Hexicon AB: Hexicon AB (publ) releases its interim report for Q4 2025

Today Hexicon AB (publ) publishes its interim report for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Summary business results

October- December 2025

Net revenue: SEK 2.6 (4.7) million

Operating profit/loss: SEK -152.0 (-11.9) million

Profit/loss before tax for the period: SEK -195.9 (-124.6) million

Earnings per share basic and diluted: SEK -0.54 (-0.34)

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK -14.3 (19.6) million

January - December 2025

Net revenue: SEK 19.2 (9.8) million

Operating profit/loss: SEK -137.3 (-91.4) million

Profit/loss before tax for the period: SEK -326.4 (-258.6) million

Earnings per share basic and diluted: SEK -0.90 (-0.71)

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK -34.7 (-139.0) million

Significant events during the quarter

October: An Extraordinary General Meeting was held, approving the issuance of warrants as part of the RCF extension in September 2025.

An Extraordinary General Meeting was held, approving the issuance of warrants as part of the RCF extension in September 2025. December: Impairment of the TwinHub project: Hexicon records an impairment of SEK 115 million of capitalised intangible assets, goodwill, and other adjustments from the acquisition and development of the TwinHub project. The impairment of the project leads to a subsequent write-down of intercompany receivables in Hexicon Holding and the need to prepare a Control Balance Sheet (Sw. kontrollbalansräkning), which was concluded after the quarter. A smaller loan: of SEK 2.8 million was entered into with the aim to fund some minor costs that are outside of the scope of the Nuveen facility. The loan carries the same interest as the RCF, 1.38% monthly PIK, and has the same maturity date of 30 June 2027. Additionally, SEK 5.6 million warrants with strike price 0.40 SEK/warrant with maturity first week of January 2029 will be issued. The warrants need approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held after the period.



Significant events after the quarter

January: The Control Balance Sheet (Sw. kontrollbalansräkning) in Hexicon Holding AB was completed and concluded that the remaining projects held by the company have sufficient value for the company's equity not to have been depleted.

Report

The interim report for Q4 2025 is attached to this press release and is available on Hexicon's website at https://www.hexicongroup.com/financial-reports-presentations.



Presentation

A pre-recorded video of the quarterly presentation by CEO Marcus Thor is available via the link below.

The video includes answers to questions submitted in advance.

https://www.hexicongroup.com/financial-webcasts



For more information, please contact:

Hexicon's Communications Department

communications@hexicongroup.com

About Hexicon

Hexicon is an early project developer in floating wind, opening new markets in deep water areas, and a technology provider with a patented floating wind design - TwinWind. The dual business model supports the world's transition to sustainable energy. Floating wind is an important part of the future energy mix. It can be deployed quickly and at scale, contributing to the electrification of society at large. Hexicon operates in several markets across Europe, Africa and Asia. Hexicon is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HEXI). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.hexicongroup.com

This information is information that Hexicon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-26 08:00 CET.