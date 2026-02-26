Vonage, part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), is set to make an impact at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, the connectivity industry's most influential exhibition, taking place March 2-5 in Barcelona. Vonage's presence will include product demos, thought leadership sessions, and ecosystem collaborations, showcasing how the Company is leading the transformation of mobile networks into the enterprise platform of the future.

"The digital arena is undergoing a fundamental shift as mobile networks transform into platforms and redefine the enterprise technology stack," said Neelam Sandhu, Chief Marketing Officer at Vonage. "Mobile World Congress is where possibilities turn into real-world applications, and we demonstrate the capabilities and intelligence embedded in mobile networks to developers and enterprises, showcasing how they are becoming engines of innovation for industries worldwide. I am excited for Vonage to be at the helm of the thought leadership conversation and to reveal our latest innovations alongside our partners across the ecosystem."

Thought Leadership Sessions

Vonage executives will take centre stage and lead a series of keynotes and panels at MWC 2026, including:

AI in Motion: Reinventing Supply Chains

Monday, March 2 4:30 PM 5:15 PM Turing Stage, Hall 6

Vonage CEO, Niklas Heuveldop, and executives from Google Cloud, Kore Wireless, and Verizon, discuss why mobile networks are now a strategic layer of the enterprise tech stack.



The Scam Threat Landscape The Currency of Trust

Tuesday, March 3 3:15 PM 4:00 PM Connected Industries, Hall 4

Vonage President of BU API, Christophe Van de Weyer, in conversation with AT&T, Apate.ai and NVIDIA, highlights how network powered solutions are redefining fraud prevention.



From Generative to Agentic: Powering Autonomous AI with Network Powered Solutions

Wednesday, March 4 10:35 AM 10:50 AM GSMA Open Gateway Summit, Partner Theatre 2

Vonage CMO, Neelam Sandhu, explores how high-performance, programmable connectivity will power agentic AI and redefine enterprise operations.



Fasten Your Seatbelts: How Vertical Industries Are Accelerating Network API Monetisation

Wednesday, March 4 12:40 PM 12:55 PM GSMA Open Gateway Summit, Partner Theatre 2

Speakers from Air Europa, CPaaS Acceleration Alliance, Turk Telkom, and Vonage, discuss new monetisation opportunities on mobile networks.



Accelerating Innovation Across the ICT Industry A Collaborative Vision

Wednesday, March 4 2:30 PM 3:30 PM Ericsson Pavilion, Hall 2

Vonage CEO, Niklas Heuveldop, and executives from Accenture, C3 AI, Deutsche Telekom, and NVIDIA, examine the new enterprise value that is unlocked when industry pioneers unite behind the full potential of mobile networks.

Live Demonstrations

Attendees can experience Vonage innovations first-hand in the Ericsson Pavilion, Hall 2, at MWC 2026, showcasing the power of network APIs and the network powered solutions unlocking new value for developers and enterprises, including:

C3 AI Field Services Demo - A live demonstration of the C3 AI Field Services module integrated with the Vonage Quality on Demand (QoD) Network API and Vonage Communications APIs, equipping mobile workforces with advanced connectivity for superior performance, reliability, and experiences.



Zuper Platform and Zuper Glass - A showcase of Vonage Network APIs embedded within the Zuper platform, an AI operating system for the trades. With Vonage QoD, Zuper demonstrates how mobile network prioritisation enhances latency, reliability, and performance for mission-critical field workflows.



Always-On Connectivity with Vonage Messages API Experience seamless, real-time communication with Rich Communication Services (RCS) and advanced messaging solutions, including WhatsApp, for always-connected customer engagement and conversational marketing.



Network Powered Fraud Protection - A look into how network powered solutions are transforming enterprise operations and customer experiences. Discover how Vonage Verify, Identity Insights, and Branded Calling provide cutting-edge fraud prevention, trusted connections, and secure authentication for businesses worldwide.



Vonage Contact Center - Discover how Vonage Contact Center empowers businesses with AI-driven, advanced customer experiences through deep CRM integrations, real-time insights, and intelligent automation.



AI-Powered Voice Agents Experience the power of Vonage Voice API integrated with Amazon Nova Sonic a next-generation speech-to-speech foundation model that enables enterprises to deploy real-time, natural-sounding AI voice agents.

Find out more about Vonage's presence at MWC and book a meeting here.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright 2025 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260226349606/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact: press@vonage.com