Avida Finans AB: Avida's Year-End report 2025.

Avida Finans AB publishes Year-End report for the period January-December 2025.

Building a profitable Avida - a year of transformation and execution.

The fourth quarter of 2025 concludes a year when Avida has continued to deliver according to the transformation plan. Built around three main priorities - achieving financial break-even, completing the migration of the acquired portfolio from Santander, and building a solid platform for the future. All these objectives have been accomplished.

"During the fourth quarter, we maintained focus on cost control, stabilized business volumes, and improved credit quality", says Mikael Johansson, CEO. "The positive earnings trend established earlier in the year continued through the final quarter. Operating profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 38.5 million, compared with a loss of SEK 507.8 million in the same period the previous year."

Having successfully completed 2025, Avida now have a stabilized and profitable platform that provides a solid foundation for the future. Entering 2026, the company moves into the next phase of the transformation, focused on profitability.

"Compared with a year ago, we have a broader product mix, which provides opportunities to further develop the business", says Mikael Johansson. "In B2C credit cards, our focus will be on actively engaging with existing credit card customers and beginning to sell new cards. Within B2C consumer loans, we will continue to prioritize new originations with good credit quality. In B2B, we see clear opportunities for growth."

Fourth quarter 2025 (compared to third quarter 2025)

Lending to the public amounted to 10,326.2 MSEK (10,400.2 MSEK).

Net interest income amounted to 306.6 MSEK (319.9 MSEK).

Credit losses amounted to -75.2 MSEK (-124.5 MSEK).

Operating profit was 38.5 MSEK (5.8 MSEK).

Credit loss ratio 2.9% (4.7%)

C/I ratio 0.53 (0.59).

CET 1 ratio 16.58% (16.00%).

Return on equity 11.2% (1.7%).

January-December 2025 (compared to January-December 2024)

Lending to the public amounted to 10,326.2 MSEK (12,283.5 MSEK).

Net interest income amounted to 1,290.4 MSEK (712.1 MSEK).

Credit losses amounted to -682.1 MSEK (-931.1 MSEK).

Operating profit amounted to -151.5 MSEK (-685.9 MSEK).

Credit loss ratio 6.0% (7.7%)

C/I ratio 0.57 (0.67).

CET 1 ratio 16.58% (12,63%).

Return on equity negative (negative).

Presentation of the Year-End Report

Mikael Johansson, CEO, and Lennart Erlandson, CFO, will present Avida's Year-End Report and answer questions during a digital meeting held on March 3 at 10:00 (CET).

About Avida

Avida is a credit market company under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen). Since its founding in 1983, Avida has focused on providing financing services to businesses, consumer lending, and deposit accounts for the general public. Avida has approximately 160 employees, with its head office in Sweden and branches in Norway and Finland. The company also operates cross-border services in Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Austria, and Poland, serving customers in these countries.

Avida's business idea is to offer competitive financial products for businesses and private individuals seeking loans, financing, or savings solutions at attractive interest rates. The aim is to support both large and small financial needs in everyday life - as an alternative to traditional banks.

At the turn of the year 2024/2025, Avida acquired the credit card operations in Sweden and Norway from Santander Consumer Bank AS, as well as the sales finance business previously operated by Santander in cooperation with Elkjøp in Norway and Elgiganten in Sweden.This acquisition added approximately 500,000 new retail customers and now forms the foundation of Avida's consumer offering.

Avida is majority-owned (over 64%) by Kohlberg Kravis & Roberts (KKR), one of the world's leading investment firms. The company has two bonds listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.