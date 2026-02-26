DJ Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist (GIL5 LN) Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Feb-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 17.6411 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19356976 CODE: GIL5 LN ISIN: LU1439943090 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1439943090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIL5 LN LEI Code: 549300S7DRSBB5F6AQ73 Sequence No.: 419315 EQS News ID: 2282116 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2282116&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2026 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)