modules. The company said the 37 kg unit is designed for instant switching between grid supply ...

